Sesen Bio : to Host Conference Call to Review Updated VISTA Trial Data in Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Sesen Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of people with cancer, today announced that company management will host a conference call on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review updated data from its Phase 3 VISTA Trial of Vicinium™ for the treatment of patients with high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer who have been previously treated with bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 831-3025 (domestic) or (315) 625-6887 (international) and refer to conference ID 4263106. The webcast can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.sesenbio.com. The replay of the webcast will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at www.sesenbio.com for 60 days following the call.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical company advancing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, Vicinium™, also known as VB4-845, is currently in a Phase 3 registration trial, the VISTA Trial, for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Twelve-month data from all patients in the trial are anticipated in mid-2019. Vicinium incorporates a tumor-targeting antibody fragment and a protein cytotoxic payload into a single protein molecule designed to selectively and effectively kill cancer cells while minimizing toxicity to non-cancerous bladder cells. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sesenbio.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, the Company’s strategy, future operations, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, expectations regarding our ongoing clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

