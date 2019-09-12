Sesa : 12 September 2019 - Board of Directors - Interim Report at 31 July 2019 (three-month period)

PRESS RELEASE APPROVAL OF THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT AT 31 JULY 2019 (FIRST QUARTER OF THE FISCAL YEAR AT 30 APRIL 2020) The Board of Directors of Sesa S.p.A. today approved the Consolidated Interim Report for the three-month period as of 31 July 2019 Total Revenues and Other Income up by 25.9% and Ebitda up by 38.8% compared to the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019, thanks to the success of the Group's development strategy in higher value-added IT business areas, supporting the customers' demand for digital transformation Total Revenues and Other Income: Euro 440.1 million (+25.9% Y/Y)

NFP negative (net debt) for Euro 1.1 million at 31 July 2018 Total Equity equal to Euro 240.4 million, with an increase vs Euro 217.1 million at 31 July 2018 Empoli, 12 September 2019 The Board of Directors of Sesa S.p.A., reference operator in Italy in the sector of value-added IT solutions for the business segment, today examined and approved the consolidated Interim Report as of 31 July 2019 relative to the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on 30 April 2020, prepared in compliance with EU-IFRS accounting standards2. In the first quarter of the year Sesa Group achieved a strong improvement in the key economic and financial indicators, with Revenues and Other Income up by 25.9% and Ebitda up by 38.8%, with growth rates largely higher than the Group's long-term track record and the reference market. The growth in revenues and profitability was generated in both of the Group's main business sectors, thanks to the success of the development strategy in higher value-addedIT business areas, supporting the customers' 1Adjusted Ebit and Adjusted Ebt are gross of the amortisation of intangible assets (client lists and technological know-how) recorded as a result of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) process. Adjusted Net profit and Adjusted Net profit attributable to the Group are gross of the amortisation of intangible assets (client lists and technological know-how) recorded as a result of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) process, both net of the related tax effects. 2The consolidated income statement at 31 July 2019 reflects the application of the standard IFRS 16 adopted starting from 1 May 2019 without any restatement in the comparative data. SeSa S.p.A. Headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p., VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964. Ph. Number: 00 39 0571 997444; website www.sesa.it

demand for digital transformation, sustained by investments in human capital also achieved through the recent corporate acquisitions. Consolidated Revenues and Other Income increased by 25.9% from Euro 349,642 thousand at 31 July 2018 to Euro 440,150 thousand at 31 July 2019. The VAD sector ("Value Added Distribution") further strengthened its leadership in the Italian market, achieving in the first quarter of the fiscal year Revenues and Other Income equal to Euro 366,841 thousand with a 27.0% growth, favoured by the expansion in brands distributed and customers served, also thanks to recruitment policies of new Business Partners belonging to emerging technological ecosystems. The SSI sector ("Software and System Integration") recorded in the first quarter at 31 July 2019 Revenues and Other Income equal to Euro 95,026 thousand, up by 15.6% compared to 31 July 2018, thanks to the development strategy in the most innovative IT business areas (Industry Solutions, Digital Cloud, Digital Security and Digital Process), supported by corporate acquisitions and investments in human capital development. Thanks to the above-mentioned growth in revenues and the increase in Gross Margin (+18.7% compared to 31 July 2018) higher than the growth in operating costs (+12.9% compared to 31 July 2018) benefiting from the higher use of the operating leverage, the consolidated Ebitda up by 38.8%, from Euro 15,685 thousand at 31 July 2018 (Ebitda margin 4.49%) to Euro 21,771 thousand at 31 July 2019 (Ebitda margin 4.95%). To the Ebitda growth contributed both the VAD sector (+36.0% Y/Y), from Euro 9,628 thousand at 31 July 2018 (Ebitda margin 3.33%) to Euro 13,092 thousand at 31 July 2019 (Ebitda margin 3.57%) and the SSI sector, which achieved an Ebitda equal to Euro 8,142 thousand at 31 July 2019 (+38.9% Y/Y), compared to Euro 5,863 thousand at 31 July 2018 (Ebitda margin rose form 7.13% at 31 July 2018 to 8.57% at 31 July 2019). The Ebitda positive trend was essentially organic, with an external contribution equal to approximately 15%, totally related to the SSI sector. The application of the new standard IFRS 16 from 1 May 2019 determined a positive effect for Euro 1,036 thousand on Ebitda and a substantially neutral impact on Ebit, Ebt and Net profit. The consolidated Ebit at 31 July 2019 amounted to Euro 15,928 thousand (Ebit margin 3.62%), up by 36.5% compared to Euro 11,666 thousand (Ebit margin 3.34%) at 31 July 2018, after amortisation equal to Euro 4,601 thousand (+57.5% Y/Y following the application of standard IFRS 16 and higher amortisation of client lists and technological know-howrecorded as a result of PPA process) and provisions and other non- monetary costs for Euro 1,242 thousand (+13.1% Y/Y). At 31 July 2019, the consolidated Adjusted Ebit, gross of the amortisation of client lists and technological know-how recorded as a result of PPA process, amounted to Euro 16,917 thousand (Adj Ebit margin 3.84%) up by 36.0% compared to Euro 12,440 thousand at 31 July 2018 (Adj Ebit margin 3.56%). The consolidated Ebt at 31 July 2019 is equal to Euro 14,816 thousand, up by 40.2% compared to Euro 10,566 thousand at 31 July 2018, after net financial charges equal to Euro 1,112 thousand at 31 July 2019 substantially in line compared to Euro 1,100 thousand at 31 July 2018. The consolidated Net profit after taxes is equal to Euro 10,214 thousand (EAT margin 2.32%) at 31 July 2019, up by 41.2% compared to Euro 7,235 thousand (EAT margin 2.07%) at 31 July 2018. The consolidated Adjusted Net profit increased by 40.2% Y/Y. The consolidated Net profit after non-controlling interests (Net profit attributable to the Group) at 31 July 2019 is equal to Euro 9,122 thousand, up by 42.0% Y/Y. The consolidated Adjusted Net profit after non-controlling interests is equal to Euro 9,826 thousand, up by 40.9% Y/Y. SeSa S.p.A. Headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p., VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964. Ph. Number: 00 39 0571 997444; website www.sesa.it

