Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  SeSa S.p.A.    SES   IT0004729759

SESA S.P.A.

(SES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SeSa S p A : Group Presentation - ISMO 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 02:55am EDT

Group Presentation

ITALIAN STOCK MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 2020

May 15, 2020

Alessandro Fabbroni - Chief Executive Officer

Conxi Palmero - Investor Relation Manager

Group Overview

IT Market Trend and COVID scenario

Group Results as of January 31, 2020 (9M)

2011-2020E Financial Results

Governance and Investors Information

Annexes Financial Statements

2

Group Structure and Market Position

SeSa Group is a leading Italian IT services

Consolidated revenues of Eu 1.55 Bn1 and

and solutions provider

2,645 employees2

Key player driving digital transformation to the Italian economy

Technology, digital services and business applications in the innovative areas of IT

Corporate

Group's Strategy, Governance, Human Resources, Planning & Control, Finance, Legal, ICT Operations, M&A through the parent company SeSa SpA. Revenues for Eu 17 Mn (FY 2019), 180 human resources

Value Added Distribution («VAD»)

Value-added distribution ("VAD") with a customer base of over 13,000 business partners through the fully owned company Computer Gross SpA ("CG"). Revenues for Eu 1,301 Mn (FY 2019), 375 human resources

Business Services («Base Digitale»)

Business Services and Business Process Outsourcing, focused on Financial Enterprise, through the controlled company Base Digitale SpA. Revenues for Eu 50 Mn, 290 human resources (Group consolidation since March 2020)

Software and System Integration («SSI»)

System integrator ("SSI") for Enterprise and SME with a customer base of over 10,000 final users through the fully owned company Var Group SpA.

Revenues for Eu 343 Mn (FY 2019), 1,800 human resources

1 Financial Statements as of April 30, 2019

2 Human Capital as of April 30, 2020E

3

Business Model and Investment Case

Continuous and Sustainable Growth since 1973

  • New IT Vendors partnerships and major IT trends over-performing Italian market
  • M&A: strategic acquisitions as driver of human capital development and internationalization
  • Long-termCAGR over 10%

Italian gateway to the digital technology

  • Italian SME & Enterprise reference player
  • Skills and solutions on high growth areas of IT

Double Digit Annual Track Record

since 2011

Revenues

CAGR 2011-2019

Eu 1,551 Mn

+9.6%

EBITDA

CAGR 2011-2019

Eu 74.3 Mn

+10.1%

EAT

CAGR 2011-2019

Eu 33.4 Mn

+13.8%

Group's EAT

CAGR 2011-2019

Eu 29.3 Mn

+12.4%

Group's Adjusted EAT

CAGR 2011-2019

Eu 31.4 Mn

+13.2%

Long term partnerships

  • Strategic partner of Global IT Vendors
    ("IT Titans"), in the most innovative areas of IT
  • Focus on value-added segments of IT: Enterprise Software, Networking, Collaboration, Cloud, Security, Analytics

Human Capital Development

  • About 2,650 highly qualified people specialized in the high-growthIT segments
  • Recruitment and training programs from Italian Universities and High- schools (over 150 people in FY 2019)
  • Welfare programs dedicated to Human Capital

Source: FY 2011-19 Group Financial Statements

4

External Growth as long-term growth driver: M&A timeline

2015

2019

2020

2016

2017

2018

REVENUES

Eu 36.0

Eu 23.0

Eu 56.0

Eu 22.5

Eu 39.0

Eu 58.0

EBITDA

Eu 2.5

Eu 2.4

Eu 2.5

Eu 3.0

Eu 3.2

Eu 5.5

At acquisition time

  • Eu 235.0
  • Eu 18.5

As of today

  • Eu 260.0
  • Eu 23.0

VAD

SSI

Revenues Eu 94

Revenues Eu 95

Revenues Eu 18

Ebitda Eu 3.4

Ebitda Eu 3.3

Revenues Eu 6.0

Revenues Eu 50

Revenues Eu 20

Ebitda Eu 0.5

Ebitda Eu 1.5

Ebitda Eu 0.7

Ebitda Eu 0.7

Ebitda % 3.7%

Ebitda % 3.5%

Revenues Eu 16

Revenues Eu 4

Revenues Eu 6

Revenues Eu 6.5

Revenues Eu 10

Revenues Eu 3.0

Ebitda Eu 1.0

Ebitda Eu 0.6

Ebitda Eu 1

Ebitda Eu 0.9

Ebitda Eu 1.5

Ebitda Eu 1.0

Revenues Eu 96

Revenues Eu 116

Ebitda Eu 12.9

Ebitda Eu 16.5

Revenues Eu 2.5

Revenues Eu 5

Revenues Eu 16

Revenues Eu 9.0

Revenues Eu 4.2

Ebitda Eu 1.0

Ebitda Eu 0.75

Ebitda Eu 2.1

Ebitda Eu 1.0

Ebitda Eu 1.0

Ebitda % 13.4%

Ebitda % 14.3%

Revenues Eu 14

Ebitda Eu 1.0

Business Services

New Business Line (since March 2020) Base Digitale

Revenues Eu 45

Ebitda Eu 2.8

  • Over Eu 70 Mn investments, 18 M&As since 2015,2017Eu 260 Mn revenues2018 and Eu 23 Mn 2019Ebitda as of today (full2020year 2021)
  • Long-termvalue generation, average EV/Ebitda multiple 4.75, long-term commitment of key people (average 10 Years)

