SES : UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches broadcast live in HD across Indonesia

Written on 21 Oct 2019

Nex Parabola and SES bring premier European football matches live in HD to viewers across 17,000-island archipelago

Luxembourg, 21 October 2019 - Football fans in Indonesia are now able to watch their favourite European teams compete in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and UEFA Europa League (UEF) live on TV screens in high-definition (HD) format due to a new partnership formed by media group Surya Citra Media (SCM), satellite direct-to-home TV provider Nex Parabola and the world leading satellite operator SES. SCM has secured the exclusive broadcast rights for the 2019/20 football seasons of UCL and UEL which will be delivered to Nex Parabola customers via the SES-9 satellite, SES announced today.

The two European football channels will be packaged together with exclusive content from SCM Group. These new channels include Citra Cinema, Citra Drama Plus, Citra Muslim and Citra Dangdut, providing a variety of lifestyle, entertainment and religious content for Nex Parabola customers.

SES-9 is co-located at 108.2 degrees East orbital position with SES-7 and provides prime coverage over all 17,000 islands in Indonesia, as well as locations in South Asia, Northeast Asia, Australia and the Middle East. The 108.2 degrees East neighbourhood is targeted for video services and ensures extensive coverage over all corners of the country for SES-9. This, coupled with SES-9's high-powered wide beam design, makes the satellite ideal for local broadcast services.

'Having recently secured the exclusive broadcast rights for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League in Indonesia, we want to bring the best European football entertainment to as many fans as possible through our subsidiary Nex Parabola and satellite partner SES. With SES-9, we are able to maximise our reach and deliver an unparalleled viewing experience in premium HD format to audiences across the country, whether they are watching us on their home TVs or at the neighbourhood warung,' said Junus Koswara, President Director of Nex Parabola.

'Our partnership with Nex Parabola is testament to our satellite fleet's capabilities of delivering prime international content to viewers around the globe in the best quality possible, wherever they are. We are pleased to help Nex Parabola expand their audience reach using satellite in the most cost-effective manner, and remain committed to delivering satellite services for broadcasters, content providers and companies across the country,' said Yew Weng Soo, Vice President, Sales & Market Development, Asia Pacific of SES Video.

SES is the world's leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks.