The consolidated Net Financial Position at 31 July 2019 is positive (net liquidity) for Euro 1,438 thousand, with an improvement of Euro 2,519 thousand compared to a negative NFP (net debt) of Euro 1,081 thousand at 31 July 2018, thanks to the operating cash flow net of investments in corporate acquisitions and technological infrastructures for over Euro 30 million carried out in the previous 12 months, the distribution of dividends for Euro 9.3 million paid in September 2018 and the recognition of financial liabilities deriving from the application of the new standard IFRS 16 for Euro 12.6 million. Excluding the effect of the adoption of IFRS 16, the NFP improvement is equal to Euro 15.1 million at 31 July 2019 compared to 31 July 2018. The change in the NFP at 31 July 2019 compared to 30 April 2019, which showed a net liquidity equal to Euro 41,754 thousand, mainly reflects the seasonality of the business, characterized by a greater absorption of net working capital in the second half of the year and therefore at 31 July compared to 30 April of each year. During the period, the consolidated Equity further strengthened and amounted to Euro 240,402 thousand at 31 July 2019, with an increase compared to Euro 217,143 thousand at 31 July 2018. The Chairman Paolo Castellacci and the Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Fabbroni commented the results for the period at 31 July 2019: "In the new fiscal year, we continued to invest sistematically on more innovative and higher value-added IT market areas, in partnership with the international Vendors of the sector and with the aim to support customers in their growth path and innovation process both in domestic and foreign market, making available the skills and specializations of our human capital and expanding the Group's perimeter to new technological ecosystems", stated Paolo Castellacci, Chairman and founder of Sesa. "The first quarter of the fiscal year recorded growth much higher than our expectations, outperforming the reference market and the historical track record, thanks to the success of investments in human capital and technological innovation, the international expansion plan and the integration of recent corporate acquisitions in strategic development areas. We will continue in our path of sustainable growth, investing in long-term competitive advantages in order to create value for our stakeholders. We confirm the favourable outlook for the fiscal year 2020, pursuing revenues and profitability higher than the Group's historical track record, supporting the customers' strong demand for digital transformation", stated Alessandro Fabbroni, CEO of Sesa. ***** Here attached you can find the following exhibits (in thousand of Euros): Exhibit n. 1 - Reclassified Consolidated Income Statement of Sesa Group as of 31 July 2019 Exhibit n. 2 - Reclassified Consolidated Balance Sheet of Sesa Group as of 31 July 2019 Exhibit n. 3 - Consolidated Income Statement of Sesa Group as of 31 July 2019 Exhibit n. 4 - Consolidated Statement of Financial Position of Sesa Group as of 31 July 2019 Exhibit n. 5 - Segment Information as of 31 July 2019 ***** This press release is also available on the company's website www.sesa.it, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage consultable at the website www.emarketstorage.com. Conference Call: as already announced with a press release published on 6 September 2019, Sesa S.p.A. will hold a conference call with the financial community on Thursday 12 September 2019 at 5.30 p.m. (CET), in order to discuss the Group's economic and financial results. You can connect through the following phone numbers: from Italy +39 02 8058811, from the UK +44 121 2818003, from USA +1 718 7058794 (international local number), 1 855 2656959 (toll - free number). Before the conference call, the financial presentation will be available on the company's website, Investor Relations section, http://www.sesa.it/en/investor-relations/presentations.html. ***** SeSa S.p.A. Headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p., VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964. Ph. Number: 00 39 0571 997444; website www.sesa.it