Revenues Eu 45

Ebitda Eu 2.3

Ebitda % 5.1%

Revenues Eu 50

Ebitda Eu 3.0

Ebitda % 6.0%

5

Leadership in Italian VAD Market

Leadership in Italian VAD market, with 46.7%* market share. Total VAD Revenues and Other Income of Eu 1,301 Mn as of April 30, 2019 (CAGR 2011-2019 +8.7%)

Customer base of over 13,000 BPs (Software Houses, System Integrators, Managed Service Providers) and full coverage of the Italian territory (15 local branches)

Long-term partnerships with about 100 major IT Vendors (track record without termination of any relevant Vendor since the beginning)

About 375 highly skilled human resources with 500 technical certifications on IT major Vendors solutions (Storage, Enterprise Software, Networking, Digital Work Place, Security, Collaboration). Cloud platform (Solution Up) dedicated to enable and develop SaaS, IaaS and XaaS solutions

Italian market share (1)

Revenues breakdown

PCs &

Others

Computer

Add-on

Enterprise

23.5%

Gross

24%

Software

46.7%*

30%

Ingram

Micro Italia

Networking

6.0%

8%

Tech Data

IT Services

Server,

Storage

9.1%

12%

26%

Esprinet

14.7%

* Including ICOS (CG subsidiary)

Italian VAD market share by segment

Servers, Systems, Storage

Enterprise Software

Networking

Packaged Services

50%

50%

64%

36%

27%

73%

40%

60%

Computer Gross* Others

(1) Source Sirmi (May 2020), market share on total Italian VAD market

6

Digital and Innovation Partner for Enterprises and SMEs (SSI)

Revenues breakdown

VAR Group is a leading

Innovation partner for

Italian Software and

Italian SME and Enterprises

System Integration

with over 1,750 employees

("SSI") player for

(over 2,000 qualified human

Enterprises and SME

resources including

SSI revenues reached Eu

integrated ecosystem). Full

342.8 Mn as of April 30,

offering of solutions under

2019 (CAGR 2011-2019

6 business units from BTS to

+11.7%).

Digital Cloud, Digital

Security, Digital Process,

Customer Experience, ERP

& Vertical

Hybrid Cloud services to

Offering of Business

customers (SaaS, PaaS,

and Vertical

IaaS) integrating public

Applications for

cloud solutions with own

Italian districts.

datacenter services

Growing focus on

(datacenter based in

Digital

Empoli and in Milan).

Transformation

R&D focusing on most

Solutions: vertical

innovative areas: A.I.,

solutions, customer

IOT, Virtual & Augmented

experience, data

Reality, Cyber Security,

analytics, digital

Blockchain

process

About 30 M&A over the last 3 years

focused on the most innovative areas of IT Coverage of Italian territory (23 branches) and some European countries (3 branches in Germany, 1 in Spain)

Digital

Digital

Customer Experience

Cloud

3%

Security

5%

6%

Digital

Managed

Services

Process

49%

8%

ERP & Vertical

Software Sol.

29%

MANAGED

SERVICES AND IT

DIGITAL CLOUD

DIGITAL SECURITY

DIGITAL PROCESS

INFRASTRUCTURE

Business Technology

SaaS, DaaS, IaaS, PaaS

Security Assessment

Product Lifecycle

Solutions

Network Operations

Cyber Intelligence and

Management (PLM)

Digital workplace

Center (NOC)

malware analysis

Industry Software

Collaboration

Serverless architecture

Digital Forensic

Solutions

Service desk

Security Operation

6 branches in Italy, 3

Application

Center (SOC)

in Germany, 1 in Spain

management

CUSTOMER

EXPERIENCE

  • Marketing & Digital Strategy
  • Branding & Creativity
  • Omnichannel commerce
  • Easy Export (1 branch in China)

ERP & VERTICAL

SOLUTIONS

  • ERP Solution on Internat. platforms (SAP, Microsoft )
  • Own Proprietary ERPs (Sirio, Panthera, Apra, Sigla++) for Italian SMEs
  • Vertical Solutions for Italian SMEs (Wine, Food, Furniture, Mechanics, Retail, Logistics)

7

Business Services

Base Digitale with about 300 Human resources and Revenues for approximately Eu 50 million operates in the

supply of IT, Business Services and Business Process Outsourcing for Financial Large Enterprise, enabling Sesa Group to operate in an additional market segment with primary customers including some of the main Italian banking groups, with high potential synergies and value generation.

Base Digitale entered in Sesa scope of consolidation since March 2020

Revenues breakdown

Digital Transformation

10%

Security

Business

Services

Services

50%

40%

Base Digitale established in February 2020 by Sesa SpA (50% share of capital) in partnership with Marco Bassilichi (25%) and Leonardo Bassilichi (25%), with multi-yearexperience in business services sector

Annual Revenues of

Business services, business

Digital design of processes

around Eu 50 million,

process outsourcing

through the skills (content

primary customers in

("BPO"), innovation in

and information

Financial Large Enterprise

support of customers.

management thanks to

sector. Multi-year

Focus on human capital

multi-year partnership with

partnership with

quality, organization and

OpenText)

Accenture Group, human

innovation in favour of

capital of about 300

clients.

resources

Security services and control room for the Finance and Retail sector through the fully owned subsidiary ABS Technology Srl

8

Human Capital and Social Responsibility

2300

2100

Human capital development as strategic driver of

Group sustainable long-term growth

2,645

Recruitment Programs

Human Capital of about 2,650 qualified people1 with professional skills in main innovative IT areas (cloud, security, digital solutions, analytics, IoT).

