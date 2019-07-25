SES : Baita Conteúdo Broadcasts 10 HD channels via SES Satellite across Brazil

Written on 25 Jul 2019

Local content owner and aggregator's online content to be broadcast via SES-6 at 40.5 degrees West, reaching all cable and direct-to-home (DTH) operators

Luxembourg, 25 July 2019 - Twenty-four million TV households can now enjoy 10 HD channels delivered by Baita Conteúdo, a Brazilian content owner and aggregator, thanks to a new partnership with SES, announced the world's leading satellite operator today.

For the first time ever, Baita Conteúdo, which currently distributes its channels over the internet for Pay TV cable operators, will deliver the same channels via satellite and reach all cable and direct-to-home (DTH) operators served by the SES-6 satellite. SES-6, at 40.5 degrees West, provides dedicated secure delivery to reach 100% of pay-TV cable headends across the Brazilian market.

The Baita Conteúdo channels are Rede Mosaico, Up Chanel, Hello TV, Bora Filmes, Entretendo, Promessas, Life, Clubinho, 24h News and INSPIRE. The channels are of mixed genres which include variety shows, educational programmes, business chat shows and news.

'While the 10 channels we are broadcasting are of outstanding quality and provide viewers with informative and entertaining content, one of the challenges of being a content owner is to reach the widest possible audience and generate revenue from this content. The best way to reach millions of people is undeniably via satellite. We are thrilled to carry out this partnership with SES and we have complete confidence in its technical ability to deliver channels with total quality and reliability,' said Pedro Bernardo, Content Director of Baita Conteúdo.

'The golden age of content is now, with so much compelling content being created across the country. As a satellite operator, it's in our DNA to enable content owners to deliver content in the best picture quality and create the most engaging experience for as many viewers as possible. We understand the challenges faced by our customers and are more than happy to develop mutually-beneficial partnerships that will positively impact the TV viewer experience,' said Jurandir Pitsch, Vice President Sales, Latin America & Caribbean of SES Video.

