Sescom : Applications conquer the world of business

More than half of the phones used worldwide today are smart devices, aka smartphones, allowing users to instantly access the Internet from almost anywhere in the world. According to a report by Global Digital 20181, along with the increase in popularity of these miniature computers there has come an increase in the number of Internet users - growing by almost 250 million in 2017 alone. This has resulted in a rapid development of business apps.

According to the latest data, users typically install around 80 applications on their devices and may use up to 40 of them each month. They spend about 2 hours a day using mobile apps and choose an app 70% more often than the mobile version of a website. Apps load much faster, and they often have an offline mode as well as other features that cannot be replicated on a website. In addition, as the number of available mobile training courses, including remote learning, is also growing, even novice developers can quickly learn how to create mobile software. This further contributes to the expansion of the mobile app market.

Until quite recently, creating a company website was enough to enter the market. However, these days it is just a beginning. With the digital transformation now firmly upon us, mobile apps are leading the way. They have already proven to be excellent, intuitive tools that support customers by significantly shortening certain processes. Large corporations, including our clients, create app-based loyalty programs. Some start-ups, too (as Uber has proven), can build an entire business around their innovative apps.

Following this trend, Sescom also offers its own app: SES Mobile. It provides our clients with access to the most important functionalities of the SES Support platform, in a streamlined and easy-to-navigate version. Contacting a customer account representative or reporting a malfunction takes just two clicks. As a result, SES Mobile significantly reduces the amount of time employees spend on such administrative activities.

We know how fast technology can progress. That is why we are constantly improving SES Mobile, basing on user needs and feedback.

Investing in mobile applications is certainly worth it, not only because it improves processes, but also because it saves money. Clothing brands and restaurant chains are fully aware of this, which is why - instead of printing and distributing coupons directly to their customers or delivering them to their mailboxes - they make discount codes available directly through their proprietary apps. This is also beneficial for customers, who are more likely to have a phone in their pocket than a paper discount code for their favourite store. Programming has no bounds, but it is necessary to consider the app's target user base, so as not to fill it with unnecessary functions that may scare some users away.

Choosing an app for business is not easy, but in the end it benefits the client and entrepreneur alike. The profits resulting from the creation of new software can lead to lower product and service prices for the client, as well as lower operating costs and process improvements for the enterprise. We need to remember that technological progress will soon affect all industries. According to the forecasts, more than 90% of adult smartphone users will use apps, the number of app downloads will increase to 250 billion by 2022, and the value of in-app purchases will be up to $160 billion.

1We Are Social, Hootsuite, Global Digital 2018. Accessed in September 2019 at https://digitalreport.wearesocial.com/