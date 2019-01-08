Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Sesa SpA    SES   IT0004729759

SESA SPA (SES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/08
23.55 EUR   +3.29%
2018SESA SPA : half-yearly earnings release
2018SESA SPA : quaterly earnings release
2018SESA SPA : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sesa : 08 January 2019 - Treasury Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 01:09pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK PLAN

Empoli, 8 January 2019

As part of the share repurchase plan, Sesa S.p.A. informs that purchased in the period from 31 December 2018 to 4 January 2019 n. 2,960 Sesa S.p.A. ordinary shares, equal to 0.01910344% of the Company's share capital, at an average price of Euro 23.1076 per share gross of fees, for a total value of Euro 68,398.51.

The stock buyback plan is executed in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations and the terms and conditions included in the authorisation to purchase and disposal of own ordinary shares, granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 24 August 2018.

At the date of this press release, Sesa S.p.A. holds n. 52,419 ordinary shares, equal to 0.33830518% of the current share capital.

The following table provides the details of the purchases made during the period 31 December 2018 - 4 January 2019:

Execution Date

N. Shares

% of Share

Capital

Gross Average Unit

Price* (Euro)

Value (Euro)

01/02/2019

824

0.00531799%

23.018

18,966.53

01/03/2019

636

0.00410466%

23.034

14,649.52

01/04/2019

1,500

0.00968080%

23.188

34,782.46

* The gross average price is calculated as the daily average gross price operations weighted by the quantities purchased in the day.

Any further transactions will be disclosed to the market in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down by the rules in force.

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) and activities throughout the Italian territory, is the head of a Group leader in Italy in the sector of value-added IT services and solutions for the business segment, with consolidated revenues over Euro 1.350 billion and about 1,650 employees (source: Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 April 2018). The Group has the mission of bring the most advanced technological solutions of international Vendors of IT in the districts of the Italian economy, leading companies and entrepreneurs in the path of technological innovation, with particular reference to the SME and Enterprise segments. By partnering with the global leading brand in the industry ("IT Titans"), the skills of its human resources and investment in innovation, the Group offers ICT services and solutions (design, education, pre and post sales, Managed and Security Services, Digital Solutions, Cloud Computing Solutions) to support the competitiveness of enterprises customers.

Sesa is listed on the STAR (MTA) of the Italian Stock Exchange with a free float of about 47%.

For Financial Information Sesa S.p.A.

Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326 -investor@sesa.it

For Media Information Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci +39 0571 99744 -info@ideapoint.it

Sesa S.p.A.

Headquarter Empoli, via Piovola n.138, 50053 Ph. (+39) 0571.997444 - fax (+39) 0571.997984 www.sesa.it

Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 - i.v.

VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964

Disclaimer

SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 18:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SESA SPA
01:09pSESA : 08 January 2019 - Treasury Shares
PU
2018SESA : 31 Dicembre 2018 - Riepilogo operazioni acquisto Azioni Proprie dicembre ..
PU
2018SESA : 31 December 2018 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buybac..
PU
2018SESA : 24 December 2018 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buybac..
PU
2018SESA : 19 December 2018 - Corporate events for the year 2019
PU
2018SESA : 19 December 2018 - Board of Directors - Half-Year Financial Report at 31 ..
PU
2018SESA SPA : half-yearly earnings release
2018SESA : 4 Dicembre 2018 - Riepilogo operazioni acquisto Azioni Proprie novembre 2..
PU
2018SESA : 20 November 2018 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buybac..
PU
2018SESA : 13 November 2018 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buybac..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 482 M
EBIT 2019 52,9 M
Net income 2019 31,8 M
Finance 2019 66,8 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 10,87
P/E ratio 2020 9,70
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 353 M
Chart SESA SPA
Duration : Period :
Sesa SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SESA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,8 €
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Fabbroni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Castellacci Chairman
Moreno Gaini Executive Vice Chairman
Giovanni Moriani Executive Vice Chairman
Luigi Gola Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SESA SPA-1.72%404
HP INC1.27%32 546
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE6.51%19 679
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC1.48%11 208
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-5.78%7 745
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP6.16%6 492
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.