Sesen Bio : Dr. Thomas Cannell, President and CEO of Sesen Bio, to Host Conference Call to Provide Regulatory Update on Pre-BLA Meeting for Vicinium®

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN),
a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein
therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced
that Dr. Thomas Cannell, President and CEO will host a conference call
on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide an update on the
Company’s meeting with the FDA on June 6, 2019.
To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 831-3025
(domestic) or (315) 625-6887 (international) and refer to conference ID
2958515. The webcast can be accessed in the Investor Relations section
of the company's website at www.sesenbio.com.
The replay of the webcast will be available in the investor section of
the company’s website at www.sesenbio.com for
60 days following the call.
About Vicinium®
Vicinium, a locally-administered fusion protein, is Sesen Bio’s lead
product candidate being developed for the treatment of high-risk
non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Vicinium is comprised of a
recombinant fusion protein that targets epithelial cell adhesion
molecule (EpCAM) antigens on the surface of tumor cells to deliver a
potent protein payload, Pseudomonas Exotoxin A. Vicinium is
constructed with a stable, genetically engineered peptide tether to
ensure the payload remains attached until it is internalized by the
cancer cell, which is believed to decrease the risk of toxicity to
healthy tissues, thereby improving its safety. In prior clinical trials
conducted by Sesen Bio, EpCAM has been shown to be overexpressed in
NMIBC cells with minimal to no EpCAM expression observed on normal
bladder cells. Sesen Bio is currently conducting the Phase 3 VISTA
trial, designed to support the registration of Vicinium for the
treatment of high-risk NMIBC in patients who have previously received a
minimum of two courses of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) and whose
disease is now BCG-unresponsive. Additionally, Sesen Bio believes that
Vicinium’s cancer cell-killing properties promote an anti-tumor immune
response that may potentially combine well with immuno-oncology drugs,
such as checkpoint inhibitors. The activity of Vicinium in
BCG-unresponsive NMIBC is also being explored at the US National Cancer
Institute in combination with AstraZeneca’s immune checkpoint inhibitor
durvalumab.
About Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical company advancing targeted
fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer.
The Company’s lead program, Vicinium®, also known as VB4-845,
is currently in a Phase 3 registration trial, the VISTA trial, for the
treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder
cancer (NMIBC). Vicinium is a locally-administered targeted fusion
protein composed of an anti-EPCAM antibody fragment tethered to a
truncated form of Pseudomonas Exotoxin A for the treatment
of high-risk NMIBC. For more information, please visit the Company’s
website at www.sesenbio.com.