Recruiting programs with over 150 qualified new people in FY 2019

Training Programs

Welfare Programs

Social Responsibility

Training and

Corporate welfare

Commitment to

education

programs aiming

sustainable growth

programs in

at increasing HR

and value generation

partnership with

wellness and

towards all

Vendors to develop

work-life balance,

stakeholders (human

human capital skills

supported by

capital, environment

and habilitate

Fondazione Sesa

and social

innovation

(non-profit

communities where

technology

foundation

Sesa Group is

(18,000 hours in FY

providing welfare

operating)

2019) with a 64%

and charity)

increase compared

to about FY 2018

1900

1700

1500

1300

1100

900

700

1,875

HR CAGR 2011-19 +11.8%

1,642

1,427

1,215

1,150

912

974

818

863

777

98%

of Human Capital under

permanent employment1

Apr 30 Apr 30 Apr 30 Apr 30 Apr 30 Apr 30 Apr 30 Apr 30 Apr 30 Apr 30 Apr 30

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1 Group Employees as of April 30, 2020E

9

Alessandro Fabbroni - Chief Executive Officer

Conxi Palmero - Investor Relation Manager

Group Overview

IT Market Trend and COVID scenario

Group Results as of January 31, 2020 (9M)

2011-2020E Financial Results

Governance and Investors Information

Annexes Financial Statements

10

Outlook and Covid scenario

Current scenario & Outlook

  • Economic weakness and uncertainty
  • Acceleration of digital transformation demand from companies and organizations (new platforms and process reengineering)
  • Main drivers of IT demand: collaboration, security, digital commerce, cloud, in different waves:
    • Strategic/primary sectors (tlc, banking, insurance, utilities, public, pharma, food distribution and logistics) without interruption under lockdown period
    • Other sectors (fashion, furniture, mechanics, automotive) impacted by lockdown, with structural need of digital transformation from phase 2

Sesa Group actions

  • To protect the health of our employees
  • To guarantee continuity of Group operations and IT supply chain (essential and strategic for every economic sector)
  • To mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 focusing on customer services, costs savings and working capital management
  • In such a scenario of strong discontinuity, Sesa Group intends to strengthen its role of reference player of IT in Italy, supporting digital transformation of Italian economy
  • Acceleration of M&A pipeline since March (vendors, clients and human capital attracted by reliable and stronger market players)

11

IT Italian Market trend 2017-2023

IT Italian market (2017-23E) in Eu Mn

CAGR 2017-2023E +2.91%

IT Italian Market Trend (Eu Mn)

2017

2018

2019

2020E

2021E

2022E

2023E

Hardware

6,044.2

6,025.0

6,172.0

5,945.0

6,136.9

6,300.5

6,464.1

Software

3,832.7

3,845.0

3,861.3

3,762.1

3,792.6

3,830.1

3,867.6

Project Services

3,436.2

3,500.0

3,588.0

3,279.1

3,431.0

3,533.1

3,635.2

Managed Services

5,503.8

5,900.0

6,350.2

6,653.2

7,214.6

7,800.6

8,386.7

TOTAL

18,816.9

19,270.0

19,971.5

19,639.4

20,575.0

21,464.3

22,353.5

% Annual growth

17/16

18/17

19/18

20/19

21/20

22/21

23/22

Hardware

0.6%

-0.3%

2.4%

-3.7%

3.2%

2.7%

2.6%

Software

-0.4%

0.3%

0.4%

-2.6%

0.8%

1.0%

1.0%

Project Services

0.4%

1.9%

2.5%

-8.6%

4.6%

3.0%

2.9%

Managed Services

6.0%

7.2%

7.6%

4.8%

8.4%

8.1%

7.5%

TOTAL

1.9%

2.4%

3.6%

-1.7%

4.8%

4.3%

4.1%

  • Positive Trend of IT Italian market since 2016 Year (in 2018-2019 Years highest growth annual rate over last 10 Year period)
  • Outlook of Italian IT market for 2020 under review following the Covid 19 outbreak (2020 decrease rate of -1.7% compared to +2.8% previous estimate)*
  • Improvement of growth rate expected in 2021 and 2022 resulting from the recovery of the economy and the boost of digitalization and digital transformation*
  • 2020 IT European market expected to grow 1.3% (compared to 3.5% of pre-Covid estimates), with a 4% growth in 2021-22 driven by higher demand of digitalization and recovery of economy**

* Source Sirmi, May 2020

** Source IDC Europe, March 2020

Managed Services include Digital Cloud, Security, Digital Process Services

12

Continuous and Sustainable Growth Since 90s in every phase of economic cycle

Continuous growth over-performing

1,780 - 1,820(E)

the reference IT Italian market

522

546

570

579

604

476

Financial

366

402

Crisis

339

2008/2009

261

ITA GDP

148

185

(-6.6%)

24 42 75

Group

7

Growth

(+4%)

1,551

1,363

1,271

1,230

1,060

948

812 832

747

665

Revenues CAGR 2011-19 +9.6% Credit Revenues Growth 9M 2020 +17.3%

Crunch

2011/2012

ITA GDP (-2.8%)

Group

Growth

(+9%)

Group Consolidated sales & other revenues in Eu Mn

Group Resilience to market crisis

over the last Years

Recent pipeline of new partnerships in enterprise software, cloud and security

M&A and human capital as crucial driver to support sustainable growth

1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E

21

48

67

90

148

185

225

293

316

347

551

601

633

666

701

738

777

818

863

912

974

1.150

1.215

1.427

1.642

1.875

2.600

(E) Range of Analysts Consensus, FY 2020E

13

Alessandro Fabbroni - Chief Executive Officer

Conxi Palmero - Investor Relation Manager

Group Overview

IT Market Trend and COVID crisis

Group Results as of January 31, 2020 (9M)

