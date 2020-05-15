SeSa S p A : Group Presentation - ISMO 2020 0 05/15/2020 | 02:55am EDT Send by mail :

Group Presentation ITALIAN STOCK MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 2020 May 15, 2020 Alessandro Fabbroni - Chief Executive Officer Conxi Palmero - Investor Relation Manager Group Overview IT Market Trend and COVID scenario Group Results as of January 31, 2020 (9M) 2011-2020E Financial Results Governance and Investors Information Annexes Financial Statements 2 Group Structure and Market Position SeSa Group is a leading Italian IT services Consolidated revenues of Eu 1.55 Bn1 and and solutions provider 2,645 employees2 Key player driving digital transformation to the Italian economy Technology, digital services and business applications in the innovative areas of IT Corporate Group's Strategy, Governance, Human Resources, Planning & Control, Finance, Legal, ICT Operations, M&A through the parent company SeSa SpA. Revenues for Eu 17 Mn (FY 2019), 180 human resources Value Added Distribution («VAD») Value-added distribution ("VAD") with a customer base of over 13,000 business partners through the fully owned company Computer Gross SpA ("CG"). Revenues for Eu 1,301 Mn (FY 2019), 375 human resources Business Services («Base Digitale») Business Services and Business Process Outsourcing, focused on Financial Enterprise, through the controlled company Base Digitale SpA. Revenues for Eu 50 Mn, 290 human resources (Group consolidation since March 2020) Software and System Integration («SSI») System integrator ("SSI") for Enterprise and SME with a customer base of over 10,000 final users through the fully owned company Var Group SpA. Revenues for Eu 343 Mn (FY 2019), 1,800 human resources 1 Financial Statements as of April 30, 2019 2 Human Capital as of April 30, 2020E 3 Business Model and Investment Case Continuous and Sustainable Growth since 1973 New IT Vendors partnerships and major IT trends over-performing Italian market M&A: strategic acquisitions as driver of human capital development and internationalization Long-term CAGR over 10% Italian gateway to the digital technology Italian SME & Enterprise reference player Skills and solutions on high growth areas of IT Double Digit Annual Track Record since 2011 Revenues CAGR 2011-2019 Eu 1,551 Mn +9.6% EBITDA CAGR 2011-2019 Eu 74.3 Mn +10.1% EAT CAGR 2011-2019 Eu 33.4 Mn +13.8% Group's EAT CAGR 2011-2019 Eu 29.3 Mn +12.4% Group's Adjusted EAT CAGR 2011-2019 Eu 31.4 Mn +13.2% Long term partnerships Strategic partner of Global IT Vendors ("IT Titans"), in the most innovative areas of IT Focus on value-added segments of IT: Enterprise Software, Networking, Collaboration, Cloud, Security, Analytics Human Capital Development About 2,650 highly qualified people specialized in the high-growth IT segments Recruitment and training programs from Italian Universities and High- schools (over 150 people in FY 2019) Welfare programs dedicated to Human Capital Source: FY 2011-19 Group Financial Statements

M&A: strategic acquisitions as driver of human capital development and internationalization

Long-term CAGR over 10% Italian gateway to the digital technology Italian SME & Enterprise reference player Skills and solutions on high growth areas of IT

Double Digit Annual Track Record since 2011 Revenues CAGR 2011-2019 Eu 1,551 Mn +9.6% EBITDA CAGR 2011-2019 Eu 74.3 Mn +10.1% EAT CAGR 2011-2019 Eu 33.4 Mn +13.8% Group's EAT CAGR 2011-2019 Eu 29.3 Mn +12.4% Group's Adjusted EAT CAGR 2011-2019 Eu 31.4 Mn +13.2% Long term partnerships Strategic partner of Global IT Vendors ("IT Titans"), in the most innovative areas of IT

("IT Titans"), in the most innovative areas of IT

Human Capital Development About 2,650 highly qualified people specialized in the high-growth IT segments Recruitment and training programs from Italian Universities and High- schools (over 150 people in FY 2019)

Welfare programs dedicated to Human Capital Source: FY 2011-19 Group Financial Statements

Welfare programs dedicated to Human Capital Source: FY 2011-19 Group Financial Statements 4 External Growth as long-term growth driver: M&A timeline 2015 2019 2020 2016 2017 2018 REVENUES Eu 36.0 Eu 23.0 Eu 56.0 Eu 22.5 Eu 39.0 Eu 58.0 EBITDA Eu 2.5 Eu 2.4 Eu 2.5 Eu 3.0 Eu 3.2 Eu 5.5 At acquisition time Eu 235.0

