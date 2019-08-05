Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Sesa SpA    SES   IT0004729759

SESA SPA

(SES)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sesa : 5 August  2019 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buyback Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK PLAN

Empoli, 5 August 2019

As part of the share repurchase plan, Sesa S.p.A. informs that purchased in the period from 30 July to 2 August 2019 n. 6,725 Sesa S.p.A. ordinary shares, equal to 0.04340225% of the Company's share capital, at an average price of Euro 35.7688 per share gross of fees, for a total value of Euro 240,545.44.

The stock buyback plan is executed in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations and the terms and conditions included in the authorisation to purchase and disposal of own ordinary shares, granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 24 August 2018.

At the date of this press release, Sesa S.p.A. holds n. 72,647 ordinary shares, equal to 0.46769227% of the current share capital.

The following table provides the details of the purchases made during the period 30 July - 2 August 2019:

% of Share

Gross Average Unit

Value

Execution Date

N. Shares

Price*

Capital

(Euro)

(Euro)

07/30/2019

975

0.00629252%

35.627

34,735.93

07/31/2019

1,750

0.01129426%

35.857

62,749.28

08/01/2019

1,750

0.01129426%

36.048

63,083.21

08/02/2019

2,250

0.01452120%

35.545

79,977.02

* The gross average price is calculated as the daily average gross price operations weighted by the quantities purchased in the day.

Any further transactions will be disclosed to the market in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down by the rules in force.

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) and activities throughout the Italian territory, is the head of a Group leader in Italy in the sector of value-added IT services and solutions for the business segment, with consolidated revenues over Euro 1.350 billion and about 1,650 employees (source: Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 April 2018). The Group has the mission of bring the most advanced technological solutions of international Vendors of IT in the districts of the Italian economy, leading companies and entrepreneurs in the path of technological innovation, with particular reference to the SME and Enterprise segments. By partnering with the global leading brand in the industry ("IT Titans"), the skills of its human resources and investment in innovation, the Group offers ICT services and solutions (design, education, pre and post sales, Managed and Security Services, Digital Solutions, Cloud Computing Solutions) to support the competitiveness of enterprises customers.

Sesa is listed on the STAR (MTA) of the Italian Stock Exchange with a free float of about 47%.

For Financial Information

For Media Information

Sesa S.p.A.

Idea Point S.r.l.

Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager

Alessandro Pasquinucci

+39 0571 997326 - investor@sesa.it

+39 0571 99744 - info@ideapoint.it

Sesa S.p.A.

Headquarter Empoli, via Piovola n.138, 50053

Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 - i.v.

Ph. (+39) 0571.997444 - fax (+39) 0571.997984

VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company

www.sesa.it

Register 07116910964

Disclaimer

SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 16:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SESA SPA
12:05pSESA : 5 August  2019 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buyback ..
PU
07/12SESA : 12 July 2019 - Completion of the entry of TIP (Tamburi Investment Partner..
PU
07/11SESA : 11 July 2019 - Notice of convocation of Shareholders' Meeting and publica..
PU
07/11SESA : 11 July 2019 - Board of Directors - Approval of the draft of the statutor..
PU
07/08SESA : 8 July 2019 - TIP (Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.) announces the entr..
PU
06/03SESA : 3 June 2019 - Preliminary Group's turnover and welfare plan
PU
05/29SESA : 29 May 2019 - Corporate events integration
PU
05/16SESA : 16 May 2019 - Partecipation at "ISMO 2019" and "Le Eccellenze del Made In..
PU
05/13SESA : 13 May 2019 - Sesa expands in Digital Security sector acquiring 60% of th..
PU
01/15SESA : 15 January 2019 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buyback..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 725 M
EBIT 2020 59,9 M
Net income 2020 33,5 M
Finance 2020 44,6 M
Yield 2020 1,84%
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 545 M
Chart SESA SPA
Duration : Period :
Sesa SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SESA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 38,50  €
Last Close Price 35,30  €
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,07%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Fabbroni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Castellacci Chairman
Moreno Gaini Executive Vice Chairman
Giovanni Moriani Executive Vice Chairman
Luigi Gola Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SESA SPA52.16%605
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC7.24%40 399
HP INC-1.56%30 337
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE0.45%17 771
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC16.43%12 088
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED10.07%9 055
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group