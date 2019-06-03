Sesa : 3 June 2019 - Preliminary Group's turnover and welfare plan

PRESS RELEASE

PRELIMINARY SESA GROUP'S TURNOVER AND PRESENTATION OF WELFARE PLAN 2019

TOWARDS HUMAN RESOURCES

GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED REVENUES AT 30 APRIL 2019 OVER EURO 1.5 BILLION (OVER

13.5% GROWTH VS 30 APRIL 2018)

EMPLOYEES GROWTH EXCEEDING 2,000 RESOURCES AT 30 APRIL 2019

Empoli, 3 June 2019

Sesa S.p.A., a leading Italian operator in the field of high value-added IT solutions for the business segment, communicates the preliminary turnover for the fiscal year ended 30 April 2019, with consolidated revenues equal to approximately Euro 1,550 million1, recording an over 13.5% growth compared to Euro 1,363 million of the previous fiscal year, confirming its continuous and sustainable development capacity (revenues CAGR 2008-2019 equal to about 10%), with growth rates much higher than the reference market.

Sesa Group also exceeds the target of 2,000 employees2 at 30 April 2019, compared to 1,724 at 30 April 2018, confirming human capital as a fundamental and primary driver of its future growth path. About 100 of over 2,000 resources are employed in Group's companies operating abroad and in particular in Germany and Spain, following the internationalization plan launched in the fiscal year just ended.

Investments in development and enhancement of human capital continued, with the recruitment of over 200 resources, mainly young graduates from Italian universities, placed in the Group with training plans in the most growing and potential IT development areas (Cloud Computing, Digital Security, Digital Services, IT Consulting, A.I.), professional internship and apprenticeship (about 50 trainees and 180 apprentices at 30 April 2019). Sesa Group's human resources are almost completely employed with a permanent contract.

The attention to Group's human resources was confirmed by the presentation of the corporate welfare plan 2019-2020 aimed to increase the level of human capital's wellness and working life quality.

The corporate welfare plan 2019-2020 is made up of a wide system of initiatives towards all Group's employees, in order to support human resources' income, education and wellness, further strengthening the welfare program already active for years.

Unaudited preliminary data. The final results relative to the fiscal year ending 30 April 2019 including income and financial statements will be published following the Board of Directors of 11 July 2019. Incuded subsidiaries' employees and apprentices (collaborators not included).