Eu 18.5 As of today Eu 260.0

Eu 260 Mn revenues and Eu 23 Mn Ebitda as of today (full year 2021) Long-term value generation, average EV/Ebitda multiple 4.75, long-term commitment of key people (average 10 Years) Revenues Eu 45 Ebitda Eu 2.3 Ebitda % 5.1% Revenues Eu 50 Ebitda Eu 3.0 Ebitda % 6.0%

MANAGED SERVICES AND IT DIGITAL CLOUD DIGITAL SECURITY DIGITAL PROCESS INFRASTRUCTURE • Business Technology • SaaS, DaaS, IaaS, PaaS • Security Assessment • Product Lifecycle Solutions • Network Operations • Cyber Intelligence and • Management (PLM) • Digital workplace Center (NOC) malware analysis Industry Software • Collaboration • Serverless architecture • Digital Forensic Solutions • Service desk • Security Operation • 6 branches in Italy, 3 • Application Center (SOC) in Germany, 1 in Spain management CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE Marketing & Digital Strategy Branding & Creativity Omnichannel commerce Easy Export (1 branch in China) ERP & VERTICAL SOLUTIONS ERP Solution on Internat. platforms (SAP, Microsoft ) Own Proprietary ERPs (Sirio, Panthera, Apra, Sigla ++ ) for Italian SMEs Vertical Solutions for Italian SMEs (Wine, Food, Furniture, Mechanics, Retail, Logistics)

Branding & Creativity

Omnichannel commerce

Easy Export (1 branch in China) ERP & VERTICAL SOLUTIONS ERP Solution on Internat. platforms (SAP, Microsoft )

Own Proprietary ERPs (Sirio, Panthera, Apra, Sigla ++ ) for Italian SMEs

Human capital development as strategic driver of Group sustainable long-term growth 2,645 Recruitment Programs Human Capital of about 2,650 qualified people1 with professional skills in main innovative IT areas (cloud, security, digital solutions, analytics, IoT). Recruiting programs with over 150 qualified new people in FY 2019 Training Programs Welfare Programs Social Responsibility Training and Corporate welfare Commitment to education programs aiming sustainable growth programs in at increasing HR and value generation partnership with wellness and towards all Vendors to develop work-life balance, stakeholders (human human capital skills supported by capital, environment and habilitate Fondazione Sesa and social innovation (non-profit technology foundation Sesa Group is (18,000 hours in FY providing welfare operating) 2019) with a 64% and charity) increase compared to about FY 2018 98% of Human Capital under permanent employment1 1 Group Employees as of April 30, 2020E

Acceleration of digital transformation demand from companies and organizations (new platforms and process reengineering)

Main drivers of IT demand: collaboration, security, digital commerce, cloud, in different waves:

Sesa Group actions To protect the health of our employees To guarantee continuity of Group operations and IT supply chain (essential and strategic for every economic sector) To mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 focusing on customer services, costs savings and working capital management

Sesa Group actions To protect the health of our employees

To guarantee continuity of Group operations and IT supply chain (essential and strategic for every economic sector)

To mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 focusing on customer services, costs savings and working capital management

Covid-19 focusing on customer services, costs savings and working capital management In such a scenario of strong discontinuity, Sesa Group intends to strengthen its role of reference player of IT in Italy, supporting digital transformation of Italian economy

Acceleration of M&A pipeline since March (vendors, clients and human capital attracted by reliable and stronger market players) 11 IT Italian Market trend 2017-2023 IT Italian market (2017-23E) in Eu Mn CAGR 2017-2023E +2.91% IT Italian Market Trend (Eu Mn) 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E Hardware 6,044.2 6,025.0 6,172.0 5,945.0 6,136.9 6,300.5 6,464.1 Software 3,832.7 3,845.0 3,861.3 3,762.1 3,792.6 3,830.1 3,867.6 Project Services 3,436.2 3,500.0 3,588.0 3,279.1 3,431.0 3,533.1 3,635.2 Managed Services 5,503.8 5,900.0 6,350.2 6,653.2 7,214.6 7,800.6 8,386.7 TOTAL 18,816.9 19,270.0 19,971.5 19,639.4 20,575.0 21,464.3 22,353.5 % Annual growth 17/16 18/17 19/18 20/19 21/20 22/21 23/22 Hardware 0.6% -0.3% 2.4% -3.7% 3.2% 2.7% 2.6% Software -0.4% 0.3% 0.4% -2.6% 0.8% 1.0% 1.0% Project Services 0.4% 1.9% 2.5% -8.6% 4.6% 3.0% 2.9% Managed Services 6.0% 7.2% 7.6% 4.8% 8.4% 8.1% 7.5% TOTAL 1.9% 2.4% 3.6% -1.7% 4.8% 4.3% 4.1% Positive Trend of IT Italian market since 2016 Year (in 2018-2019 Years highest growth annual rate over last 10 Year period)

