SeSa S p A : NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING, REPORTS ON THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA AND REMUNERATION REPORT

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING, REPORTS ON THE

ITEMS ON THE AGENDA AND REMUNERATION REPORT

Empoli, July 22, 2020

Sesa S.p.A. announces that the notice of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on August 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., in Empoli (Florence), via Piovola n. 138, on first call and, if necessary, in second call, on August 29, 2020, same place and time, will be published on the newspaper Milano Finanza, and is also available, in full, together with the form to delegate the vote, on the company's website www.sesa.it (section "Investor Relations" - "Shareholders' Meetings") as well as on the storage mechanism authorized at www.emarketstorage.com.

Please also note that is also published, in accordance with law and regulation, on the company's website www.sesa.it (section "Investor Relations" - "Shareholders' Meetings") and available by the registered office and on the authorized storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.com the following Reports on the items on the agenda:

Reports of the Board of Directors on the points nn. 1 (Annual Financial Report), 2 (appointment of a Director), 3 (appointment of a standing auditor and a substitute auditor) 4 (remuneration), 5 (Stock Grant plan), 6

(treasury shares), 7 (Shareholders' Meeting Regulation) on the agenda of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting and n. 1 (amendments to the Statute) on the agenda of the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

(treasury shares), 7 (Shareholders' Meeting Regulation) on the agenda of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting and n. 1 (amendments to the Statute) on the agenda of the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. Remuneration Report prepared pursuant to art. 123- ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998.

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) is the reference operator in Italy in the sector of technological innovation solutions and IT and digital services for the business segment active throughout the Italian territory and some European areas such as Germany, with consolidated revenues for Euro 1,776 million, an Ebitda of Euro 94.5 million, a consolidated net profit of Euro 42.2 million with over 2,500 employees as of April 30, 2020.

The Group has the mission to offer technological solutions and digital transformation services to Italian and European companies and organizations, leading them in the technological innovation path. Thanks to the skills and specialization of its human resources and the vertical solutions developed, the Sesa Group offers solutions of IT technological and digital innovation to Collaboration, Cloud, Digital Process, ERP & Vertical Solutions, Security in support of digital transformation of partners and customers.

Sesa Group operates through three main business sectors:

the VAD (Value Added Distribution) Sector with revenues for Euro 1.45 billion and about 400 human resources;

the SSI (Software e System Integration) Sector with revenues for about Euro 400 million and approximately 1,800 human resources;

the BS (Business Services) Sector with revenues for approximately Euro 50 million and around 300 human resources, consolidated starting from March 2020.

The Corporate Sector manages the operating and financial platform as well as the Group's strategic governance with revenues for approximately Euro 20 million and 180 human resources.

Sesa Group pursues a sustainable growth policy towards all Stakeholders and recorded in the period 2011-2020 a track record of continuous growth in employment, revenues (revenues CAGR 2011-2020 +10.1%) and profitability (Ebitda CAGR 2011-2020 +11.9%; CAGR Adjusted EAT 2011-2020 +15.2%). Sesa shares are listed in the MTA Italian Stock Exchange (STAR segment). ISIN Code: IT0004729759.

For Media Information

Community S.r.l.

Lea Calvo Platero

+39 02 89404231 - sesa@communitygroup.it

Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci

+39 0571 99744 - info@ideapoint.it

For Financial Information

Sesa S.p.A.

Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326 - investor@sesa.it

SeSa S.p.A. Headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p.,

VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964

Ph. Number: 00 39 0571 997444; website www.sesa.it