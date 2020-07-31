SeSa S p A : Candidacy proposal for integration of the Board of statutory auditors

PRESS RELEASE

FILING OF CANDIDACY PROPOSAL FOR INTEGRATION OF

THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Empoli, July 30, 2020

Sesa S.p.A. announces - with reference to the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on August 28, 2020 on first call and, if necessary, on second call on August 29, 2020 - that, as of today, has been filed a candidacy proposal containing both a name for the office of standing auditor and a name for the office of alternate auditor.

The above proposal was presented by the majority Shareholder ITH S.p.A., holder of 52.814% of Sesa S.p.A. share capital. The name of the candidate proposed for the office of standing auditor is Andrea Mariani, while the name of the candidate proposed for the office of alternate auditor is Marco Sironi.

The aforementioned proposal of candidatures, along with the relative documentation, will be available to the public at the registered office in Empoli, via Piovola n. 138, on the corporate website www.sesa.it (section "Investor Relations" - "Shareholders' Meetings"), at Borsa Italiana and on the authorized storage mechanism available on the website www.emarketstorage.com, within the terms established by the applicable legislation.

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) is the reference operator in Italy in the sector of technological innovation solutions and IT and digital services for the business segment active throughout the Italian territory and some European areas such as Germany, with consolidated revenues for Euro 1,776 million, an Ebitda of Euro 94.5 million, a consolidated net profit of Euro 42.2 million with over 2,500 employees as of April 30, 2020.

The Group has the mission to offer technological solutions and digital transformation services to Italian and European companies and organizations, leading them in the technological innovation path. Thanks to the skills and specialization of its human resources and the vertical solutions developed, the Sesa Group offers solutions of IT technological and digital innovation to Collaboration, Cloud, Digital Process, ERP & Vertical Solutions, Security in support of digital transformation of partners and customers. Sesa Group operates through three main business sectors:

the VAD (Value Added Distribution) Sector with revenues for Euro 1.45 billion and about 400 human resources;

the SSI (Software e System Integration) Sector with revenues for about Euro 400 million and approximately 1,800 human resources;

the BS (Business Services) Sector with revenues for approximately Euro 50 million and around 300 human resources, consolidated starting from March 2020.

The Corporate Sector manages the operating and financial platform as well as the Group's strategic governance with revenues for approximately Euro 20 million and 180 human resources. Sesa Group pursues a sustainable growth policy towards all Stakeholders and recorded in the period 2011-2020 a track record of continuous growth in employment, revenues (revenues CAGR 2011-2020 +10.1%) and profitability (Ebitda CAGR 2011-2020 +11.9%; CAGR Adjusted EAT 2011-2020 +15.2%). Sesa shares are listed in the MTA Italian Stock Exchange (STAR segment). ISIN Code: IT0004729759.

