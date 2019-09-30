Log in
SES : Kartina TV expands reach via SES Satellite at 19.2 degrees East

09/30/2019 | 06:23am EDT

Written on 30 Sep 2019

Over-the-top content provider will leverage reach of satellite at SES's prime neighbourhood to deliver Russian-language TV channels for households across Western Europe

Luxembourg, 30 September 2019 - Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Kartina TV will be broadcasting the tailored bouquet of Russian-language TV channels across Western Europe as they aim to increase the number of viewers watching their content, SES announced today. The content, which soon will be available on a new FTV (Free-to-View) encrypted DTH platform on ASTRA 1N satellite at 19.2 degrees East, will continue to be available over IP networks.

One of the leading pay TV operators in Europe and the US for Russian-language programming, Kartina TV caters to the Russian-speaking diaspora who can access Russian-language content via OTT set-up boxes and apps.

'As OTT content providers, we want to be delivering content to everyone, but there are limitations when it comes to terrestrial networks. By combining our offering with satellite, we will be able to broadcast channels for viewers who have limited broadband connectivity, and open up a new market for Kartina,' said Oleg Jecov, Head of Satellite Project of Kartina TV.

Håkan Sjödin, Vice President, Sales Nordic, Baltic and Eastern Europe of SES Video, said, 'At SES, we increasingly see how OTT players are keen to expand their markets by leveraging the superpower of satellite - reach. This deal with Kartina TV is an example of that, and sets a new standard for OTT platforms in expanding the reach, viewership and value of multi-genre content. Given SES's leading satellite broadcasting position in Europe, we are in a unique position to support Kartina TV with its new strategy to work with satellite distribution to expand their business by offering multi-genre, free-to-view Russian package in Europe via satellite.'

The new Kartina Satellite Verimatrix encrypted FTV platform will carry around 30-40 SD Channels in HEVC encoding and is available for users who have a dedicated 4K / UHD HDR Android based hybrid cardless STB with categorized lists of FTA channels and extended EPG support. For more info see here.

For further information please contact:

Suzanne Ong
Public Relations, SES
Tel. +352 710 725 500
[email protected]

SES is the world's leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 355 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. SES Video delivers a full suite of innovative end-to-end value-added services for both linear and digital distribution, and includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com



Written on 30 Sep 2019

Disclaimer

SES SA published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 10:22:09 UTC