2011-2020E Financial Results

Governance and Investors Information

Annexes Financial Statements

14

9M 2020: strong improvement of profitability and cash flow generation

Revenues

Ebitda1

Group EAT1

Group Adj2 EAT

Net Financial Position1

Eu 1,344.8 Mn

Eu 69.5 Mn

Eu 28.7 Mn

Eu 30.9 Mn

Eu 11.8 Mn (net debt)

9M 2020

(+17.3% Y/Y)

(+30.3% Y/Y)

(+29.5% Y/Y)

(+30.7% Y/Y)

Eu 1.3 Mn (net cash)

(May 19

Gross of IFRS 16 adoption

-Jan 20)

Ebitda Margin

Group EAT margin

Group Adj EAT margin

vs Eu 12.6 Mn (net debt) Y/Y

5.2% (vs 4.6% 9M 19)

2.1% (vs 1.9% 9M 19)

2.3% (vs 2.1% 9M 19)

Eu 1,550.6 Mn

Eu 74.3 Mn

Eu 29.3 Mn

Eu 31.4 Mn

Eu 41.9 Mn

Full Year

(+13.8% Y/Y)

(+17.8% Y/Y)

(+9.0% Y/Y)

(+9.8% Y/Y)

(cash & liquidity)

April 30, 2019

Ebitda Margin

Group EAT margin

Group Adj EAT margin

Average annual NFP eu 7.5 Mn

4.8% (vs 4.6% FY 18)

1.9% (vs 2.0% FY 18)

2.0% (vs 2.1% FY 18)

(Cash & liquidity)

+9.6%

+10.1%

+12.4%

+13.2%

From Eu 53.5 Mn debt to Eu 41.8 Mn cash (net of

CAGR 2011-19

eu 45.8 Mn of dividends & Eu 7.8 Mn buyback)

1IFRS 16 adoption effect on 9M 2020: Eu 13.1 Mn higher financial debt, Eu 3.8 Mn higher Ebitda, Eu 0.06 Mn (neutral effect) lower Net Profit after taxes (EAT)

2 Adjusted Net Profit (EAT) after minorities, gross of amortisation of intangible assets (client lists and know-how deriving from PPA)

15

Group Results by Segment

Economic results as of January 31 (9 months)

In Euro Mn

Jan 31,

Jan 31, 2018

Jan 31, 2019

Jan 31, 2020

2017 (9M)

(9M)

(9M)

(9M)

VAD

VAD

VAD

VAD

Total Revenues*

826.5

833.3

965.4

1,097.4

Gross Margin

65.9

64.5

68.5

77.5

Opex

(33.7)

(35.4)

(35.1)

(37.5)

Ebitda

32.2

29.1

33.3

39.9

Ebitda Margin

3.89%

3.49%

3.45%

3.64%

D&A, Provisions

(4.5)

(5.1)

(7.3)

(5.4)

Ebit

27.7

24.0

26.1

34.5

Ebit Margin

3.35%

2.88%

2.70%

3.15%

Net Financial Charges

(2.2)

(1.5)

(1.9)

(2.2)

Income Taxes

(7.8)

(5.7)

(6.4)

(8.4)

Net Profit

17.7

16.8

17.7

23.9

Eat Margin

2.14%

2.02%

1.84%

2.18%

Group Net profit

17.6

16.8

17.6

23.7

Jan 31, 2017

Jan 31, 2018

Jan 31, 2019

Jan 31, 2020

(9M)

(9M)

(9M)

(9M)

SSI

SSI

SSI

SSI

173.2

220.2

253.7

308.5

93.0

125.2

157.0

185.1

(83.6)

(109.6)

(137.8)

(157.8)

9.4

15.6

19.2

27.3

5.44%

7.07%

7.57%

8.85%

(3.9)

(5.5)

(7.0)

(12.5)

5.5

10.1

12.2

14.8

3.19%

4.60%

4.83%

4.78%

(0.9)

(0.7)

(1.1)

(1.5)

(2.1)

(3.6)

(3.7)

(4.3)

2.5

5.8

7.5

9.0

1.46%

2.63%

2.97%

2.91%

1.3

3.3

4.7

5.3

Jan 31, 2017

Jan 31, 2018

Jan 31, 2019

Jan 31, 2020

(9M)

(9M)

(9M)

(9M)

Group

Group

Group

Group

945.0

992.6

1,146.3

1,344.8

157.2

181.7

215.1

255.2

(114.8)

(135.8)

(161.8)

(185.8)

42.4

45.9

53.3

69.5

4.48%

4.62%

4.65%

5.17%

(8.8)

(11.5)

(14.9)

(20.2)

33.6

34.3

38.4

49.2

3.55%

3.46%

3.35%

3.66%

(3.1)

(2.3)

(3.0)

(3.7)

(10.2)

(9.5)

(10.4)

(13.0)

20.3

22.6

25.0

32.5

2.15%

2.28%

2.18%

2.42%

19.0

20.1

22.1

28.7

Annual economic results as of April 30 (12 months)

In Euro Mn

April 30, 2017

April 30, 2018

April 30, 2019

April 30, 2017

April 30, 2018

April 30, 2019

(12M)

(12M)

(12M)

(12M)

(12M)

(12M)

VAD

VAD

VAD

SSI

SSI

SSI

Total Revenues*

1,102.5

1,153.9

1,301.3

239.8

289.4

342.8

Gross Margin

86.5

87.6

95.0

132.0

171.7

208.5

Opex

(44.7)

(47.0)

(48.5)

(117.2)

(151.1)

(182.2)

Ebitda

41.8

40.6

46.6

14.8

20.7

26.2

Ebitda Margin

3.79%

3.52%

3.58%

6.16%

7.14%

7.66%

D&A, Provisions

(6.3)

