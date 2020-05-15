SeSa S p A : Group Presentation - ISMO 2020

Key player driving digital transformation to the Italian economy
Technology, digital services and business applications in the innovative areas of IT
Corporate
Group's Strategy, Governance, Human Resources, Planning & Control, Finance, Legal, ICT Operations, M&A through the parent company SeSa SpA. Revenues for Eu 17 Mn (FY 2019), 180 human resources
Value Added Distribution («VAD»)
Value-added distribution ("VAD") with a customer base of over 13,000 business partners through the fully owned company Computer Gross SpA ("CG"). Revenues for Eu 1,301 Mn (FY 2019), 375 human resources
Business Services («Base Digitale»)
Business Services and Business Process Outsourcing, focused on Financial Enterprise, through the controlled company Base Digitale SpA. Revenues for Eu 50 Mn, 290 human resources (Group consolidation since March 2020)
Software and System Integration («SSI»)
System integrator ("SSI") for Enterprise and SME with a customer base of over 10,000 final users through the fully owned company Var Group SpA.
Revenues for Eu 343 Mn (FY 2019), 1,800 human resources
1 Financial Statements as of April 30, 2019
2 Human Capital as of April 30, 2020E
3
Business Model and Investment Case
Continuous and Sustainable Growth since 1973
New IT Vendors partnerships and major IT trends over-performing Italian market
M&A: strategic acquisitions as driver of human capital development and internationalization
Long-termCAGR over 10%
Italian gateway to the digital technology
Italian SME & Enterprise reference player
Skills and solutions on high growth areas of IT
Double Digit Annual Track Record
since 2011
Revenues
CAGR 2011-2019
Eu 1,551 Mn
+9.6%
EBITDA
CAGR 2011-2019
Eu 74.3 Mn
+10.1%
EAT
CAGR 2011-2019
Eu 33.4 Mn
+13.8%
Group's EAT
CAGR 2011-2019
Eu 29.3 Mn
+12.4%
Group's Adjusted EAT
CAGR 2011-2019
Eu 31.4 Mn
+13.2%
Long term partnerships
Strategic partner of Global IT Vendors
("IT Titans"), in the most innovative areas of IT
Focus on value-added segments of IT: Enterprise Software, Networking, Collaboration, Cloud, Security, Analytics
Human Capital Development
About 2,650 highly qualified peoplespecialized in thehigh-growthIT segments
Recruitment and training programsfrom Italian Universities and High- schools (over 150 people in FY 2019)
Welfare programsdedicated to Human Capital
Source: FY 2011-19 Group Financial Statements
4
External Growth as long-term growth driver: M&A timeline
2015
2019
2020
2016
2017
2018
REVENUES
Eu 36.0
Eu 23.0
Eu 56.0
Eu 22.5
Eu 39.0
Eu 58.0
EBITDA
Eu 2.5
Eu 2.4
Eu 2.5
Eu 3.0
Eu 3.2
Eu 5.5
At acquisition time
Eu 235.0
Eu 18.5
As of today
Eu 260.0
Eu 23.0
VAD
SSI
Revenues Eu 94
Revenues Eu 95
Revenues Eu 18
Ebitda Eu 3.4
Ebitda Eu 3.3
Revenues Eu 6.0
Revenues Eu 50
Revenues Eu 20
Ebitda Eu 0.5
Ebitda Eu 1.5
Ebitda Eu 0.7
Ebitda Eu 0.7
Ebitda % 3.7%
Ebitda % 3.5%
Revenues Eu 16
Revenues Eu 4
Revenues Eu 6
Revenues Eu 6.5
Revenues Eu 10
Revenues Eu 3.0
Ebitda Eu 1.0
Ebitda Eu 0.6
Ebitda Eu 1
Ebitda Eu 0.9
Ebitda Eu 1.5
Ebitda Eu 1.0
Revenues Eu 96
Revenues Eu 116
Ebitda Eu 12.9
Ebitda Eu 16.5
Revenues Eu 2.5
Revenues Eu 5
Revenues Eu 16
Revenues Eu 9.0
Revenues Eu 4.2
Ebitda Eu 1.0
Ebitda Eu 0.75
Ebitda Eu 2.1
Ebitda Eu 1.0
Ebitda Eu 1.0
Ebitda % 13.4%
Ebitda % 14.3%
Revenues Eu 14
Ebitda Eu 1.0
Business Services
New Business Line (since March 2020) Base Digitale
Revenues Eu 45
Ebitda Eu 2.8
Over Eu 70 Mn investments, 18 M&As since 2015,2017Eu 260 Mn revenues2018 and Eu 23 Mn 2019Ebitda as of today (full2020year 2021)
Long-termvalue generation, average EV/Ebitda multiple 4.75, long-term commitment of key people (average 10 Years)
Revenues Eu 45
Ebitda Eu 2.3
Ebitda % 5.1%
Revenues Eu 50
Ebitda Eu 3.0
Ebitda % 6.0%
5
Leadership in Italian VAD Market