2018-2019 Years highest growth annual rate over last 10 Year period) Outlook of Italian IT market for 2020 under review following the Covid 19 outbreak (2020 decrease rate of -1.7% compared to +2.8% previous estimate)*

-1.7% compared to +2.8% previous estimate)* Improvement of growth rate expected in 2021 and 2022 resulting from the recovery of the economy and the boost of digitalization and digital transformation*

2020 IT European market expected to grow 1.3% (compared to 3.5% of pre-Covid estimates), with a 4% growth in 2021-22 driven by higher demand of digitalization and recovery of economy** * Source Sirmi, May 2020 ** Source IDC Europe, March 2020 Managed Services include Digital Cloud, Security, Digital Process Services 12 Continuous and Sustainable Growth Since 90s in every phase of economic cycle Continuous growth over-performing 1,780 - 1,820(E) the reference IT Italian market 522 546 570 579 604 476 Financial 366 402 Crisis 339 2008/2009 261 ITA GDP 148 185 (-6.6%) 24 42 75 Group 7 Growth (+4%) 1,551 1,363 1,271 1,230 1,060 948 812 832 747 665 Revenues CAGR 2011-19 +9.6% Credit Revenues Growth 9M 2020 +17.3% Crunch 2011/2012 ITA GDP (-2.8%) Group Growth (+9%) Group Consolidated sales & other revenues in Eu Mn Group Resilience to market crisis over the last Years Recent pipeline of new partnerships in enterprise software, cloud and security M&A and human capital as crucial driver to support sustainable growth 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 21 48 67 90 148 185 225 293 316 347 551 601 633 666 701 738 777 818 863 912 974 1.150 1.215 1.427 1.642 1.875 2.600 (E) Range of Analysts Consensus, FY 2020E 13 Alessandro Fabbroni - 1,780 - 1,820 216.3 248.6 291.7 (158.4) (185.5) (217.3) 57.9 63.1 74.3 92.5 - 94.5 4.55% 4.63% 4.79% 5.22% (13.1) (16.8) (21.6) 44.8 46.3 52.7 65 - 66 3.52% 3.40% 3.40% 3.64% (4.6) (3.6) (5.2) (13.1) (12.5) (14.1) 27.1 30.2 33.4 2.13% 2.21% 2.15% 25.0 26.9 29.3 37 - 40 (E) Range of Analysts Consensus for the FY 2020 - source: Banca IMI, Fidentiis, Intermonte, Mediobanca, before Covid 19 outbreak (41.0 - 46.0) (E) (46.0) (E) 22.2 20.6 Group NFP1 15.6 17.4 12.7 12.6 11.8 8.4 FY2014 - 6.7 6.6 2.1 (52.0) -1.0 -6.3 1.1 -7.5 (54.7) FY2020 Average 3Q Average 4Q Average Average 4Q Average 2Q Average 1Q Quarterly ** 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 1Q -1.8 3Q 4Q -1.4 2Q 3Q -26.2 -1.9 Jan Jan Jan Jan Apr Apr Apr Apr Apr 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 31 31 31 31 30 30 30 30 30 - -41.8 -33.9 2017 2018 2019 2020 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020(E) 41.8 -52.0 Jan Jan Jan Jan Apr Apr Apr Apr -54.7 31 31 31 31 30 30 30 30 Nine-Months Results Annual Results 2017 2018 2019 2020 2016 2017 2018 2019 1 IFRS 16 adoption since 2020: Eu 13.1 Mn higher financial debt, Eu 3.8 Mn higher Ebitda, Eu 0.06 Mn (neutral effect) on EAT Quarterly Net Working Capital on annual