(7.8)

(9.5)

(6.0)

(7.5)

(10.9)

Ebit

35.5

32.8

37.1

8.8

13.2

15.4

Ebit Margin

3.22%

2.84%

2.85%

3.68%

4.55%

4.49%

Net Financial Charges

(2.8)

(2.5)

(4.0)

(1.7)

(1.2)

(1.2)

Income Taxes

(9.8)

(7.8)

(9.2)

(3.1)

(4.4)

(4.6)

Net Profit

22.9

22.5

23.9

4.1

7.6

9.6

Eat Margin

2.08%

1.95%

1.83%

1.70%

2.64%

2.81%

Group Net profit

22.9

22.5

23.6

2.0

4.4

5.8

April 30, 2017

April 30, 2018

April 30, 2019

April 30, 2020 (E)

(12M)

(12M)

(12M)

(12M)

Group

Group

Group

Group

1,271.5

1,363.0

1,550.6

1,780 - 1,820

216.3

248.6

291.7

(158.4)

(185.5)

(217.3)

57.9

63.1

74.3

92.5 - 94.5

4.55%

4.63%

4.79%

5.22%

(13.1)

(16.8)

(21.6)

44.8

46.3

52.7

65 - 66

3.52%

3.40%

3.40%

3.64%

(4.6)

(3.6)

(5.2)

(13.1)

(12.5)

(14.1)

27.1

30.2

33.4

2.13%

2.21%

2.15%

25.0

26.9

29.3

37 - 40

(E) Range of Analysts Consensus for the FY 2020 - source: Banca IMI, Fidentiis, Intermonte, Mediobanca, before Covid 19 outbreak

16

Group Financial Results as of January 31, 2020

Higher Efficiency in NWC management

Group Net Financial Position1 (NFP) (Eu Mn)

Consolidated Shareholders Equity (Eu Mn)

17.3%

7.6% vs 9.4% 9M 20/9M 19

+0.8 Mn 9M 201/9M 19

+27.0 Mn 9M 20/9M 19

15.7%

14.6%

8.0% vs 9.4% FY 19/FY 18

+13.9 Mn 9M 201/9M 19

+16.6 Mn FY 19/FY 18

28.7

13.3%

13.3% 12.8%

12.0% 12.7%

12.6%

251.6

11.7%

11.6%

11.1%

11.2%

10.5%

10.9%

10.7%

10.0%

NWC/Revenues

10.2%

10.3%

9.4%

9.2%

9.4%

20.6

232.6

7.4%

8.0%

7.6%

FY2014 -

7.3%

8.1%

224.6

6.3%

6.2%

5.5%

12.6

5.4%

6.7%6.4%

FY2020

11.8

208.5

216.0

Quarterly *

192.8

199.0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Average

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Average

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Average

1Q

2Q

3Q 4Q

Average

1Q 2Q

3Q

4Q Average

1Q 2Q

3Q 4Q

Average

1Q

2Q

3Q

179.4

(1.3)***

***Gross of IFRS 16 adoption

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Average Annual NFP improvement

64.9

+0.8 Mn Y/Y

45.3

+13.9 Mn Y/Y 1

35.4

28.8

35.1

28.7

(41.8)

(41.8)

27.8

25.5

23.0

(41.0) - (46.0) (E)

22.2

20.6

Group NFP1

15.6

17.4

12.7

12.6

11.8

8.4

FY2014 -

6.7

6.6 2.1

(52.0)

-1.0

-6.3

1.1

-7.5

(54.7)

FY2020

Average

3Q

Average

4Q

Average

Average

4Q Average

2Q

Average

1Q

Quarterly **

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

1Q

2Q

3Q 4Q

1Q 2Q

3Q

1Q -1.8

3Q 4Q

-1.4

2Q 3Q

-26.2

-1.9

Jan

Jan

Jan

Jan

Apr

Apr

Apr

Apr

Apr

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

31

31

31

31

30

30

30

30

30

-

-41.8

-33.9

2017

2018

2019

2020

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020(E)

41.8

-52.0

Jan

Jan

Jan

Jan

Apr

Apr

Apr

Apr

-54.7

31

31

31

31

30

30

30

30

Nine-Months Results

Annual Results

2017 2018 2019 2020

2016 2017 2018 2019

  1. 1 IFRS 16 adoption since 2020: Eu 13.1 Mn higher financial debt, Eu 3.8 Mn higher Ebitda, Eu 0.06 Mn (neutral effect) on EAT

  2. Quarterly Net Working Capital on annual rolling base Revenues; (**) Quarterly and Annual Average Net Financial Position in Euro Mn

(E) Range of Analysts Consensus for the FY 2020 - source: Banca IMI, Fidentiis, Intermonte, Mediobanca, before Covid 19 outbreak

17

Alessandro Fabbroni - Chief Executive Officer

Conxi Palmero - Investor Relation Manager

Group Overview

IT Market Trend and COVID crisis

Group Results as of January 31, 2020 (9M)

2011-2020E Financial Results

Governance and Investors Information

Annexes Financial Statements

18

Group Annual Economic and Financial Results 2011-2020E as reported

1,780 - 1,820 (E)

1,551

1,363

+14.8%

1,230

1,271

+17.4%

948 1,060

Y/Y

Revenues **

(Eu Mn)

747

812

832

CAGR + 10.3%

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30 Apr 30

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

37 - 40 (E)

29.3

Net profit

25.0

26.9

24.0

+26-35%

attributable

21.8

19.9

20.7

Y/Y

to the

16.8

Group1 (Eu

Mn, % on

11.5

revenues)