Leadership in Italian VAD market, with 46.7%* market share. Total VAD Revenues and Other Income of Eu 1,301 Mn as of April 30, 2019 (CAGR 2011-2019 +8.7%)
Customer base of over 13,000 BPs (Software Houses, System Integrators, Managed Service Providers) and full coverage of the Italian territory (15 local branches)
Long-term partnerships with about 100 major IT Vendors (track record without termination of any relevant Vendor since the beginning)
About 375 highly skilled human resources with 500 technical certifications on IT major Vendors solutions (Storage, Enterprise Software, Networking, Digital Work Place, Security, Collaboration). Cloud platform (Solution Up) dedicated to enable and develop SaaS, IaaS and XaaS solutions
Italian market share (1)
Revenues breakdown
PCs &
Others
Computer
Add-on
Enterprise
23.5%
Gross
24%
Software
46.7%*
30%
Ingram
Micro Italia
Networking
6.0%
8%
Tech Data
IT Services
Server,
Storage
9.1%
12%
26%
Esprinet
14.7%
* Including ICOS (CG subsidiary)
Italian VAD market share by segment
Servers, Systems, Storage
Enterprise Software
Networking
Packaged Services
50%
50%
64%
36%
27%
73%
40%
60%
Computer Gross*Others
(1) Source Sirmi (May 2020), market share on total Italian VAD market
6
Digital and Innovation Partner for Enterprises and SMEs (SSI)
Revenues breakdown
VAR Group is a leading
Innovation partner for
Italian Software and
Italian SME and Enterprises
System Integration
with over 1,750 employees
("SSI") player for
(over 2,000 qualified human
Enterprises and SME
resources including
SSI revenues reached Eu
integrated ecosystem). Full
342.8 Mn as of April 30,
offering of solutions under
2019 (CAGR 2011-2019
6 business units from BTS to
+11.7%).
Digital Cloud, Digital
Security, Digital Process,
Customer Experience, ERP
& Vertical
Hybrid Cloud services to
Offering of Business
customers (SaaS, PaaS,
and Vertical
IaaS) integrating public
Applications for
cloud solutions with own
Italian districts.
datacenter services
Growing focus on
(datacenter based in
Digital
Empoli and in Milan).
Transformation
R&D focusing on most
Solutions: vertical
innovative areas: A.I.,
solutions, customer
IOT, Virtual & Augmented
experience, data
Reality, Cyber Security,
analytics, digital
Blockchain
process
About 30 M&A over the last 3 years
focused on the most innovative areas of IT Coverage of Italian territory (23 branches) and some European countries (3 branches in Germany, 1 in Spain)
Digital
Digital
Customer Experience
Cloud
3%
Security
5%
6%
Digital
Managed
Services
Process
49%
8%
ERP & Vertical
Software Sol.
29%
MANAGED
SERVICES AND IT
DIGITAL CLOUD
DIGITAL SECURITY
DIGITAL PROCESS
INFRASTRUCTURE
•
Business Technology
• SaaS, DaaS, IaaS, PaaS
•
Security Assessment
•
Product Lifecycle
Solutions
•
Network Operations
•
Cyber Intelligence and
•
Management (PLM)
•
Digital workplace
Center (NOC)
malware analysis
Industry Software
•
Collaboration
•
Serverless architecture
•
Digital Forensic
Solutions
•
Service desk
•
Security Operation
• 6 branches in Italy, 3
•
Application
Center (SOC)
in Germany, 1 in Spain
management
CUSTOMER
EXPERIENCE
Marketing & Digital Strategy
Branding & Creativity
Omnichannel commerce
Easy Export (1 branch in China)
ERP & VERTICAL
SOLUTIONS
ERP Solution on Internat. platforms (SAP, Microsoft )
Own Proprietary ERPs (Sirio, Panthera, Apra, Sigla++) for Italian SMEs
Vertical Solutions for Italian SMEs (Wine, Food, Furniture, Mechanics, Retail, Logistics)
7
Business Services
Base Digitale with about 300 Human resources and Revenues for approximately Eu 50 million operates in the
supply of IT, Business Services and Business Process Outsourcing for Financial Large Enterprise, enabling Sesa Group to operate in an additional market segment with primary customers including some of the main Italian banking groups, with high potential synergies and value generation.
