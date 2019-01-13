SES-imagotag : and Ossia announce partnership to develop wireless charging smart digital labels

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) and retail IoT solutions, and Ossia Inc., the award-winning innovator of Cota® Real Wireless PowerTM, announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of the next-generation wirelessly powered ESLs for retailers. The partnership aims to release this leading-edge technology in the next couple of years.

Ossia and SES-imagotag believe wireless charging will be a key enabler to the extensive use of retail IoT solutions such as smart electronic shelf labels. Through wireless power, label lifetimes can extend significantly beyond the capacity currently offered by coin cell batteries. Moreover, retail software applications based on smart ESLs that were previously limited by energy consumptions or battery replacements will be fully usable in-store.

Preston Woo, Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances of Ossia, comments: "We are thrilled to partner with the global leader in electronic shelf labels. Battery usage is a key topic in today's technology trends as it is often a limiting factor in the broader deployment of IoT devices. Together, we are working to bring smart labels without any battery restriction in the future. It will allow us to expand our technology to the largest sector in the world and increase the potential of the retail IoT solutions developed by SES-imagotag."

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of SES-imagotag, concludes: "Stores need to become ultra-connected, better operated and more collaborative. To do so, retailers must leverage technology and IoT devices to make their physical stores digital assets. The technology developed by Ossia and SES-imagotag will be an important step toward retail's digital transformation by harnessing the full potential of our ESLs and the VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform."

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. For more information, please visit www.ossia.com

Ossia Twitter

Ossia LinkedIn

Ossia Facebook

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SESL

Contact

NewCap – Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Marc Willaume / Tristan Roquet Montégon: Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 13 / ses@newcap.eu

Ossia Contact: Jen Grenz: jeng [at] ossia.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ses-imagotag-and-ossia-announce-partnership-to-develop-wireless-charging-smart-digital-labels-300777033.html

SOURCE SES-imagotag