rolling base Revenues; (**) Quarterly and Annual Average Net Financial Position in Euro Mn (E) Range of Analysts Consensus for the FY 2020 - source: Banca IMI, Fidentiis, Intermonte, Mediobanca, before Covid 19 outbreak 17 Alessandro Fabbroni - Chief Executive Officer Conxi Palmero - Investor Relation Manager Group Overview IT Market Trend and COVID crisis Group Results as of January 31, 2020 (9M) 2011-2020E Financial Results Governance and Investors Information Annexes Financial Statements 2020 Consensus disclosed before COVID 19 outbreak (E) Range of Analysts Consensus for the FY 2020 - source: Banca IMI, Fidentiis, Intermonte, Mediobanca, before Covid 19 outbreak (**) Sales and other revenues Total Dividend (Eu Mn) 6.964 7.408 8.677 9.297 9.762 n.a. Pay Out Ratio (2) 32.3% 31.4% 34.6% 34.6% 33.3% n.a. Outstanding Shares (Mn) 14.65 15.65 15.49 15.49 15.49 15.49 Market Capitaliz. (Mn) 255.7 241.0 365.7 407.5 430.0 728.0 Market to Book Value (**) 1.6 1.3 1.8 1.9 1.8 3.1 Dividend Yield (***) 2.8% 3.1% 2.4% 2.3% 2.3% n.a. 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EPS as of April 30 (****) 1.40 1.55 1.62 1.74 1.90 EPS diluted as of April 30 (*****) 1.39 1.54 1.62 1.73 1.89 Sesa Stock Total Return (3) based on current price 450% 416.2% 400% 350% 323.0% 300% 250% 221.2% 200% 150% 100% 50% 0% TOTAL RETURN IPO TOTAL RETURN 5 YEARS TOTAL RETURN 3 YEARS Listing on AIM market following the merger with Made In Italy 1 SpA (SPAC under Italian law listed on AIM) completed on February 1, 2013. Listing on MTA Stock Exchange on October 23, 2013. Transition on MTA STAR segment on February 16 2015 Dividend/Consolidated Net Profit attributable to the Group as of April 30 of every Fiscal Year Actual stock price (as of May 11, 2020) + Sesa annual dividends distributed over the period/initial stock price *) Dividend paid in the following year counting on the current year **) Market Capitalization/Consolidated Group equity ***) Dividend per share/market value per share ****) Consolidated net profit as of April 30 of every year/average number of ordinary shares net of treasury shares in portfolio *****) Consolidated net profit/average number of ordinary shares net of treasury shares in portfolio and inclusive of impact resulting from Stock Options/Grants Plans, warrants and/or convertible bonds. At the time of writing there are no warrants nor any kind of convertible bonds outstanding 21 Sesa Shareholders & Management Team Anima SGR S.p.A. Treasury Shares 4.998% 0.568% ITH S.p.A. Market52.814% 41.620% Sesa shares are listed in the MTA Italian Stock Exchange since October 23, 2013 (transition on MTA STAR Segment on February 16, 2015). Total 15,494,590 outstanding ordinary shares The share capital of the holding company ITH SpA includes the Group's Founders and Management Team, with industrial track record: Chairman Paolo Castellacci , 73 years old, Sesa Group Founder