Base Digitale entered in Sesa scope of consolidation since March 2020
Revenues breakdown
Digital Transformation
10%
Security
Business
Services
Services
50%
40%
Base Digitale established in February 2020 by Sesa SpA (50% share of capital) in partnership with Marco Bassilichi (25%) and Leonardo Bassilichi (25%), withmulti-yearexperience in business services sector
Annual Revenues of
Business services, business
Digital design of processes
around Eu 50 million,
process outsourcing
through the skills (content
primary customers in
("BPO"), innovation in
and information
Financial Large Enterprise
support of customers.
management thanks to
sector. Multi-year
Focus on human capital
multi-year partnership with
partnership with
quality, organization and
OpenText)
Accenture Group, human
innovation in favour of
capital of about 300
clients.
resources
Security services and control room for the Finance and Retail sector through the fully owned subsidiary ABS Technology Srl
8
Human Capital and Social Responsibility
2300
2100
Human capital development as strategic driver of
Group sustainable long-term growth
2,645
Recruitment Programs
Human Capital of about 2,650 qualified people1 with professional skills in main innovative IT areas (cloud, security, digital solutions, analytics, IoT).
Recruiting programs with over 150 qualified new people in FY 2019
9M 2020: strong improvement of profitability and cash flow generation
Revenues
Ebitda1
Group EAT1
Group Adj2 EAT
Net Financial Position1
Eu 1,344.8 Mn
Eu 69.5 Mn
Eu 28.7 Mn
Eu 30.9 Mn
Eu 11.8 Mn (net debt)
9M 2020
(+17.3% Y/Y)
(+30.3% Y/Y)
(+29.5% Y/Y)
(+30.7% Y/Y)
Eu 1.3 Mn (net cash)
(May 19
Gross of IFRS 16 adoption
-Jan 20)
Ebitda Margin
Group EAT margin
Group Adj EAT margin
vs Eu 12.6 Mn (net debt) Y/Y
5.2% (vs 4.6% 9M 19)
2.1% (vs 1.9% 9M 19)
2.3% (vs 2.1% 9M 19)
Eu 1,550.6 Mn
Eu 74.3 Mn
Eu 29.3 Mn
Eu 31.4 Mn
Eu 41.9 Mn
Full Year
(+13.8% Y/Y)
(+17.8% Y/Y)
(+9.0% Y/Y)
(+9.8% Y/Y)
(cash & liquidity)
April 30, 2019
Ebitda Margin
Group EAT margin
Group Adj EAT margin
Average annual NFP eu 7.5 Mn
4.8% (vs 4.6% FY 18)
1.9% (vs 2.0% FY 18)
2.0% (vs 2.1% FY 18)
(Cash & liquidity)
+9.6%
+10.1%
+12.4%
+13.2%
From Eu 53.5 Mn debt to Eu 41.8 Mn cash (net of
CAGR 2011-19
eu 45.8 Mn of dividends & Eu 7.8 Mn buyback)
1IFRS 16 adoption effect on 9M 2020: Eu 13.1 Mn higher financial debt, Eu 3.8 Mn higher Ebitda, Eu 0.06 Mn (neutral effect) lower Net Profit after taxes (EAT)
2 Adjusted Net Profit (EAT) after minorities, gross of amortisation of intangible assets (client lists and know-how deriving from PPA)
15
Group Results by Segment
Economic results as of January 31 (9 months)
In Euro Mn
Jan 31,
Jan 31, 2018
Jan 31, 2019
Jan 31, 2020
2017 (9M)
(9M)
(9M)
(9M)
VAD
VAD
VAD
VAD
Total Revenues*
826.5
833.3
965.4
1,097.4
Gross Margin
65.9
64.5
68.5
77.5
Opex
(33.7)
(35.4)
(35.1)
(37.5)
Ebitda
32.2
29.1
33.3
39.9
Ebitda Margin
3.89%
3.49%
3.45%
3.64%
D&A, Provisions
(4.5)
(5.1)
(7.3)
(5.4)
Ebit
27.7
24.0
26.1
34.5
Ebit Margin
3.35%
2.88%
2.70%
3.15%
Net Financial Charges
(2.2)
(1.5)
(1.9)
(2.2)
Income Taxes
(7.8)
(5.7)
(6.4)
(8.4)
Net Profit
17.7
16.8
17.7
23.9
Eat Margin