CAGR + 14.0%

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

93 - 95 (E)

74.3

57.9 63.1

+25-28%

49.5 51.6 54.0

Y/Y

EBITDA (Eu

Mn, % on

41.3 44.2

revenues) 34.4

CAGR + 11.8%

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

53.5

4.2

Group NFP

(Eu Mn)

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

Apr 30

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

(20.7)

Feb 2013

(26.2)

(33.9)

IPO

(41.8)

(41.8)

(51.9)

(54.7)

(41.0 - 46.0) (E)

2020 Consensus disclosed before COVID 19 outbreak

(E) Range of Analysts Consensus for the FY 2020 - source: Banca IMI, Fidentiis, Intermonte, Mediobanca, before Covid 19 outbreak

(**) Sales and other revenues

19

Alessandro Fabbroni - Chief Executive Officer

Conxi Palmero - Investor Relation Manager

Group Overview

IT Market Trend and COVID crisis

Group Results as of January 31, 2020 (9M)

2011-2020E Financial Results

Governance and Investors Information

Annexes Financial Statements

20

Key Investor Information

Sesa (Euro)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Current

Stock Market (1)

MTA -

MTA -

MTA -

MTA -

MTA -

MTA -

Star

Star

Star

Star

Star

Star

Stock market price

16.34

15.40

23.60

26.30

27.75

47.0

DPS - Dividend per share (*)

0.45

0.48

0.56

0.60

0.63

n.a.

Total Dividend (Eu Mn)

6.964

7.408

8.677

9.297

9.762

n.a.

Pay Out Ratio (2)

32.3%

31.4%

34.6%

34.6%

33.3%

n.a.

Outstanding Shares (Mn)

14.65

15.65

15.49

15.49

15.49

15.49

Market Capitaliz. (Mn)

255.7

241.0

365.7

407.5

430.0

728.0

Market to Book Value (**)

1.6

1.3

1.8

1.9

1.8

3.1

Dividend Yield (***)

2.8%

3.1%

2.4%

2.3%

2.3%

n.a.

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

EPS as of April 30 (****)

1.40

1.55

1.62

1.74

1.90

EPS diluted as of April 30 (*****)

1.39

1.54

1.62

1.73

1.89

Sesa Stock Total Return (3) based on current price

450%

416.2%

400%

350%

323.0%

300%

250%

221.2%

200%

150%

100%

50%

0%

TOTAL RETURN IPO

TOTAL RETURN 5 YEARS TOTAL RETURN 3 YEARS

  1. Listing on AIM market following the merger with Made In Italy 1 SpA (SPAC under Italian law listed on AIM) completed on February 1, 2013. Listing on MTA Stock Exchange on October 23, 2013. Transition on MTA STAR segment on February 16 2015
  2. Dividend/Consolidated Net Profit attributable to the Group as of April 30 of every Fiscal Year
  3. Actual stock price (as of May 11, 2020) + Sesa annual dividends distributed over the period/initial stock price

*) Dividend paid in the following year counting on the current year **) Market Capitalization/Consolidated Group equity

***) Dividend per share/market value per share

****) Consolidated net profit as of April 30 of every year/average number of ordinary shares net of treasury shares in portfolio

*****) Consolidated net profit/average number of ordinary shares net of treasury shares in portfolio and inclusive of impact resulting from Stock Options/Grants Plans, warrants and/or convertible bonds. At the time of writing there are no warrants nor any kind of convertible bonds outstanding

21

Sesa Shareholders & Management Team

Anima SGR S.p.A.

Treasury Shares

4.998%

0.568%

ITH S.p.A.

Market52.814% 41.620%

Sesa shares are listed in the MTA Italian Stock Exchange since October 23, 2013 (transition on MTA STAR Segment on February 16, 2015). Total 15,494,590 outstanding ordinary shares

The share capital of the holding company ITH SpA includes the Group's Founders and Management Team, with industrial track record:

  • Chairman Paolo Castellacci, 73 years old, Sesa Group Founder
  • Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Fabbroni, 48 years old, joined Sesa Group in 2008
  • Vice Chairman Giovanni Moriani, 63 years old. joined Sesa Group in 1980
  • Vice Chairman Moreno Gaini, 58 years old, joined Sesa Group in 1982

Tamburi Investment Partners ("TIP"), an independent

investment/merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, holds 16% of ITH capital, controlling shareholder of Sesa Group. TIP, as medium-long term partner, will contribute to accelerate Group long term sustainable growth

Pursuant to Consob Regulations, no Shareholder exceeds the 5% threshold

22

MTA Star Italian Stock Exchange: Governance Requirements

Sesa is listed in the MTA STAR of Borsa Italiana (Italian Stock Exchange) dedicated to mid-size companies , compliant with the following requirements

High transparency and disclosure requirements;

Liquidity (free float of minimum 35%);

Corporate Governance compliant with best practices standard

SeSa BoD consists of 8 members of which 4 Executive Directors and 2 Independent Directors (among them 1 appointed by minorities)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Main STAR "status" requirements

Interim financial statements available to the public within 45 days from the Quarter end. Half interim financial report by 60 day from the end of the First Half

Favorable auditor's report on their latest separate and consolidated annual financial statements

Consolidated annual financial statements not challenged by Consob

Bi-lingual publication on the website (Italian and English) post interim financial statements, annual financial reports, half-year financial reports, consolidated annual financial statements (together with any other information specified by Borsa Italiana in the Instructions)

Mandatory presence of a qualified Investor Relations Manager and a "specialist" (eg. an intermediary charged (a) to display continuously bids and asks subject to certain limits,

  1. produce researches on the issuer and (C) organize meetings between the management and professional investors)

