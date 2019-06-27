SES : Brazil's Channels Delivered via SES's New Ku-band Free-to-Air Satellite Solution

Written on 27 Jun 2019

Local TV audiences who want a more cost-effective way of receiving content or a smaller antenna at home could now explore the possibility of pointing their dishes at SES-10 at 67 degrees West

Luxembourg, 27 June 2019 - TV viewers across Brazil can now receive some of the country's most popular channels such as TV Cultura via SES's new Ku-band free-to-air solution on the SES-10 satellite located at 67 degrees West.

To ensure that TV viewers can easily access these channels, broadcasters can send their content to SES's teleport in the city of Hortolândia and uplink to the satellite's Ku-band capacity. Regional channel affiliates and TV viewers will only need to buy an easily available DVB-S2 compatible set top box to receive the signals from SES-10 and can use more affordable and easier-to-install 60cm to 75cm antennas.

TV Cultura, among other channels and content owners, have been testing SES's newest Ku-band uplink and are reaping the benefits of getting to market faster and being able to broadcast to millions of viewers at a lower investment cost. Broadcasters and radio operators will also be able to leverage the Ku-band distribution solution.

SES is participating at the Church Expo and will be showcasing its free-to-air Ku-band solution on SES-10 as well as its new over-the-top (OTT) platform at booth #1. By reaching broadband connected viewers via IP and all other users via satellite, SES's hybrid distribution networks help customers seamlessly deliver content to their largest possible audience.

SES is the world's leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 355 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com

Written on 27 Jun 2019