2.14%
2.02%
1.84%
2.18%
Group Net profit
17.6
16.8
17.6
23.7
Jan 31, 2017
Jan 31, 2018
Jan 31, 2019
Jan 31, 2020
(9M)
(9M)
(9M)
(9M)
SSI
SSI
SSI
SSI
173.2
220.2
253.7
308.5
93.0
125.2
157.0
185.1
(83.6)
(109.6)
(137.8)
(157.8)
9.4
15.6
19.2
27.3
5.44%
7.07%
7.57%
8.85%
(3.9)
(5.5)
(7.0)
(12.5)
5.5
10.1
12.2
14.8
3.19%
4.60%
4.83%
4.78%
(0.9)
(0.7)
(1.1)
(1.5)
(2.1)
(3.6)
(3.7)
(4.3)
2.5
5.8
7.5
9.0
1.46%
2.63%
2.97%
2.91%
1.3
3.3
4.7
5.3
Jan 31, 2017
Jan 31, 2018
Jan 31, 2019
Jan 31, 2020
(9M)
(9M)
(9M)
(9M)
Group
Group
Group
Group
945.0
992.6
1,146.3
1,344.8
157.2
181.7
215.1
255.2
(114.8)
(135.8)
(161.8)
(185.8)
42.4
45.9
53.3
69.5
4.48%
4.62%
4.65%
5.17%
(8.8)
(11.5)
(14.9)
(20.2)
33.6
34.3
38.4
49.2
3.55%
3.46%
3.35%
3.66%
(3.1)
(2.3)
(3.0)
(3.7)
(10.2)
(9.5)
(10.4)
(13.0)
20.3
22.6
25.0
32.5
2.15%
2.28%
2.18%
2.42%
19.0
20.1
22.1
28.7
Annual economic results as of April 30 (12 months)
In Euro Mn
April 30, 2017
April 30, 2018
April 30, 2019
April 30, 2017
April 30, 2018
April 30, 2019
(12M)
(12M)
(12M)
(12M)
(12M)
(12M)
VAD
VAD
VAD
SSI
SSI
SSI
Total Revenues*
1,102.5
1,153.9
1,301.3
239.8
289.4
342.8
Gross Margin
86.5
87.6
95.0
132.0
171.7
208.5
Opex
(44.7)
(47.0)
(48.5)
(117.2)
(151.1)
(182.2)
Ebitda
41.8
40.6
46.6
14.8
20.7
26.2
Ebitda Margin
3.79%
3.52%
3.58%
6.16%
7.14%
7.66%
D&A, Provisions
(6.3)
(7.8)
(9.5)
(6.0)
(7.5)
(10.9)
Ebit
35.5
32.8
37.1
8.8
13.2
15.4
Ebit Margin
3.22%
2.84%
2.85%
3.68%
4.55%
4.49%
Net Financial Charges
(2.8)
(2.5)
(4.0)
(1.7)
(1.2)
(1.2)
Income Taxes
(9.8)
(7.8)
(9.2)
(3.1)
(4.4)
(4.6)
Net Profit
22.9
22.5
23.9
4.1
7.6
9.6
Eat Margin
2.08%
1.95%
1.83%
1.70%
2.64%
2.81%
Group Net profit
22.9
22.5
23.6
2.0
4.4
5.8
April 30, 2017
April 30, 2018
April 30, 2019
April 30, 2020 (E)
(12M)
(12M)
(12M)
(12M)
Group
Group
Group
Group
1,271.5
1,363.0
1,550.6
1,780 - 1,820
216.3
248.6
291.7
(158.4)
(185.5)
(217.3)
57.9
63.1
74.3
92.5 - 94.5
4.55%
4.63%
4.79%
5.22%
(13.1)
(16.8)
(21.6)
44.8
46.3
52.7
65 - 66
3.52%
3.40%
3.40%
3.64%
(4.6)
(3.6)
(5.2)
(13.1)
(12.5)
(14.1)
27.1
30.2
33.4
2.13%
2.21%
2.15%
25.0
26.9
29.3
37 - 40
(E) Range of Analysts Consensus for the FY 2020 - source: Banca IMI, Fidentiis, Intermonte, Mediobanca, before Covid 19 outbreak
16
Group Financial Results as of January 31, 2020
Higher Efficiency in NWC management
Group Net Financial Position1 (NFP) (Eu Mn)
Consolidated Shareholders Equity (Eu Mn)
17.3%
7.6% vs 9.4% 9M 20/9M 19
+0.8 Mn 9M 201/9M 19
+27.0 Mn 9M 20/9M 19
15.7%
14.6%
8.0% vs 9.4% FY 19/FY 18
+13.9 Mn 9M 201/9M 19
+16.6 Mn FY 19/FY 18
28.7
13.3%
13.3% 12.8%
12.0% 12.7%
12.6%
251.6
11.7%
11.6%
11.1%
11.2%
10.5%
10.9%
10.7%
10.0%
NWC/Revenues
10.2%
10.3%
9.4%
9.2%
9.4%
20.6
232.6
7.4%
8.0%
7.6%
FY2014 -
7.3%
8.1%
224.6
6.3%
6.2%
5.5%
12.6
5.4%
6.7%6.4%
FY2020
11.8
208.5
216.0
Quarterly *
192.8
199.0
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Average
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Average
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Average
1Q
2Q
3Q 4Q
Average
1Q 2Q
3Q
4Q Average
1Q 2Q
3Q 4Q
Average
1Q
2Q
3Q
179.4
(1.3)***
***Gross of IFRS 16 adoption
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Average Annual NFP improvement
