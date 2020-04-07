SES : Secures Worldwide Satellite Distribution of BVN TV

Log in
04/07/2020

Written on 07 Apr 2020

Free-to-air Dutch-language channel is broadcast via ASTRA 19.2 degrees East, SES-5 and other satellites

Luxembourg, 7 April 2020 - Public broadcaster BVN TV has signed a long-term worldwide distribution agreement with SES for the use of its satellite capacity and services. SES is delivering BVN TV via the company's premium neighbourhood at ASTRA 19.2 degrees East across Europe and on the SES-5 satellite at 5 degrees East across Africa. In order to ensure seamless global distribution of BVN's content from a single signal source, SES is also leveraging non-SES satellite capacity as appropriate.

BVN (Stichting Beste van Vlaanderen en Nederland) is a public free-to-air channel that provides Dutch-speaking viewers around the world with TV programming in their native language.

Access to BVN TV through ASTRA 19.2 degrees East was made available from 1 April 2020 via the frequency 11.778 V, SR 29500, FEC 9/10 (SVB-S2 - QPSK) in H.264 (MPEG4). This requires a manual transponder search with the new reception data.

For further information please contact:
Suzanne Ong
External Communications
Tel. +352 710 725 500
[email protected]

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,300 channels and has an unparalleled reach of over 355 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

BVN stands for 'The Best of Flanders and the Netherlands' and is a Dutch-language public TV channel that is accessible anywhere in the world; 24 hours a day broadcast via satellite and online. BVN enables Dutch and Flemish communities living abroad to stay connected with their news, language and culture. BVN is also available for those who are abroad for a short period of time, such as people on vacation, business travellers, second-home owners and winter holiday makers. For more information see www.bvn.tv



Written on 07 Apr 2020

Disclaimer

SES SA published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 07:02:10 UTC
