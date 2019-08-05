Sesa : 5 August  2019 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buyback Plan

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK PLAN

Empoli, 5 August 2019

As part of the share repurchase plan, Sesa S.p.A. informs that purchased in the period from 30 July to 2 August 2019 n. 6,725 Sesa S.p.A. ordinary shares, equal to 0.04340225% of the Company's share capital, at an average price of Euro 35.7688 per share gross of fees, for a total value of Euro 240,545.44.

The stock buyback plan is executed in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations and the terms and conditions included in the authorisation to purchase and disposal of own ordinary shares, granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 24 August 2018.

At the date of this press release, Sesa S.p.A. holds n. 72,647 ordinary shares, equal to 0.46769227% of the current share capital.

The following table provides the details of the purchases made during the period 30 July - 2 August 2019:

% of Share Gross Average Unit Value Execution Date N. Shares Price* Capital (Euro) (Euro) 07/30/2019 975 0.00629252% 35.627 34,735.93 07/31/2019 1,750 0.01129426% 35.857 62,749.28 08/01/2019 1,750 0.01129426% 36.048 63,083.21 08/02/2019 2,250 0.01452120% 35.545 79,977.02

* The gross average price is calculated as the daily average gross price operations weighted by the quantities purchased in the day.

Any further transactions will be disclosed to the market in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down by the rules in force.

