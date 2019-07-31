Sesen Bio : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Boston, MA.

Event: Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

Date: August 7, 2019

Time: 10 a.m. EDT

Location: San Francisco room, The InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston

A live webcast of the company’s presentation will be accessible from the Investors & Media section of Sesen Bio’s website, www.sesenbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for 90 days after the conference.