, 73 years old, Sesa Group Founder Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Fabbroni , 48 years old, joined Sesa Group in 2008

, 48 years old, joined Sesa Group in 2008 Vice Chairman Giovanni Moriani , 63 years old. joined Sesa Group in 1980

, 63 years old. joined Sesa Group in 1980 Vice Chairman Moreno Gaini , 58 years old, joined Sesa Group in 1982 Tamburi Investment Partners ("TIP"), an independent investment/merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, holds 16% of ITH capital, controlling shareholder of Sesa Group. TIP, as medium-long term partner, will contribute to accelerate Group long term sustainable growth Pursuant to Consob Regulations, no Shareholder exceeds the 5% threshold 22 MTA Star Italian Stock Exchange: Governance Requirements Sesa is listed in the MTA STAR of Borsa Italiana (Italian Stock Exchange) dedicated to mid-size companies , compliant with the following requirements High transparency and disclosure requirements; Liquidity (free float of minimum 35%); Corporate Governance compliant with best practices standard SeSa BoD consists of 8 members of which 4 Executive Directors and 2 Independent Directors (among them 1 appointed by minorities) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Main STAR "status" requirements Interim financial statements available to the public within 45 days from the Quarter end. Half interim financial report by 60 day from the end of the First Half Favorable auditor's report on their latest separate and consolidated annual financial statements Consolidated annual financial statements not challenged by Consob Bi-lingual publication on the website (Italian and English) post interim financial statements, annual financial reports, half-year financial reports, consolidated annual financial statements (together with any other information specified by Borsa Italiana in the Instructions) Mandatory presence of a qualified Investor Relations Manager and a "specialist" (eg. an intermediary charged (a) to display continuously bids and asks subject to certain limits, produce researches on the issuer and (C) organize meetings between the management and professional investors) Adoption of the organizational, operational and control models provided by art.6 of Legislative Decree 231/2011 Application of a Corporate Governance Code in relation to: (i) composition of the Board 10.4% Personnel costs 56,381 5.7% 69,597 6.1% 83,809 6.2% 20.4% Other operating charges 2,145 0.2% 2,487 0.2% 2,914 0.2% 17.2% Total Purchase 10.4% Personnel costs 56,381 5.7% 69,597 6.1% 83,809 6.2% 20.4% Other operating charges 2,145 0.2% 2,487 0.2% 2,914 0.2% 17.2% Total Purchase of goods and Operating Costs 946,687 95.4% 1,092,976 95.4% 1,275,306 94.8% 16.7% EBITDA 45,882 4.6% 53,297 4.6% 69,466 5.2% 30.3% Amortisation tangible and intangible assets (software) 4,977 6,285 11,884 89.1% Amortisation client lists and technological know-how 1,458 2,086 3,091 48.2% Accruals to provision for bad debts and risks and other 5,100 6,556 5,268 -19.6% non monetary costs EBIT 34,347 3.5% 38,370 3.3% 49,223 3.7% 28.3% Net financial income and charges (1,736) (2,354) (2,447) -3.9% EBT 32,611 3.3% 36,016 3.1% 46,776 3.5% 29.9% Income taxes 10,015 10,986 14,249 29.7% Net profit 22,596 2.3% 25,030 2.2% 32,527 2.4% 30.0% Net profit attributable to the Group 20,105 22,147 28,682 29.5% Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests 2,491 2,883 3,845 33.4% Interim Report approved by the Board of Directors, not audited 25 Balance Sheet as of January 31, 2020 as reported Reclassified Balance Sheet (Euro/thousand) 9M Jan 31 2018 9M Jan 31 2019 9M Jan 31 2020 Change 2020/19 Intangible assets 37,276 44,630 66,579 21,949 Property, plant and equipment 54,104 56,223 73,697 17,474 Investments valued at equity 9,316 9,325 11,673 2,348 Other non-current receivables and deferred tax assets 16,802 21,703 25,595 3,892 Total non-current assets 117,498 131,881 177,544 45,663 Inventories 70,184 99,324 100,115 791 Current trade receivables 421,378 480,348 542,534 62,186 Other current assets 36,413 42,564 55,120 12,556 Current operating assets 527,975 622,236 697,769 75,533 Payables to suppliers 306,955 394,274 451,636 57,362 Other current payables 74,887 85,668 113,556 27,888 Short-term operating liabilities 381,842 479,942 565,192 85,250 Net working capital 146,133 142,294 132,577 (9,717) Non-current provisions and other tax liabilities 13,782 15,721 17,937 2,216 Employee benefits 20,758 21,265 28,779 7,514 Non-current liabilities 34,540 36,986 46,716 9,730 Net Invested Capital 229,091 237,189 263,405 26,216 Equity 208,470 224,628 251,566 26,938 Medium-Term Net Financial Position 123,137 132,507 129,126 (3,381) Short-Term Net Financial Position (102,516) (119,946) (117,287) 2,659 Total Net Financial Position (Net Liquidity) 20,621 12,561 11,839 (722) Equity and Net Financial Position 229,091 237,189 263,405 26,216 Interim Report approved by the Board of Directors, not audited 26 Income Statement as of April 30, 2019 as reported Reclassified Income Statement (Euro/thousand) April 30 2017 % April 30 2018 % April 30 2019 % Change 2019/18 Revenues 1,260,275 1,350,900 1,539,854 14.0% Other income 11,194 12,135 10,751 -11.4% Total Revenues and Other Income 1,271,469 100.0% 1,363,035 100.0% 1,550,605 100.0% 13.8% Purchase of goods 1,055,182 83.0% 