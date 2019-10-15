Log in
SeSa S p A : 15 October 2019 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buyback Plan

0
10/15/2019 | 12:37pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK PLAN

Empoli, 15 October 2019

As part of the share repurchase plan, Sesa S.p.A. informs that purchased in the period from 7 to 11 October 2019 n. 2,250 Sesa S.p.A. ordinary shares, equal to 0.01452120% of the Company's share capital, at an average price of Euro 39.2564 per share gross of fees, for a total value of Euro 88,326.81.

The stock buyback plan is executed in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations and the terms and conditions included in the authorisation to purchase and disposal of own ordinary shares, granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 27 August 2019 and contained in the press release concerning the launch of the program published on 13 September 2019.

At the date of this press release, Sesa S.p.A. holds n. 43,809 ordinary shares, equal to 0.28273739% of the current share capital.

The following table provides the details of the purchases made during the period 7 - 11 October 2019:

% of Share

Gross Average Unit

Value

Execution Date

N. Shares

Price*

Capital

(Euro)

(Euro)

10/07/2019

1,000

0.00645387%

39.284

39,284.30

10/08/2019

750

0.00484040%

39.335

29,500.95

10/09/2019

250

0.00161347%

39.083

9,770.78

10/11/2019

250

0.00161347%

39.083

9,770.78

* The gross average price is calculated as the daily average gross price operations weighted by the quantities purchased in the day.

Any further transactions will be disclosed to the market in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down by the rules in force.

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) and activities throughout the Italian territory and some European areas such as Germany, is the head of a Group leader in Italy in the sector of value-added IT solutions for the business segment, with consolidated revenues of about Euro 1,550 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 74.3 million, a consolidated net profit of Euro 33.4 million and around 2,000 employees at 30 April 2019. The Group has the mission of bring the most advanced technological solutions of major international Vendors of IT in the districts of the Italian and European economies, leading companies in the path of technological innovation. Thanks to the partnership with the global leading player in the sector, the skills and consultancy capabilities of its human resources and the vertical solutions developed for Made in Italy districts, the Group offers ICT services and solutions (design, education, Managed Services, Digital Security Services, ERP & Vertical Solutions, Digital Transformation Services) to support the competitiveness and the digital transformation of customers.

Sesa Group operates through three main business sectors: the VAD sector with revenues for Euro 1,301.3 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 46.6 million, a net profit of Euro 23.9 million; the SSI sector with revenues for Euro 342.8 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 26.2 million, a net profit of Euro 9.6 million; the Corporate sector with revenues for Euro 17.1 million and an Ebitda equal to Euro 1.7 million. At a consolidated level, Sesa recorded at 30 April 2019 Total Revenues and Other Income for Euro 1,550.6 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 74.3 million, a consolidated net profit of Euro 33.4 million (source: consolidated financial statements at 30 April 2019).

Sesa Group pursues a sustainable growth policy towards all Stakeholders and recorded in the period 2011-2019 a track record of continuous growth in employment and revenues (revenues CAGR 2011-2019 +9.6%) and profitability (Ebitda CAGR 2011-2019 +10.1%). Sesa shares are listed in the MTA Italian Stock Exchange (STAR segment). ISIN Code: IT0004729759.

For Media Information

Community S.r.l.

Lea Calvo Platero

+39 02 89404231 - sesa@communitygroup.it

Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci

+39 0571 99744 - info@ideapoint.it

For Financial Information

Sesa S.p.A.

Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326 - investor@sesa.it

Disclaimer

SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 16:36:08 UTC