64.9
+0.8 Mn Y/Y
45.3
+13.9 Mn Y/Y 1
35.4
28.8
35.1
28.7
(41.8)
(41.8)
27.8
25.5
23.0
(41.0) - (46.0) (E)
22.2
20.6
Group NFP1
15.6
17.4
12.7
12.6
11.8
8.4
FY2014 -
6.7
6.6 2.1
(52.0)
-1.0
-6.3
1.1
-7.5
(54.7)
FY2020
Average
3Q
Average
4Q
Average
Average
4Q Average
2Q
Average
1Q
Quarterly **
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
1Q
2Q
3Q 4Q
1Q 2Q
3Q
1Q -1.8
3Q 4Q
-1.4
2Q 3Q
-26.2
-1.9
Jan
Jan
Jan
Jan
Apr
Apr
Apr
Apr
Apr
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
31
31
31
31
30
30
30
30
30
-
-41.8
-33.9
2017
2018
2019
2020
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020(E)
41.8
-52.0
Jan
Jan
Jan
Jan
Apr
Apr
Apr
Apr
-54.7
31
31
31
31
30
30
30
30
Nine-Months Results
Annual Results
2017 2018 2019 2020
2016 2017 2018 2019
1 IFRS 16 adoption since 2020: Eu 13.1 Mn higher financial debt, Eu 3.8 Mn higher Ebitda, Eu 0.06 Mn (neutral effect) on EAT
QuarterlyNet Working Capital on annual rolling base Revenues; (**) Quarterly and Annual Average Net Financial Position in Euro Mn
(E) Range of Analysts Consensus for the FY 2020 - source: Banca IMI, Fidentiis, Intermonte, Mediobanca, before Covid 19 outbreak
17
Alessandro Fabbroni- Chief Executive Officer
Conxi Palmero- Investor Relation Manager
Group Overview
IT Market Trend and COVID crisis
Group Results as of January 31, 2020 (9M)
2011-2020E Financial Results
Governance and Investors Information
Annexes Financial Statements
18
Group Annual Economic and Financial Results 2011-2020E as reported
1,780 - 1,820 (E)
1,551
1,363
+14.8%
1,230
1,271
+17.4%
948 1,060
Y/Y
Revenues **
(Eu Mn)
747
812
832
CAGR + 10.3%
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30 Apr 30
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E
37 - 40 (E)
29.3
Net profit
25.0
26.9
24.0
+26-35%
attributable
21.8
19.9
20.7
Y/Y
to the
16.8
Group1(Eu
Mn, % on
11.5
revenues)
CAGR + 14.0%
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E
93 - 95 (E)
74.3
57.9 63.1
+25-28%
49.5 51.654.0
Y/Y
EBITDA (Eu
Mn, % on
41.3 44.2
revenues)34.4
CAGR + 11.8%
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E
53.5
4.2
Group NFP
(Eu Mn)
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
Apr 30
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E
(20.7)
Feb 2013
(26.2)
(33.9)
IPO
(41.8)
(41.8)
(51.9)
(54.7)
(41.0 - 46.0) (E)
2020 Consensus disclosed before COVID 19 outbreak
(E) Range of Analysts Consensus for the FY 2020 - source: Banca IMI, Fidentiis, Intermonte, Mediobanca, before Covid 19 outbreak
(**) Sales and other revenues
19
Alessandro Fabbroni- Chief Executive Officer
Conxi Palmero- Investor Relation Manager
Group Overview
IT Market Trend and COVID crisis
Group Results as of January 31, 2020 (9M)
2011-2020E Financial Results
Governance and Investors Information
Annexes Financial Statements
20
Key Investor Information
Sesa (Euro)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Current
Stock Market (1)
MTA -
MTA -
MTA -
MTA -
MTA -
MTA -
Star
Star
Star
Star
Star
Star
Stock market price
16.34
15.40
23.60
26.30
27.75
47.0
DPS - Dividend per share (*)
0.45
0.48
0.56
0.60
0.63
n.a.
