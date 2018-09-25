Log in
Sesa : 25 September 2018 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buyback Plan

0
09/25/2018 | 06:09pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK PLAN

Empoli, 25 September 2018

As part of the share repurchase plan, Sesa S.p.A. informs that purchased in the period from 17 to 21 September 2018 n. 2,724 Sesa S.p.A. ordinary shares, equal to 0.01758033% of the Company's share capital, at an average price of Euro 29.2486 per share gross of fees, for a total value of Euro 79,673.18.

The stock buyback plan is executed in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations and the terms and conditions included in the authorisation to purchase and disposal of own ordinary shares, granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 24 August 2018.

At the date of this press release, Sesa S.p.A. holds n. 10,745 ordinary shares, equal to 0.06934678% of the current share capital.

The following table provides the details of the purchases made during the period 17 - 21 September 2018:

Execution Date

N. Shares

% of Share

Capital

Gross Average Unit

Price* (Euro)

Value (Euro)

09/17/2018

860

0.00555032%

29.484

25,356.23

09/18/2018

264

0.00170382%

29.190

7,706.04

09/19/2018

1,600

0.01032618%

29.132

46,610.91

* The gross average price is calculated as the daily average gross price operations weighted by the quantities purchased in the day.

Any further transactions will be disclosed to the market in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down by the rules in force.

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) and activities throughout the Italian territory, is the head of a Group leader in Italy in the sector of value-added IT services and solutions for the business segment, with consolidated revenues over Euro 1.350 billion and about 1,650 employees (source: Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 April 2018). The Group has the mission of bring the most advanced technological solutions of international Vendors of IT in the districts of the Italian economy, leading companies and entrepreneurs in the path of technological innovation, with particular reference to the SME and Enterprise segments. By partnering with the global leading brand in the industry ("IT Titans"), the skills of its human resources and investment in innovation, the Group offers ICT services and solutions (design, education, pre and post sales, Managed and Security Services, Digital Solutions, Cloud Computing Solutions) to support the competitiveness of enterprises customers.

Sesa is listed on the STAR (MTA) of the Italian Stock Exchange with a free float of about 47%.

For Financial Information Sesa S.p.A.

Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326 -investor@sesa.it

For Media Information Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci +39 0571 99744 -info@ideapoint.it

Sesa S.p.A.

Headquarter Empoli, via Piovola n.138, 50053 Ph. (+39) 0571.997444 - fax (+39) 0571.997984 www.sesa.it

Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 - i.v.

VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964

Disclaimer

SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 16:08:08 UTC
