SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global n°1 in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and Retail IoT solutions, has received a RETA award at EuroCIS 2019, Germany's leading retail show, together with Bio c'Bon, for the “Best In-Store solution”.

The RETA Europe awards recognize retailers that have delivered outstanding and innovative information technology solutions in the retail sector. Bio c'Bon was singled out for its use of SES-imagotag's automatic stockout detection solution. The French retailer was looking for a reliable, easy-to-use system that can guarantee accurate shelf monitoring and prevent stockouts, waste and eliminate the attendant costs.

By combining SES-imagotag's geolocated labels with store security cameras, Bio c'Bon can detect, in real time, all stockouts and identify anomalies on shelves. This information then appears on a digital store map that shows the corrective measures to be taken by store managers to ensure on-shelf availability.

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of the SES-imagotag group comments: “We are very pleased to have received the RETA award. This trophy recognizes the outstanding quality of our innovations that are now being widely recognized and adopted by the retail industry. They are providing significant improvements in the level and sophistication of services to the benefit of both retailers and their customers and are key to the successful digital transformation of retail.”

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag is the trusted partner of retailers for the use of digital technology in stores. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, develops a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SESimagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitize their physical stores; automate low-valueadded processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omnichannel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

