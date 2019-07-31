Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sesen Bio Inc    SESN

SESEN BIO INC

(SESN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sesen Bio : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Boston, MA.

Event: Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference
Date: August 7, 2019
Time: 10 a.m. EDT
Location: San Francisco room, The InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston

A live webcast of the company’s presentation will be accessible from the Investors & Media section of Sesen Bio’s website, www.sesenbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for 90 days after the conference.

About Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical company advancing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead program, Vicinium®, also known as VB4-845, is currently in a Phase 3 registration trial, the VISTA trial, for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Vicinium is a locally-administered targeted fusion protein composed of an anti-EPCAM antibody fragment tethered to a truncated form of Pseudomonas Exotoxin A for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sesenbio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SESEN BIO INC
07:31aSESEN BIO : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference
BU
07/18SESEN BIO, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/17SESEN BIO : Announces Retirement of Leslie L. Dan
BU
06/25SESEN BIO, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matte..
AQ
06/19SESEN BIO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
06/19SESEN BIO : XOMA Congratulates Sesen Bio on Successful Pre-BLA Meeting with FDA ..
AQ
06/19SESEN BIO : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
BU
06/18SESEN BIO : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
BU
06/10SESEN BIO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/10SESEN BIO : Announces Successful Pre-BLA Meeting with FDA for Vicinium®
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -34,2 M
Net income 2019 -33,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,90x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,63x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 33,1x
Capitalization 116 M
Chart SESEN BIO INC
Duration : Period :
Sesen Bio Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SESEN BIO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,13  $
Last Close Price 1,15  $
Spread / Highest target 337%
Spread / Average Target 260%
Spread / Lowest Target 162%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Cannell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wendy L. Dixon Chairman
Richard F. Fitzgerald Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Gregory P. Adams Chief Scientific Officer
Glen C. MacDonald Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SESEN BIO INC-19.37%116
GILEAD SCIENCES7.26%85 309
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.31%43 423
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.70%33 965
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC37.14%11 098
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC0.00%10 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group