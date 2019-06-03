Sesa : 3 June 2019 - Preliminary Group's turnover and welfare plan

PRESS RELEASE
PRELIMINARY SESA GROUP'S TURNOVER AND PRESENTATION OF WELFARE PLAN 2019
TOWARDS HUMAN RESOURCES
GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED REVENUES AT 30 APRIL 2019 OVER EURO 1.5 BILLION (OVER
13.5% GROWTH VS 30 APRIL 2018)
EMPLOYEES GROWTH EXCEEDING 2,000 RESOURCES AT 30 APRIL 2019
Empoli, 3 June 2019
Sesa S.p.A., a leading Italian operator in the field of high value-added IT solutions for the business segment, communicates the preliminary turnover for the fiscal year ended 30 April 2019, with consolidated revenues equal to approximately Euro 1,550 million1, recording an over 13.5% growth compared to Euro 1,363 million of the previous fiscal year, confirming its continuous and sustainable development capacity (revenues CAGR 2008-2019 equal to about 10%), with growth rates much higher than the reference market.
Sesa Group also exceeds the target of 2,000 employees2 at 30 April 2019, compared to 1,724 at 30 April 2018, confirming human capital as a fundamental and primary driver of its future growth path. About 100 of over 2,000 resources are employed in Group's companies operating abroad and in particular in Germany and Spain, following the internationalization plan launched in the fiscal year just ended.
Investments in development and enhancement of human capital continued, with the recruitment of over 200 resources, mainly young graduates from Italian universities, placed in the Group with training plans in the most growing and potential IT development areas (Cloud Computing, Digital Security, Digital Services, IT Consulting, A.I.), professional internship and apprenticeship (about 50 trainees and 180 apprentices at 30 April 2019). Sesa Group's human resources are almost completely employed with a permanent contract.
The attention to Group's human resources was confirmed by the presentation of the corporate welfare plan 2019-2020 aimed to increase the level of human capital's wellness and working life quality.
The corporate welfare plan 2019-2020 is made up of a wide system of initiatives towards all Group's employees, in order to support human resources' income, education and wellness, further strengthening the welfare program already active for years.
-
Unaudited preliminary data. The final results relative to the fiscal year ending 30 April 2019 including income and financial statements will be published following the Board of Directors of 11 July 2019.
-
Incuded subsidiaries' employees and apprentices (collaborators not included).
SeSa S.p.A. Headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p.,
VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964
Ph. Number: 00 39 0571 997444; website www.sesa.it
In particular, the welfare plan 2019-2020 provides for:
-
strengthening of the provisions for workers' children up to 18 years: scholarships for reimbursement of school books expenses, crèche grants, contributions for climatic colonies and summer study stays abroad;
-
support to employees' sustainable mobility: reimbursement of public transport expenses to reach workplace;
-
flexible benefits to integrate family spending (culture, wellness, sport, food expenses) available on the welfare platform;
-
scholarships for workers' participation in degree courses or part-time university masters;
-
support for the residential mobility towards under 35: contribution for workers who transfer their residence outside the family of origin;
-
launch of work-life balance and human capital enhancement programs, focusing on corporate social responsibility: permits for volunteering, solidarity permits and vacations, environmental sustainability initiatives.
The corporate welfare plan is available on a digital platform that allows Group's employees to select benefits and services, with a wider menu compared to the previous year.
During the new fiscal year Sesa Foundation's philanthropy and charity projects will be strengthened, thanks also to Sesa Group's support. Sesa Foundation, founded in 2014, is a no-profit organization focused on social solidarity, training and welfare activities towards the territory and Group's employees.
"Human resources represents the main asset of any innovative company, the promotion initiatives of work- life balance, focusing on people and territory, are for us fundamental values and are the key for the Group's continuous and sustainable development. The fiscal year closed with a strong growth in revenues and employment, pursuing the aim of making Sesa Group an ideal workplace", stated Paolo Castellacci, Chairman and founder of Sesa.
"We continue to invest in skills and human capital, strengthening selection and training programs in support of the main technological and digital trends. For the Group's future development are increasingly important collaboration programs with the major Italian universities, specialization schools, recruiting and hackaton events throughout the country involving in the year a lot of people, allowing the Group to evolve and get the main trends of digital innovation", stated Giovanni Moriani, Executive Vice President of Sesa.
"The fiscal year at 30 April 2019 closed with a growth in revenues and employment higher than the historical track record, supporting the continuous and sustainable growth path in the main digital innovation areas. Considering the demand for digital transformation of Italian and European industrial districts which continues to be dynamic, we invest in the enhancement of our human capital, favouring our future growth. The welfare plan 2019 is enriched with new initiatives aimed to improve our human capital's wellness and working life conditions, with attention to social responsibility and environmental sustainability", stated Alessandro Fabbroni, CEO of Sesa.
SeSa S.p.A. Headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p.,
VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964
Ph. Number: 00 39 0571 997444; website www.sesa.it
Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) and activities throughout the Italian territory and some European areas, is the head of a Group leader in Italy in the sector of value-added IT solutions for the business segment, with consolidated revenues of Euro 1,550 million and over 2,000 employees (source: preliminary data at 30 April 2019). The Group has the mission of bring the most advanced technological solutions of major international Vendors of IT in the districts of the Italian and European economies, leading companies in the path of technological innovation. By partnering with the global leading brand in the industry ("IT Titans"), the skills of its human resources and investment in innovation, the Group offers ICT services and solutions (design, education, pre and post sales, Cloud Computing Solutions, Managed and Security Services, ERP & Vertical Solutions, Digital Solutions) to support the competitiveness and the digital transformation of customers. Sesa Group recorded at 30 April 2018 revenues for Euro 1,363 million, an Ebitda equal to Euro 63.1 million, a net profit attributable to the Group equal to Euro 26.9 million (source: Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 April 2018). Sesa Group pursues a sustainable growth policy towards all Stakeholders and recorded in the period 2011-2018 a track record of continuous growth in employment and revenues (revenues CAGR 2011-2018 + 9%) and profitability (Ebitda CAGR +9.1%). Sesa shares are listed in the MTA Italian Stock Exchange (STAR segment). ISIN Code: IT0004729759.
For Media Information
Community S.r.l.
Lea Calvo Platero
+39 02 89404231 - sesa@communitygroup.it
Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci
+39 0571 99744 - info@ideapoint.it
For Financial Information
Sesa S.p.A.
Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326 - investor@sesa.it
SeSa S.p.A. Headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p.,
VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964
Ph. Number: 00 39 0571 997444; website www.sesa.it
Disclaimer
SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 09:58:02 UTC