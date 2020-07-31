Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  SeSa S.p.A.    SES   IT0004729759

SESA S.P.A.

(SES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SeSa S p A : Candidacy proposal for integration of the Board of statutory auditors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 03:36am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

FILING OF CANDIDACY PROPOSAL FOR INTEGRATION OF

THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Empoli, July 30, 2020

Sesa S.p.A. announces - with reference to the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on August 28, 2020 on first call and, if necessary, on second call on August 29, 2020 - that, as of today, has been filed a candidacy proposal containing both a name for the office of standing auditor and a name for the office of alternate auditor.

The above proposal was presented by the majority Shareholder ITH S.p.A., holder of 52.814% of Sesa S.p.A. share capital. The name of the candidate proposed for the office of standing auditor is Andrea Mariani, while the name of the candidate proposed for the office of alternate auditor is Marco Sironi.

The aforementioned proposal of candidatures, along with the relative documentation, will be available to the public at the registered office in Empoli, via Piovola n. 138, on the corporate website www.sesa.it (section "Investor Relations" - "Shareholders' Meetings"), at Borsa Italiana and on the authorized storage mechanism available on the website www.emarketstorage.com, within the terms established by the applicable legislation.

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) is the reference operator in Italy in the sector of technological innovation solutions and IT and digital services for the business segment active throughout the Italian territory and some European areas such as Germany, with consolidated revenues for Euro 1,776 million, an Ebitda of Euro 94.5 million, a consolidated net profit of Euro 42.2 million with over 2,500 employees as of April 30, 2020.

The Group has the mission to offer technological solutions and digital transformation services to Italian and European companies and organizations, leading them in the technological innovation path. Thanks to the skills and specialization of its human resources and the vertical solutions developed, the Sesa Group offers solutions of IT technological and digital innovation to Collaboration, Cloud, Digital Process, ERP & Vertical Solutions, Security in support of digital transformation of partners and customers. Sesa Group operates through three main business sectors:

  • the VAD (Value Added Distribution) Sector with revenues for Euro 1.45 billion and about 400 human resources;
  • the SSI (Software e System Integration) Sector with revenues for about Euro 400 million and approximately 1,800 human resources;
  • the BS (Business Services) Sector with revenues for approximately Euro 50 million and around 300 human resources, consolidated starting from March 2020.
    The Corporate Sector manages the operating and financial platform as well as the Group's strategic governance with revenues for approximately Euro 20 million and 180 human resources. Sesa Group pursues a sustainable growth policy towards all Stakeholders and recorded in the period 2011-2020 a track record of continuous growth in employment, revenues (revenues CAGR 2011-2020 +10.1%) and profitability (Ebitda CAGR 2011-2020 +11.9%; CAGR Adjusted EAT 2011-2020 +15.2%). Sesa shares are listed in the MTA Italian Stock Exchange (STAR segment). ISIN Code: IT0004729759.

For Media Information

Community S.r.l.

Lea Calvo Platero

+39 02 89404231 - sesa@communitygroup.it

Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci

+39 0571 99744 - info@ideapoint.it

For Financial Information

Sesa S.p.A.

Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326 - investor@sesa.it

SeSa S.p.A. Headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p.,

VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964

Ph. Number: 00 39 0571 997444; website www.sesa.it

Disclaimer

SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SESA S.P.A.
03:36aSESA S P A : Candidacy proposal for integration of the Board of statutory audito..
PU
07/29SESA S P A : Publication of Annual Report, Non-Financial Statements and Report o..
PU
07/22SESA S P A : Notice of convocation of shareholders' meeting, reports on the item..
PU
07/15SESA S P A : Group Presentation - Annual Report as of April 30, 2020
PU
07/09SESA S P A : 9 July 2020 - Notice of Conference call on July 14, 2020
PU
07/09SESA S.P.A. : annual earnings release
07/08SESA S P A : 8 July 2020 - Sesa Group strengthens in Enterprise Software and Clo..
PU
07/06SESA S.P.A. : annual earnings release
06/24SESA S P A : 24 June 2020 - Sesa strengthens in software sector by acquiring 100..
PU
06/10SESA S P A : 10 June 2020 - Sesa's controlling Shareholders strengthen the partn..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 775 M 2 111 M 2 111 M
Net income 2020 36,8 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
Net cash 2020 47,9 M 56,9 M 56,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 1,31%
Capitalization 950 M 1 119 M 1 129 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart SESA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SeSa S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SESA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 67,50 €
Last Close Price 61,50 €
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Fabbroni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Castellacci Chairman
Moreno Gaini Executive Vice Chairman
Giovanni Moriani Executive Vice Chairman
Angelica Pellizzari Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SESA S.P.A.29.07%1 119
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.16.15%44 219
HP INC.-16.11%24 424
GOERTEK INC.95.23%17 945
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-38.78%12 475
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.41.96%11 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group