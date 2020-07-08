Log in
SES : Delivers Video Services for BBC Studios

07/08/2020 | 02:51am EDT

SES will provide playout and IP distribution services for over 50 channels under multi-year contract

BBC Studios (BBCS) and its subsidiary UKTV have selected SES to manage the playout and distribution of over 50 linear channels, and their associated video on demand (VOD) services, SES announced today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005797/en/

SES Delivers Video Services for BBC Studios (Photo: Business Wire)

SES Delivers Video Services for BBC Studios (Photo: Business Wire)

SES will provide playout, content processing, distribution, and VOD services, delivering BBCS and UKTV content to a network of affiliates globally and in the UK. These services will be based on SES’s European global delivery services with technical playout infrastructure provided from SES’s new Stockley Park facility in London and with SES’s Munich playout facility overseeing operational management.

BBCS is the commercial production and distribution arm of the BBC, crafting over 2,500 hours of content every year. BBCS is focused on promoting the creative talent of the BBC and the UK internationally and operates a global content distribution and branded services business. UKTV is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBCS. It has been at the forefront of UK branded television for over 25 years and its channels span comedy, entertainment, natural history, factual and drama. The broadcaster is a significant investor in British creativity and is committed to working with new and established writers, directors and programme-makers.

SES has been awarded the multi-year contract after responding to a BBCS and UKTV RFP where its service offering aligned with the BBCS and UKTV performance, business and commercial requirements. The new deal also builds on BBCS and UKTV’s desire for cloud innovation in the media industry.

“Our UK and global audiences and advertisers expect seamlessly delivered high-quality services, and in the transforming world of broadcast we need flexibility and responsiveness to meet ever changing audience demands. By selecting SES, we believe we have found a partner that is committed to delivering innovation and can meet our business needs going into the future,” said Marcus Arthur, President UK, Ireland BBC Studios & CEO UKTV.

“We are truly excited to be delivering a complete set of video services to BBCS,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. “Our London and Munich service delivery approach is specially crafted so that broadcasters and production houses like BBCS and UKTV can focus on producing great content while we take care of the content preparation, playout and delivery. This dual facility approach is fundamental to our success in ensuring that we have always-on fully backed-up content delivery services and will enable us to provide the highest quality of service for BBCS.”

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,300 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.


© Business Wire 2020