Adoption of the organizational, operational and control models provided by art.6 of Legislative Decree 231/2011

Application of a Corporate Governance Code in relation to: (i) composition of the Board of Directors, (ii) the role and functions of non-executive and independent Directors, (iii) the creation and working of internal committees of the Board of Directors, (iv) remuneration of Directors, (v) appointment of a control and risk committee

23

Alessandro Fabbroni - Chief Executive Officer

Conxi Palmero - Investor Relation Manager

Group Overview

IT Market Trend and COVID crisis

Group Results as of January 31, 2020 (9M)

2011-2020E Financial Results

Governance and Investors Information

Annexes Financial Statements

24

Income Statement as of January 31, 2020 as reported

Reclassified Income Statement (Euro/thousand)

9M Jan 31 2018

%

9M Jan 31 2019

%

9M Jan 31 2020

%

Change

2020/19

Revenues

984,419

1,139,359

1,336,278

17.3%

Other income

8,150

6,914

8,494

22.9%

Total Revenues and Other Income

992,569

100.0%

1,146,273

100.0%

1,344,772

100.0%

17.3%

Purchase of goods

810,911

81.7%

931,203

81.2%

1,089,537

81.0%

17.0%

Costs for services and leased assets

77,250

7.8%

89,689

7.8%

99,046

7.4%

10.4%

Personnel costs

56,381

5.7%

69,597

6.1%

83,809

6.2%

20.4%

Other operating charges

2,145

0.2%

2,487

0.2%

2,914

0.2%

17.2%

Total Purchase of goods and Operating Costs

946,687

95.4%

1,092,976

95.4%

1,275,306

94.8%

16.7%

EBITDA

45,882

4.6%

53,297

4.6%

69,466

5.2%

30.3%

Amortisation tangible and intangible assets (software)

4,977

6,285

11,884

89.1%

Amortisation client lists and technological know-how

1,458

2,086

3,091

48.2%

Accruals to provision for bad debts and risks and other

5,100

6,556

5,268

-19.6%

non monetary costs

EBIT

34,347

3.5%

38,370

3.3%

49,223

3.7%

28.3%

Net financial income and charges

(1,736)

(2,354)

(2,447)

-3.9%

EBT

32,611

3.3%

36,016

3.1%

46,776

3.5%

29.9%

Income taxes

10,015

10,986

14,249

29.7%

Net profit

22,596

2.3%

25,030

2.2%

32,527

2.4%

30.0%

Net profit attributable to the Group

20,105

22,147

28,682

29.5%

Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests

2,491

2,883

3,845

33.4%

Interim Report approved by the Board of Directors, not audited

25

Balance Sheet as of January 31, 2020 as reported

Reclassified Balance Sheet (Euro/thousand)

9M Jan 31 2018

9M Jan 31 2019

9M Jan 31 2020

Change

2020/19

Intangible assets

37,276

44,630

66,579

21,949

Property, plant and equipment

54,104

56,223

73,697

17,474

Investments valued at equity

9,316

9,325

11,673

2,348

Other non-current receivables and deferred tax assets

16,802

21,703

25,595

3,892

Total non-current assets

117,498

131,881

177,544

45,663

Inventories

70,184

99,324

100,115

791

Current trade receivables

421,378

480,348

542,534

62,186

Other current assets

36,413

42,564

55,120

12,556

Current operating assets

527,975

622,236

697,769

75,533

Payables to suppliers

306,955

394,274

451,636

57,362

Other current payables

74,887

85,668

113,556

27,888

Short-term operating liabilities

381,842

479,942

565,192

85,250

Net working capital

146,133

142,294

132,577

(9,717)

Non-current provisions and other tax liabilities

13,782

15,721

17,937

2,216

Employee benefits

20,758

21,265

28,779

7,514

Non-current liabilities

34,540

36,986

46,716

9,730

Net Invested Capital

229,091

237,189

263,405

26,216

Equity

208,470

224,628

251,566

26,938

Medium-Term Net Financial Position

123,137

132,507

129,126

(3,381)

Short-Term Net Financial Position

(102,516)

(119,946)

(117,287)

2,659

Total Net Financial Position (Net Liquidity)

20,621

12,561

11,839

(722)

Equity and Net Financial Position

229,091

237,189

263,405

26,216

Interim Report approved by the Board of Directors, not audited

26

Income Statement as of April 30, 2019 as reported

Reclassified Income Statement (Euro/thousand)

April 30 2017

%

April 30 2018

%

April 30 2019

%

Change

2019/18

Revenues

1,260,275

1,350,900

1,539,854

14.0%

Other income

11,194

12,135

10,751

-11.4%

Total Revenues and Other Income

1,271,469

100.0%

1,363,035

100.0%

1,550,605

100.0%

13.8%

Purchase of goods

1,055,182

83.0%

1,114,393

81.8%

1,258,954

81.2%

13.0%

Costs for services and leased assets

85,106

6.7%

102,820

7.5%

117,293

7.6%

14.1%

Personnel costs

70,107

5.5%

79,053

5.8%

96,318

6.2%

21.8%

Other operating charges

3,189

0.3%

3,648

0.3%

3,694

0.2%

1.3%

Total Purchase of goods and Operating Costs

1,213,584

95.4%

1,299,914

95.4%

1,476,259

95.2%

13.6%

EBITDA

57,885

4.5%

63,121

4.6%

74,346

4.8%

17.8%

Amortisation tangible and intangible assets (software)

