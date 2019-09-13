Sesa : 13 September 2019 - Launch of Treasury Shares Buyback Plan

PRESS RELEASE

LAUNCH OF TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK PLAN

Empoli, 13 September 2019

Sesa S.p.A. announces the beginning, starting from 13 September 2019, of a treasury shares buyback plan (hereinafter, the "Program"), in execution of the resolutions taken by the Shareholders' Meeting and the Board of Directors held on 27 August 2019. The details of the Program are provided below in accordance with current legislation, even European, and will be implemented using the safe harbor pursuant the EU Regulation no. 596/2014 (hereinafter, "MAR").

The Program is aimed at the purchase of Sesa treasury shares to be used for the Stock Grant Plan 2018-2020 approved by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 25 August 2017 as well as for any future Stock Grant Plans, pursuant to and for the effects of art. 5, paragraph 2, lett. c) of the MAR and related delegated and/or implementing EU Regulations, in compliance with the parameters and criteria provided by the MAR, by the Delegated EU Regulation no. 1052/2016 and the applicable legislation, as well as in compliance with the parameters, terms and conditions approved by the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 27 August 2019 and published in accordance with the law.

The Program relates to a maximum number of Sesa ordinary shares, without indication of par value, not exceeding 10% of the share capital represented by ordinary shares, as required by the civil code and in any case up to the value of Euro 2,500,000.00. It should be noted that the treasury shares buyback plan is not intended for any operation aimed to reduce the share capital and that the treasury shares purchased by the Company may later be canceled without reduction of the share capital in the case they are not necessary for the above-mentioned purposes, in the terms and with the procedures that will be eventually resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting.

The duration of the Program is up to the date of approval of Sesa financial statements for the fiscal year ending on 30 April 2020 and, in any case, no later than the period of 18 (eighteen) months, starting from the Shareholders' Meeting resolution of 27 August 2019, in line with the maximum deadline set by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 27 August 2019.

Purchases of treasury shares will be made at price and volume conditions in accordance with the provisions of the current legislation and the Shareholders' Meeting resolution of 27 August 2019.

Sesa S.p.A. appointed a primary qualified intermediary with the task of coordinating and executing the Program, proceeding with the purchase of Sesa shares on the market in full independence and without interference, according to operating procedures suitable to ensure equal treatment of Shareholders established by law provisions and regulations, even European, from time to time in force and applicable.

As of today, Sesa holds n. 75,309 treasury shares. The subsidiaries don't hold Sesa shares.

As part of the Program, Sesa will inform Consob and the market of the transactions carried out, according to the timing and in the manner provided by the applicable laws in force.

