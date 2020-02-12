Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  SeSa S.p.A.    SES   IT0004729759

SESA S.P.A.

(SES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SeSa S p A : 12 February 2020 - Corporate events for the year 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 05:51pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

CORPORATE EVENTS FOR THE YEAR 2020

Empoli, 12 February 2020

The Board of Directors of Sesa S.p.A. approved the following financial calendar for the year 2020:

  • 12 March 2020: Board of Directors - Approval of the Interim Report at 31 January 2020;
  • 25-26March 2020: Partecipation at Star Conference organized by Borsa Italiana;
  • 9 July 2020: Board of Directors - Approval of the draft of the Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 April 2020;
  • 27 August 2020 and, if necessary, 28 August 2020: Shareholders' Meeting - Approval of the Statutory Financial Statements at 30 April 2020;
  • 14 September 2020: Board of Directors - Approval of the Interim Report at 31 July 2020;
  • 17 December 2020: Board of Directors - Approval of the Half-Year Financial Report at 31 October 2020;
  • 11 March 2021: Board of Directors - Approval of the Interim Report at 31 January 2021.

In the event of any changes to the corporate events for the year 2020, Sesa S.p.A. will promptly notify.

The calendar of corporate events is also available on the Company's website www.sesa.it - "Investor Relations".

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) and activities throughout the Italian territory and some European areas such as Germany, is the head of a Group leader in Italy in the sector of value-added IT solutions for the business segment, with consolidated revenues of about Euro 1,550 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 74.3 million, a consolidated net profit of Euro 33.4 million and around 2,000 employees at 30 April 2019. The Group has the mission of bring the most advanced technological solutions of major international Vendors of IT in the districts of the Italian and European economies, leading companies in the path of technological innovation. Thanks to the partnership with the global leading player in the sector, the skills and consultancy capabilities of its human resources and the vertical solutions developed for Made in Italy districts, the Group offers ICT services and solutions (design, education, Managed Services, Digital Security Services, ERP & Vertical Solutions, Digital Transformation Services) to support the competitiveness and the digital transformation of customers.

Sesa Group operates through three main business sectors: the VAD sector with revenues for Euro 1,301.3 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 46.6 million, a net profit of Euro 23.9 million; the SSI sector with revenues for Euro 342.8 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 26.2 million, a net profit of Euro 9.6 million; the Corporate sector with revenues for Euro 17.1 million and an Ebitda equal to Euro 1.7 million. At a consolidated level, Sesa recorded at 30 April 2019 Total Revenues and Other Income for Euro 1,550.6 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 74.3 million, a consolidated net profit of Euro 33.4 million (source: consolidated financial statements at 30 April 2019).

Sesa Group pursues a sustainable growth policy towards all Stakeholders and recorded in the period 2011-2019 a track record of continuous growth in employment and revenues (revenues CAGR 2011-2019 +9.6%) and profitability (Ebitda CAGR 2011-2019 +10.1%). Sesa shares are listed in the MTA Italian Stock Exchange (STAR segment). ISIN Code: IT0004729759.

For Media Information

Community S.r.l.

Lea Calvo Platero

+39 02 89404231 - sesa@communitygroup.it

Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci

+39 0571 99744 - info@ideapoint.it

For Financial Information

Sesa S.p.A.

Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326 - investor@sesa.it

SeSa S.p.A. Headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p.,

VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964

Ph. Number: 00 39 0571 997444; website www.sesa.it

Disclaimer

SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 22:50:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SESA S.P.A.
05:51pSESA S P A : 12 February 2020 - Corporate events for the year 2020
PU
10:24aSESA S P A : 12 February 2020 - Sesa Group strengthens its positioning in the En..
PU
02/11SESA S P A : 11 February 2020 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares ..
PU
02/04SESA S P A : 4 February 2020 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares B..
PU
02/04SESA S P A : 4 Febbraio 2020 - Riepilogo operazioni acquisto Azioni Proprie genn..
PU
2019SESA S P A : 20 December 2019 - Availability of Half-Year Financial Report at 31..
PU
2019SESA S P A : 19 December 2019 - Board of Directors - Half-Year Financial Report ..
PU
2019SESA S P A : 12 December 2019 - Conference Call 19 December 2019
PU
2019SESA S P A : 5 December 2019 - Sesa Group invests and strengthens in Digital Sec..
PU
2019SESA S P A : 2 Dicembre 2019 - Riepilogo operazioni acquisto Azioni Proprie nove..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 822 M
EBIT 2020 65,5 M
Net income 2020 37,5 M
Finance 2020 41,1 M
Yield 2020 1,48%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 837 M
Chart SESA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SeSa S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SESA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 54,65  €
Last Close Price 54,20  €
Spread / Highest target 1,48%
Spread / Average Target 0,83%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Fabbroni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Castellacci Chairman
Moreno Gaini Executive Vice Chairman
Giovanni Moriani Executive Vice Chairman
Angelica Pellizzari Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SESA S.P.A.10.60%889
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.1.69%38 136
HP INC.6.57%32 304
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE-6.24%19 226
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-6.30%14 548
GOERTEK INC.--.--%10 548
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group