Sesen Bio : to Host Conference Call to Review Updated VISTA Trial Data in Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Sesen Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing
targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of people with
cancer, today announced that company management will host a conference
call on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review updated data
from its Phase 3 VISTA Trial of Vicinium™ for the treatment of patients
with high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer who have been
previously treated with bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 831-3025
(domestic) or (315) 625-6887 (international) and refer to conference ID
4263106. The webcast can be accessed in the Investor Relations section
of the company's website at www.sesenbio.com.
The replay of the webcast will be available in the investor section of
the company’s website at www.sesenbio.com
for 60 days following the call.
About Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical
company advancing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment
of cancer. The company’s lead program, Vicinium™, also known as VB4-845,
is currently in a Phase 3 registration trial, the VISTA Trial, for the
treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Twelve-month
data from all patients in the trial are anticipated in mid-2019.
Vicinium incorporates a tumor-targeting antibody fragment and a protein
cytotoxic payload into a single protein molecule designed to selectively
and effectively kill cancer cells while minimizing toxicity to
non-cancerous bladder cells. For more information, please visit the
company’s website at www.sesenbio.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements
in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for
the Company, the Company’s strategy, future operations, and other
statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,”
“expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,”
“potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar
expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may
differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking
statements as a result of various important factors, including: the
uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials,
expectations regarding our ongoing clinical trials, availability and
timing of data from clinical trials and other factors discussed in the
“Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K,
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking
statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views
as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events
and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However,
while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements
at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any
obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be
relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date
subsequent to the date hereof.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005037/en/