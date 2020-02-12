SeSa S p A : 12 February 2020 - Sesa Group strengthens its positioning in the End Point Security and Mobility solutions sector by acquiring 55% of Clever Consulting

PRESS RELEASE

SESA GROUP STRENGTHENS ITS POSITIONING IN THE END POINT SECURITY AND

MOBILITY SOLUTIONS SECTOR

FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 55% OF CLEVER CONSULTING

S.R.L. BY COMPUTER GROSS

Empoli, 12 February 2020

Sesa Group, a leading Italian operator in the field of IT solutions for the business segment, signed a framework agreement for the purchase of 55% of the capital of Clever Consulting S.r.l., to be carried out within 31 March 2020 by Computer Gross S.p.A., Sesa's wholly owned subsidiary and leading company in Italy in the Value Added Distribution sector.

Clever Consulting S.r.l. based in Milan, specialized in offering of End Point Security and Mobility solutions with a portfolio of distributed Vendors that includes Blackberry, Accellion, Wandera, TITUS and Globalscape, recorded in the year 2019 revenues for approximately Euro 4.25 million.

The company, founded by Gary McConnell and Antonio Tonani, has a human capital of over 20 specialized resources and achieved in the last years a continuous growth in revenues thanks to the increased demand for Security Solutions for End Point Management and Mobility.

The business plan provides for the integration of the Clever Consulting offer into the Computer Gross organization with the aim to achieve progressively growing revenues in the next three years thanks to the growing market demand.

The transaction involves the purchase of 55% of Clever Consulting capital for a price of approximately Euro

2.0 million defined on the basis of an expected Ebitda of about Euro 700 thousand at 30 April 2020-2021 and with price liquidation mechanisms in the next three years on the basis of the achievement and continuity of future results.

The founders signed a multi-year collaboration agreement and will continue to operate in the company with key roles supporting the development of the long-term business plan. The founders will have the right to exercise a put option for the sale of the remaining 45% of Clever Consulting S.r.l. in two possible time windows in the year 2025 or in the year 2029 on the basis of continuity and sustainable development of the business.

The transaction is consistent with Sesa Group's strategy of continuous investment and focusing on high specialization and value-added areas, developing a strategic business line in an area with growing demand for digital transformation such as Security.

"We are glad to join the organization of Computer Gross and Sesa Group, supporting the development of a long-term industrial project and enhancing our experience in the End Point Security Management Solutions segment. This operation will allow us to further grow our human capital and skills at the service of the market", stated Gary McConnell and Antonio Tonani, Founders of Clever Consulting.

"We welcome Clever Consulting and its capital of expertise in one of the areas with higher growth and development potential in our sector. We will work together to enhance the Company's human capital at the service of a path of sustainable and long-term growth", stated Paolo Castellacci, President and Founder of Sesa.

