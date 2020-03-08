Change - Announcement of Cessation::Cessation as Executive Chairman and Group CEO

Maneesh Tripathi has been the Group CEO for 7 plus years and Executive Chairman for 6 months for SEVAK Limited. The Board after due deliberation has decided to assign Maneesh Tripathi to a new challenging role of Chairman and Group CEO at Afiinity Capital Pte Limited, a subsidiary of SEVAK Limited which owns and controls the Indonesia business through PT Selular Global Net. The Indonesia Distribution of Operator products and Services business is the largest part of SEVAK Limited and has been identified as one of the key growth segments.

Maneesh Tripathi has also been provided a Board seat at the Smart Global Corporate Holding Pte Limited, the holding company of SEVAK Limited by the controlling shareholders to continue to help in overall oversight of the business.

