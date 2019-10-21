SeSa S p A : 21 October 2019 - Partecipation at STAR Conference 2019

PRESS RELEASE

PARTECIPATION AT "STAR CONFERENCE 2019" ORGANIZED BY BORSA ITALIANA

Empoli, 21 October 2019

Sesa S.p.A., a leading Italian operator in the field of IT solutions for the business segment, communicates that on 22 October 2019 will participate at the financial meeting "Star Conference 2019", organized by Borsa Italiana at Etc. Venues, 155 Bishopsgate - Liverpool Street, London.

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) and activities throughout the Italian territory and some European areas such as Germany, is the head of a Group leader in Italy in the sector of value-added IT solutions for the business segment, with consolidated revenues of about Euro 1,550 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 74.3 million, a consolidated net profit of Euro 33.4 million and around 2,000 employees at 30 April 2019. The Group has the mission of bring the most advanced technological solutions of major international Vendors of IT in the districts of the Italian and European economies, leading companies in the path of technological innovation. Thanks to the partnership with the global leading player in the sector, the skills and consultancy capabilities of its human resources and the vertical solutions developed for Made in Italy districts, the Group offers ICT services and solutions (design, education, Managed Services, Digital Security Services, ERP & Vertical Solutions, Digital Transformation Services) to support the competitiveness and the digital transformation of customers.

Sesa Group operates through three main business sectors: the VAD sector with revenues for Euro 1,301.3 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 46.6 million, a net profit of Euro 23.9 million; the SSI sector with revenues for Euro 342.8 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 26.2 million, a net profit of Euro 9.6 million; the Corporate sector with revenues for Euro 17.1 million and an Ebitda equal to Euro 1.7 million. At a consolidated level, Sesa recorded at 30 April 2019 Total Revenues and Other Income for Euro 1,550.6 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 74.3 million, a consolidated net profit of Euro 33.4 million (source: consolidated financial statements at 30 April 2019).

Sesa Group pursues a sustainable growth policy towards all Stakeholders and recorded in the period 2011-2019 a track record of continuous growth in employment and revenues (revenues CAGR 2011-2019 +9.6%) and profitability (Ebitda CAGR 2011-2019 +10.1%). Sesa shares are listed in the MTA Italian Stock Exchange (STAR segment). ISIN Code: IT0004729759.