5,289

6,546

8,715

33.1%

Amortisation client lists and technological know-how

1,557

2,438

2,979

22.2%

Accruals to provision for bad debts and risks and other

6,253

7,847

9,934

26.6%

non monetary costs

EBIT

44,786

3.5%

46,290

3.4%

52,718

3.4%

13.9%

Net financial income and charges

(4,449)

(3,259)

(4,400)

35.0%

EBT

40,337

3.2%

43,031

3.2%

48,318

3.1%

12.3%

Income taxes

13,239

12,848

14,956

16.4%

Net profit

27,098

2.1%

30,183

2.2%

33,362

2.2%

10.5%

Net profit attributable to the Group

25,043

26,861

29,284

9.0%

Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests

2,055

3,322

4,078

22.8%

Annual Report approved by the Board of Directors and audited by Independent Auditor (PWC)

27

Balance Sheet as of April 30, 2019 as reported

Reclassified Balance Sheet (Euro/thousand)

April 30 2017

April 30 2018

April 30 2019

Change

2019/18

Intangible assets

21,848

39,083

54,001

14,918

Property, plant and equipment

49,736

55,221

57,771

2,550

Investments valued at equity

8,835

9,179

10,030

851

Other non-current receivables and deferred tax assets

13,998

17,264

27,354

10,090

Total non-current assets

94,417

120,747

149,156

28,409

Inventories

61,570

67,752

82,044

14,292

Current trade receivables

315,399

328,760

364,314

35,554

Other current assets

25,407

37,423

43,451

6,028

Current operating assets

402,376

433,935

489,809

55,874

Payables to suppliers

270,984

295,706

326,009

30,303

Other current payables

52,847

62,967

79,964

16,997

Short-term operating liabilities

323,831

358,673

405,973

47,300

Net working capital

78,545

75,262

83,836

8,574

Non-current provisions and other tax liabilities

8,457

14,175

17,792

3,617

Employee benefits

17,427

20,495

24,332

3,837

Non-current liabilities

25,884

34,670

42,124

7,454

Net Invested Capital

147,078

161,339

190,868

29,529

Equity

199,028

216,001

232,622

16,621

Medium-Term Net Financial Position

81,118

123,172

123,040

(132)

Short-Term Net Financial Position

(133,068)

(177,834)

(164,794)

13,040

Total Net Financial Position (Net Liquidity)

(51,950)

(54,662)

(41,754)

12,908

Equity and Net Financial Position

147,078

161,339

190,868

29,529

Annual Report approved by the Board of Directors and audited by Independent Auditor (PWC)

28

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Sesa SpA ("SeSa" or the "Company") or by its subsidiaries (hereinafter "SeSa Group") solely for this presentation and does not represent any investment research, recommendation, consulting or suggestion, concerning the Company or its shares or any other securities/financial instruments issued by the Company. This presentation can not be employed in a public offer or investment solicitation. As a result, the Company, its directors, employees, contractors, and consultants do not accept any liability in relation to any loss or damage, costs or expenses suffered by any person who relies on the information contained in this document or otherwise arising from the use of the same and any such liability is expressly disclaimed.

The Company does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy, sufficiency and completeness of the information contained in this document or in respect of any errors, omissions, inaccuracies contained in it. The presentation at any time is subject to updates and modifications by the Company. However, SeSa does not assume any obligation to communicate or otherwise make known any changes and updates. The document is not intended as, nor should it be regarded as a complete and comprehensive description of the Company and does not necessarily contain all the information that the recipients may consider relevant in relation to the Company. The provision of the Document does not give the recipient any right to access more information.

Sesa Manager in Charge and the officers preparing the Company financial reports hereby certify pursuant to paragraph 2 of art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, that the accounting disclosures of this document are consistent with the accounting documents, ledgers and entries.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and results of the Company that are based on the current expectations, projections and assumptions of the management of the Company. These declarations, being based on expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections, are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that depend on circumstances beyond the company's control and are not guarantees of future performance: the results or actual performance may therefore be different, even significantly, from historical and / or from those obtained and the Company does not assume any liability with respect thereto.

Reproduction, redistribution or transmission to third parties, or part, of this document are forbidden. Participation in the presentation or receipt of this document constitutes your acceptance of the terms and restrictions above.

29

Disclaimer

SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 06:54:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SESA S.P.A.
02:55aSESA S P A : Group Presentation - ISMO 2020
PU
05/14SESA S P A : 14 May 2020 - Sesa Group strengthens its positioning in proprietary..
PU
04/28SESA S P A : 28 April 2020 - Sesa Group strengthens its positioning in Cloud Com..
PU
03/31SESA S P A : 31 March 2020 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buy..
PU
03/24SESA S P A : 24 March 2020 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buy..
PU
03/16SESA S P A : 16 March 2020 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buy..
PU
03/12SESA S P A : 12 March 2020 - Board of Directors - Interim Report at 31 January 2..
PU
03/03SESA S P A : 3 Marzo 2020 - Riepilogo operazioni acquisto Azioni Proprie febbrai..
PU
02/18SESA S P A : 18 February 2020 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares ..
PU
02/12SESA S P A : 12 February 2020 - Corporate events for the year 2020
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 822 M
EBIT 2020 65,5 M
Net income 2020 37,5 M
Finance 2020 41,1 M
Yield 2020 1,77%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
EV / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 697 M
Chart SESA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SeSa S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SESA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 54,65  €
Last Close Price 45,10  €
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Fabbroni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Castellacci Chairman
Moreno Gaini Executive Vice Chairman
Giovanni Moriani Executive Vice Chairman
Angelica Pellizzari Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SESA S.P.A.-5.35%753
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-18.54%30 954
HP INC.-29.39%20 746
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-19.21%12 336
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-42.18%11 814
GOERTEK INC.0.91%9 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group