Sesa : 13 September 2019 - Launch of Treasury Shares Buyback Plan

Sesa S.p.A. announces the beginning, starting from 13 September 2019, of a treasury shares buyback plan (hereinafter, the "Program"), in execution of the resolutions taken by the Shareholders' Meeting and the Board of Directors held on 27 August 2019. The details of the Program are provided below in accordance with current legislation, even European, and will be implemented using the safe harbor pursuant the EU Regulation no. 596/2014 (hereinafter, "MAR").
The Program is aimed at the purchase of Sesa treasury shares to be used for the Stock Grant Plan 2018-2020 approved by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 25 August 2017 as well as for any future Stock Grant Plans, pursuant to and for the effects of art. 5, paragraph 2, lett. c) of the MAR and related delegated and/or implementing EU Regulations, in compliance with the parameters and criteria provided by the MAR, by the Delegated EU Regulation no. 1052/2016 and the applicable legislation, as well as in compliance with the parameters, terms and conditions approved by the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 27 August 2019 and published in accordance with the law.
The Program relates to a maximum number of Sesa ordinary shares, without indication of par value, not exceeding 10% of the share capital represented by ordinary shares, as required by the civil code and in any case up to the value of Euro 2,500,000.00. It should be noted that the treasury shares buyback plan is not intended for any operation aimed to reduce the share capital and that the treasury shares purchased by the Company may later be canceled without reduction of the share capital in the case they are not necessary for the above-mentioned purposes, in the terms and with the procedures that will be eventually resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting.
The duration of the Program is up to the date of approval of Sesa financial statements for the fiscal year ending on 30 April 2020 and, in any case, no later than the period of 18 (eighteen) months, starting from the Shareholders' Meeting resolution of 27 August 2019, in line with the maximum deadline set by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 27 August 2019.
Purchases of treasury shares will be made at price and volume conditions in accordance with the provisions of the current legislation and the Shareholders' Meeting resolution of 27 August 2019.
Sesa S.p.A. appointed a primary qualified intermediary with the task of coordinating and executing the Program, proceeding with the purchase of Sesa shares on the market in full independence and without interference, according to operating procedures suitable to ensure equal treatment of Shareholders established by law provisions and regulations, even European, from time to time in force and applicable.
As of today, Sesa holds n. 75,309 treasury shares. The subsidiaries don't hold Sesa shares.
As part of the Program, Sesa will inform Consob and the market of the transactions carried out, according to the timing and in the manner provided by the applicable laws in force.
Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) and activities throughout the Italian territory and some European areas such as Germany, is the head of a Group leader in Italy in the sector of value-added IT solutions for the business segment, with consolidated revenues of about Euro 1,550 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 74.3 million, a consolidated net profit of Euro 33.4 million and around 2,000 employees at 30 April 2019. The Group has the mission of bring the most advanced technological solutions of major international Vendors of IT in the districts of the Italian and European economies, leading companies in the path of technological innovation. Thanks to the partnership with the global leading player in the sector, the skills and consultancy capabilities of its human resources and the vertical solutions developed for Made in Italy districts, the Group offers ICT services and solutions (design, education, Managed Services, Digital Security Services, ERP & Vertical Solutions, Digital Transformation Services) to support the competitiveness and the digital transformation of customers.
Sesa Group operates through three main business sectors: the VAD sector with revenues for Euro 1,301.3 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 46.6 million, a net profit of Euro 23.9 million; the SSI sector with revenues for Euro 342.8 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 26.2 million, a net profit of Euro 9.6 million; the Corporate sector with revenues for Euro 17.1 million and an Ebitda equal to Euro 1.7 million. At a consolidated level, Sesa recorded at 30 April 2019 Total Revenues and Other Income for Euro 1,550.6 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 74.3 million, a consolidated net profit of Euro 33.4 million (source: consolidated financial statements at 30 April 2019).
Sesa Group pursues a sustainable growth policy towards all Stakeholders and recorded in the period 2011-2019 a track record of continuous growth in employment and revenues (revenues CAGR 2011-2019 +9.6%) and profitability (Ebitda CAGR 2011-2019 +10.1%). Sesa shares are listed in the MTA Italian Stock Exchange (STAR segment). ISIN Code: IT0004729759.
