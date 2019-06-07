Log in
SESEN BIO INC

(SESN)
Sesen Bio : Dr. Thomas Cannell, President and CEO of Sesen Bio, to Host Conference Call to Provide Regulatory Update on Pre-BLA Meeting for Vicinium®

0
06/07/2019

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that Dr. Thomas Cannell, President and CEO will host a conference call on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide an update on the Company’s meeting with the FDA on June 6, 2019.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 831-3025 (domestic) or (315) 625-6887 (international) and refer to conference ID 2958515. The webcast can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.sesenbio.com. The replay of the webcast will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at www.sesenbio.com for 60 days following the call.

About Vicinium®

Vicinium, a locally-administered fusion protein, is Sesen Bio’s lead product candidate being developed for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Vicinium is comprised of a recombinant fusion protein that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) antigens on the surface of tumor cells to deliver a potent protein payload, Pseudomonas Exotoxin A. Vicinium is constructed with a stable, genetically engineered peptide tether to ensure the payload remains attached until it is internalized by the cancer cell, which is believed to decrease the risk of toxicity to healthy tissues, thereby improving its safety. In prior clinical trials conducted by Sesen Bio, EpCAM has been shown to be overexpressed in NMIBC cells with minimal to no EpCAM expression observed on normal bladder cells. Sesen Bio is currently conducting the Phase 3 VISTA trial, designed to support the registration of Vicinium for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC in patients who have previously received a minimum of two courses of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) and whose disease is now BCG-unresponsive. Additionally, Sesen Bio believes that Vicinium’s cancer cell-killing properties promote an anti-tumor immune response that may potentially combine well with immuno-oncology drugs, such as checkpoint inhibitors. The activity of Vicinium in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC is also being explored at the US National Cancer Institute in combination with AstraZeneca’s immune checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical company advancing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead program, Vicinium®, also known as VB4-845, is currently in a Phase 3 registration trial, the VISTA trial, for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Vicinium is a locally-administered targeted fusion protein composed of an anti-EPCAM antibody fragment tethered to a truncated form of Pseudomonas Exotoxin A for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sesenbio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -34,1 M
Net income 2019 -33,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 47,7x
Capitalization 166 M
Chart SESEN BIO INC
Duration : Period :
Sesen Bio Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SESEN BIO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Cannell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wendy L. Dixon Chairman
Richard F. Fitzgerald Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Gregory P. Adams Chief Scientific Officer
Glen C. MacDonald Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SESEN BIO INC50.70%167
GILEAD SCIENCES1.85%80 909
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.27%42 680
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-19.79%32 744
GENMAB6.32%10 857
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC11.56%8 523