1,114,393 81.8% 1,258,954 81.2% 13.0% Costs for services and leased assets 85,106 6.7% 102,820 7.5% 117,293 7.6% 14.1% Personnel costs 70,107 5.5% 79,053 5.8% 96,318 6.2% 21.8% Other operating charges 3,189 0.3% 3,648 0.3% 3,694 0.2% 1.3% Total Purchase of goods and Operating Costs 1,213,584 95.4% 1,299,914 95.4% 1,476,259 95.2% 13.6% EBITDA 57,885 4.5% 63,121 4.6% 74,346 4.8% 17.8% Amortisation tangible and intangible assets (software) 5,289 6,546 8,715 33.1% Amortisation client lists and technological know-how 1,557 2,438 2,979 22.2% Accruals to provision for bad debts and risks and other 6,253 7,847 9,934 26.6% non monetary costs EBIT 44,786 3.5% 46,290 3.4% 52,718 3.4% 13.9% Net financial income and charges (4,449) (3,259) (4,400) 35.0% EBT 40,337 3.2% 43,031 3.2% 48,318 3.1% 12.3% Income taxes 13,239 12,848 14,956 16.4% Net profit 27,098 2.1% 30,183 2.2% 33,362 2.2% 10.5% Net profit attributable to the Group 25,043 26,861 29,284 9.0% Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests 2,055 3,322 4,078 22.8% Annual Report approved by the Board of Directors and audited by Independent Auditor (PWC) 27 Balance Sheet as of April 30, 2019 as reported Reclassified Balance Sheet (Euro/thousand) April 30 2017 April 30 2018 April 30 2019 Change 2019/18 Intangible assets 21,848 39,083 54,001 14,918 Property, plant and equipment 49,736 55,221 57,771 2,550 Investments valued at equity 8,835 9,179 10,030 851 Other non-current receivables and deferred tax assets 13,998 17,264 27,354 10,090 Total non-current assets 94,417 120,747 149,156 28,409 Inventories 61,570 67,752 82,044 14,292 Current trade receivables 315,399 328,760 364,314 35,554 Other current assets 25,407 37,423 43,451 6,028 Current operating assets 402,376 433,935 489,809 55,874 Payables to suppliers 270,984 295,706 326,009 30,303 Other current payables 52,847 62,967 79,964 16,997 Short-term operating liabilities 323,831 358,673 405,973 47,300 Net working capital 78,545 75,262 83,836 8,574 Non-current provisions and other tax liabilities 8,457 14,175 17,792 3,617 Employee benefits 17,427 20,495 24,332 3,837 Non-current liabilities 25,884 34,670 42,124 7,454 Net Invested Capital 147,078 161,339 190,868 29,529 Equity 199,028 216,001 232,622 16,621 Medium-Term Net Financial Position 81,118 123,172 123,040 (132) Short-Term Net Financial Position (133,068) (177,834) (164,794) 13,040 Total Net Financial Position (Net Liquidity) (51,950) (54,662) (41,754) 12,908 Equity and Net Financial Position 147,078 161,339 190,868 29,529 Annual Report approved by the Board of Directors and audited by Independent Auditor (PWC) 28 Disclaimer This document has been prepared by Sesa SpA ("SeSa" or the "Company") or by its subsidiaries (hereinafter "SeSa Group") solely for this presentation and does not represent any investment research, recommendation, consulting or suggestion, concerning the Company or its shares or any other securities/financial instruments issued by the Company. This presentation can not be employed in a public offer or investment solicitation. As a result, the Company, its directors, employees, contractors, and consultants do not accept any liability in relation to any loss or damage, costs or expenses suffered by any person who relies on the information contained in this document or otherwise arising from the use of the same and any such liability is expressly disclaimed. The Company does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy, sufficiency and completeness of the information contained in this document or in respect of any errors, omissions, inaccuracies contained in it. The presentation at any time is subject to updates and modifications by the Company. However, SeSa does not assume any obligation to communicate or otherwise make known any changes and updates. The document is not intended as, nor should it be regarded as a complete and comprehensive description of the Company and does not necessarily contain all the information that the recipients may consider relevant in relation to the Company. The provision of the Document does not give the recipient any right to access more information. Sesa Manager in Charge and the officers preparing the Company financial reports hereby certify pursuant to paragraph 2 of art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, that the accounting disclosures of this document are consistent with the accounting documents, ledgers and entries. This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and results of the Company that are based on the current expectations, projections and assumptions of the management of the Company. These declarations, being based on expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections, are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that depend on circumstances beyond the company's control and are not guarantees of future performance: the results or actual performance may therefore be different, even significantly, from historical and / or from those obtained and the Company does not assume any liability with respect thereto. Reproduction, redistribution or transmission to third parties, or part, of this document are forbidden. Participation in the presentation or receipt of this document constitutes your acceptance of the terms and restrictions above. 29 Attachments Original document