Total Dividend (Eu Mn)
6.964
7.408
8.677
9.297
9.762
n.a.
Pay Out Ratio (2)
32.3%
31.4%
34.6%
34.6%
33.3%
n.a.
Outstanding Shares (Mn)
14.65
15.65
15.49
15.49
15.49
15.49
Market Capitaliz. (Mn)
255.7
241.0
365.7
407.5
430.0
728.0
Market to Book Value (**)
1.6
1.3
1.8
1.9
1.8
3.1
Dividend Yield (***)
2.8%
3.1%
2.4%
2.3%
2.3%
n.a.
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
EPS as of April 30 (****)
1.40
1.55
1.62
1.74
1.90
EPS diluted as of April 30 (*****)
1.39
1.54
1.62
1.73
1.89
Sesa Stock Total Return (3) based on current price
450%
416.2%
400%
350%
323.0%
300%
250%
221.2%
200%
150%
100%
50%
0%
TOTAL RETURN IPO
TOTAL RETURN 5 YEARS TOTAL RETURN 3 YEARS
Listing on AIM market following the merger with Made In Italy 1 SpA (SPAC under Italian law listed on AIM) completed on February 1, 2013. Listing on MTA Stock Exchange on October 23, 2013. Transition on MTA STAR segment on February 16 2015
Dividend/Consolidated Net Profit attributable to the Group as of April 30 of every Fiscal Year
Actual stock price (as of May 11, 2020) + Sesa annual dividends distributed over the period/initial stock price
*) Dividend paid in the following year counting on the current year **) Market Capitalization/Consolidated Group equity
***) Dividend per share/market value per share
****) Consolidated net profit as of April 30 of every year/average number of ordinary shares net of treasury shares in portfolio
*****) Consolidated net profit/average number of ordinary shares net of treasury shares in portfolio and inclusive of impact resulting from Stock Options/Grants Plans, warrants and/or convertible bonds. At the time of writing there are no warrants nor any kind of convertible bonds outstanding
21
Sesa Shareholders & Management Team
Anima SGR S.p.A.
Treasury Shares
4.998%
0.568%
ITH S.p.A.