The manager responsible for drawing up the company's accounts - Alessandro Fabbroni - declares, pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Article 154 bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release matches the information included in the accounting books and records. ***** Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) and activities throughout the Italian territory and some European areas such as Germany, is the head of a Group leader in Italy in the sector of value-added IT solutions for the business segment, with consolidated revenues of about Euro 1,550 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 74.3 million, a consolidated net profit of Euro 33.4 million and around 2,000 employees at 30 April 2019. The Group has the mission of bring the most advanced technological solutions of major international Vendors of IT in the districts of the Italian and European economies, leading companies in the path of technological innovation. Thanks to the partnership with the global leading player in the sector, the skills and consultancy capabilities of its human resources and the vertical solutions developed for Made in Italy districts, the Group offers ICT services and solutions (design, education, Managed Services, Digital Security Services, ERP & Vertical Solutions, Digital Transformation Services) to support the competitiveness and the digital transformation of customers. Sesa Group operates through three main business sectors: the VAD sector with revenues for Euro 1,301.3 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 46.6 million, a net profit of Euro 23.9 million; the SSI sector with revenues for Euro 342.8 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 26.2 million, a net profit of Euro 9.6 million; the Corporate sector with revenues for Euro 17.1 million and an Ebitda equal to Euro 1.7 million. At a consolidated level, Sesa recorded at 30 April 2019 Total Revenues and Other Income for Euro 1,550.6 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 74.3 million, a consolidated net profit of Euro 33.4 million (source: consolidated financial statements at 30 April 2019). Sesa Group pursues a sustainable growth policy towards all Stakeholders and recorded in the period 2011-2019 a track record of continuous growth in employment and revenues (revenues CAGR 2011-2019 +9.6%) and profitability (Ebitda CAGR 2011-2019 +10.1%). Sesa shares are listed in the MTA Italian Stock Exchange (STAR segment). ISIN Code: IT0004729759. For Media Information Community S.r.l. Lea Calvo Platero +39 02 89404231 - sesa@communitygroup.it Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci +39 0571 99744 - info@ideapoint.it For Financial Information Sesa S.p.A. Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326 - investor@sesa.it SeSa S.p.A. Headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p., VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964. Ph. Number: 00 39 0571 997444; website www.sesa.it

Results at 31/07/2019 approved by the Board of Directors held on 12 September 2019, not audited Exhibit 1 - Reclassified Consolidated Income Statement of Sesa Group as of al 31 July 2019 (in thousand of Euros). Reclassified Income statement 31/07/2019 % 31/07/2018 % Ch. (3 months) (3 months) 2019/18 Revenues 437,751 347,715 25.9% Other income 2,399 1,927 24.5% Total Revenues and Other Income 440,150 100.0% 349,642 100.0% 25.9% Purchase of goods (357,316) 81.2% (279,880) 80.0% 27.7% Costs for services and leased assets (33,253) 7.6% (29,959) 8.6% 11.0% Personnel costs (26,941) 6.1% (23,454) 6.7% 14.9% Other operating charges (869) 0.2% (664) 0.2% 30.9% Total Purchase of goods and Operating Costs 418,379 95.1% (333,957) 95.5% 25.3% Ebitda 21,771 4.95% 15,685 4.49% 38.8% Amortisation tangible and intangible assets (software) (3,612) (2,147) 68.2% Amortisation client lists and technological know-how (989) (774) 27.8% Accruals to provision for bad debts and risks and other non- (1,242) (1,098) 13.1% monetary costs Ebit 15,928 3.62% 11,666 3.34% 36.5% Profit from companies valued at equity 353 108 226.9% Net financial income and charges (1,465) (1,208) 21.3% Ebt 14,816 3.37% 10,566 3.02% 40.2% Income taxes 4,602 (3,331) 38.2% Net profit 10,214 2.32% 7,235 2.07% 41.2% Net profit attributable to the Group 9,122 6,422 42.0% Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests 1,092 813 34.3% Ebitda excluded IFRS 16 effects 20,735 4.71% 15,685 4.49% 32.2% Net profit excluded IFRS 16 effects 10,232 2.32% 7,235 2.07% 41.4% Adjusted* Ebit 16,917 3.84% 12,440 3.56% 36.0% Adjusted* Ebt 15,805 3.59% 11,340 3.24% 39.4% Adjusted* Net profit 10,918 2.48% 7,786 2.23% 40.2% Adjusted* Net profit attributable to the Group 9,826 6,973 40.9% *Adjusted Ebit and Adjusted Ebt are gross of the amortisation of intangible assets (client lists and technological know-how) recorded as a result of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) process. Adjusted Net profit and Adjusted Net profit attributable to the Group are gross of the amortisation of intangible assets (client lists and technological know-how) recorded as a result of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) process, both net of the related tax effects SeSa S.p.A. Headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p., VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964. Ph. Number: 00 39 0571 997444; website www.sesa.it