Market52.814% 41.620%
Sesa shares are listed in the MTA Italian Stock Exchange since October 23, 2013 (transition on MTA STAR Segment on February 16, 2015). Total 15,494,590 outstanding ordinary shares
The share capital of the holding company ITH SpA includes the Group's Founders and Management Team, with industrial track record:
ChairmanPaolo Castellacci, 73 years old, Sesa Group Founder
Chief Executive OfficerAlessandro Fabbroni, 48 years old, joined Sesa Group in 2008
Vice ChairmanGiovanni Moriani, 63 years old. joined Sesa Group in 1980
Vice ChairmanMoreno Gaini, 58 years old, joined Sesa Group in 1982
Tamburi Investment Partners ("TIP"), an independent
investment/merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, holds 16% of ITH capital, controlling shareholder of Sesa Group. TIP, as medium-long term partner, will contribute to accelerate Group long term sustainable growth
Pursuant to Consob Regulations, no Shareholder exceeds the 5% threshold
22
MTA Star Italian Stock Exchange: Governance Requirements
Sesa is listed in the MTA STAR of Borsa Italiana (Italian Stock Exchange) dedicated to mid-size companies , compliant with the following requirements
High transparency and disclosure requirements;
Liquidity (free float of minimum 35%);
Corporate Governance compliant with best practices standard
SeSa BoD consists of 8 members of which 4 Executive Directors and 2 Independent Directors (among them 1 appointed by minorities)
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Main STAR "status" requirements
Interim financial statements available to the public within 45 days from the Quarter end. Half interim financial report by 60 day from the end of the First Half
Favorable auditor's report on their latest separate and consolidated annual financial statements
Consolidated annual financial statements not challenged by Consob
Bi-lingual publication on the website (Italian and English) post interim financial statements, annual financial reports, half-year financial reports, consolidated annual financial statements (together with any other information specified by Borsa Italiana in the Instructions)
Mandatory presence of a qualified Investor Relations Manager and a "specialist" (eg. an intermediary charged (a) to display continuously bids and asks subject to certain limits,
produce researches on the issuer and (C) organize meetings between the management and professional investors)
Adoption of the organizational, operational and control models provided by art.6 of Legislative Decree 231/2011
Application of a Corporate Governance Code in relation to: (i) composition of the Board of Directors, (ii) the role and functions of non-executive and independent Directors, (iii) the creation and working of internal committees of the Board of Directors, (iv) remuneration of Directors, (v) appointment of a control and risk committee
23
Alessandro Fabbroni- Chief Executive Officer
Conxi Palmero- Investor Relation Manager
Group Overview
IT Market Trend and COVID crisis
Group Results as of January 31, 2020 (9M)
2011-2020E Financial Results
Governance and Investors Information
Annexes Financial Statements
24
Income Statement as of January 31, 2020 as reported
Reclassified Income Statement (Euro/thousand)
9M Jan 31 2018
%
9M Jan 31 2019
%
9M Jan 31 2020
%
Change
2020/19
Revenues
984,419
1,139,359
1,336,278
17.3%
Other income
8,150
6,914
8,494
22.9%
Total Revenues and Other Income
992,569
100.0%
1,146,273
100.0%
1,344,772
100.0%
17.3%
Purchase of goods
810,911
81.7%
931,203
81.2%
1,089,537
81.0%
17.0%
Costs for services and leased assets
77,250
7.8%
89,689
7.8%
99,046
7.4%
10.4%
Personnel costs
56,381
5.7%
69,597
6.1%
83,809
6.2%
20.4%
Other operating charges
2,145
0.2%
2,487
0.2%
2,914
0.2%
17.2%
Total Purchase of goods and Operating Costs
946,687
95.4%
1,092,976
95.4%
1,275,306
94.8%
16.7%
EBITDA
45,882
4.6%
53,297
4.6%
69,466
5.2%
30.3%
Amortisation tangible and intangible assets (software)
4,977
6,285
11,884
89.1%
Amortisation client lists and technological know-how
1,458
2,086
3,091
48.2%
Accruals to provision for bad debts and risks and other
5,100
6,556
5,268
-19.6%
non monetary costs
EBIT
34,347
3.5%
38,370
3.3%
49,223
3.7%
28.3%
Net financial income and charges
(1,736)
(2,354)
(2,447)
-3.9%
EBT
32,611
3.3%
36,016
3.1%
46,776
3.5%
29.9%
Income taxes
10,015
10,986
14,249
29.7%
Net profit
22,596
2.3%
25,030
2.2%
32,527
2.4%
30.0%
Net profit attributable to the Group
20,105
22,147
28,682
29.5%
Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests
2,491
2,883
3,845
33.4%
Interim Report approved by the Board of Directors, not audited
25
Balance Sheet as of January 31, 2020 as reported
Reclassified Balance Sheet (Euro/thousand)
9M Jan 31 2018
9M Jan 31 2019
9M Jan 31 2020
Change
2020/19
Intangible assets
37,276
44,630
66,579
21,949
Property, plant and equipment
54,104
56,223
73,697
17,474
Investments valued at equity
9,316
9,325
11,673
2,348
Other non-current receivables and deferred tax assets
16,802
21,703
25,595
3,892
Total non-current assets
117,498
131,881
177,544
45,663
Inventories
70,184
99,324
100,115
791
Current trade receivables
421,378
480,348
542,534
62,186
Other current assets
36,413
42,564
55,120
12,556
Current operating assets
527,975
622,236
697,769
75,533
Payables to suppliers
306,955
394,274
451,636
57,362
Other current payables
74,887
85,668
113,556
27,888
Short-term operating liabilities
381,842
479,942
565,192
85,250
Net working capital
146,133
142,294
132,577
(9,717)
Non-current provisions and other tax liabilities
13,782
15,721
17,937
2,216
Employee benefits
20,758
21,265
28,779
7,514
Non-current liabilities
34,540
36,986
46,716
9,730
Net Invested Capital
229,091
237,189
263,405
26,216
Equity
208,470
224,628
251,566
26,938
Medium-Term Net Financial Position
123,137
132,507
129,126
(3,381)
Short-Term Net Financial Position
(102,516)
(119,946)
(117,287)
2,659
Total Net Financial Position (Net Liquidity)
20,621
12,561
11,839
(722)
Equity and Net Financial Position
229,091
237,189
263,405
26,216
Interim Report approved by the Board of Directors, not audited
26
Income Statement as of April 30, 2019 as reported
Reclassified Income Statement (Euro/thousand)
April 30 2017
%
April 30 2018
%
April 30 2019
%
Change
2019/18
Revenues
1,260,275
1,350,900
1,539,854
14.0%
Other income
11,194
12,135
10,751
-11.4%
Total Revenues and Other Income
1,271,469
100.0%
1,363,035
100.0%
1,550,605
100.0%
13.8%
Purchase of goods
1,055,182
83.0%
1,114,393
81.8%
1,258,954
81.2%
13.0%
Costs for services and leased assets
85,106
6.7%
102,820
7.5%
117,293
7.6%
14.1%
Personnel costs
70,107
5.5%
79,053
5.8%
96,318
6.2%
21.8%
Other operating charges
3,189
0.3%
3,648
0.3%
3,694
0.2%
1.3%
Total Purchase of goods and Operating Costs
1,213,584
95.4%
1,299,914
95.4%
1,476,259
95.2%
13.6%
EBITDA
57,885
4.5%
63,121
4.6%
74,346
4.8%
17.8%
Amortisation tangible and intangible assets (software)
5,289
6,546
8,715
33.1%
Amortisation client lists and technological know-how
1,557
2,438
2,979
22.2%
Accruals to provision for bad debts and risks and other
6,253
7,847
9,934
26.6%
non monetary costs
EBIT
44,786
3.5%
46,290
3.4%
52,718
3.4%
13.9%
Net financial income and charges
(4,449)
(3,259)
(4,400)
35.0%
EBT
40,337
3.2%
43,031
3.2%
48,318
3.1%
12.3%
Income taxes
13,239
12,848
14,956
16.4%
Net profit
27,098
2.1%
30,183
2.2%
33,362
2.2%
10.5%
Net profit attributable to the Group
25,043
26,861
29,284
9.0%
Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests
2,055
3,322
4,078
22.8%
Annual Report approved by the Board of Directors and audited by Independent Auditor (PWC)
27
Balance Sheet as of April 30, 2019 as reported
Reclassified Balance Sheet (Euro/thousand)
April 30 2017
April 30 2018
April 30 2019
Change
2019/18
Intangible assets
21,848
39,083
54,001
14,918
Property, plant and equipment
49,736
55,221
57,771
2,550
Investments valued at equity
8,835
9,179
10,030
851
Other non-current receivables and deferred tax assets
13,998
17,264
27,354
10,090
Total non-current assets
94,417
120,747
149,156
28,409
Inventories
61,570
67,752
82,044
14,292
Current trade receivables
315,399
328,760
364,314
35,554
Other current assets
25,407
37,423
43,451
6,028
Current operating assets
402,376
433,935
489,809
55,874
Payables to suppliers
270,984
295,706
326,009
30,303
Other current payables
52,847
62,967
79,964
16,997
Short-term operating liabilities
323,831
358,673
405,973
47,300
Net working capital
78,545
75,262
83,836
8,574
Non-current provisions and other tax liabilities
8,457
14,175
17,792
3,617
Employee benefits
17,427
20,495
24,332
3,837
Non-current liabilities
25,884
34,670
42,124
7,454
Net Invested Capital
147,078
161,339
190,868
29,529
Equity
199,028
216,001
232,622
16,621
Medium-Term Net Financial Position
81,118
123,172
123,040
(132)
Short-Term Net Financial Position
(133,068)
(177,834)
(164,794)
13,040
Total Net Financial Position (Net Liquidity)
(51,950)
(54,662)
(41,754)
12,908
Equity and Net Financial Position
147,078
161,339
190,868
29,529
Annual Report approved by the Board of Directors and audited by Independent Auditor (PWC)
28
