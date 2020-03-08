Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  SEVAK Limited    BAI   SG1BD0000008

SEVAK LIMITED

(BAI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 03/05
2.38 SGD   -2.86%
08:03pCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :Cessation as Executive Chairman and Group CEO
PU
2018S I2I : Si2i – Announcement
PU
2016S I2I LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Announcement of Cessation::Cessation as Executive Chairman and Group CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 08:03pm EDT
Maneesh Tripathi has been the Group CEO for 7 plus years and Executive Chairman for 6 months for SEVAK Limited. The Board after due deliberation has decided to assign Maneesh Tripathi to a new challenging role of Chairman and Group CEO at Afiinity Capital Pte Limited, a subsidiary of SEVAK Limited which owns and controls the Indonesia business through PT Selular Global Net. The Indonesia Distribution of Operator products and Services business is the largest part of SEVAK Limited and has been identified as one of the key growth segments.

Maneesh Tripathi has also been provided a Board seat at the Smart Global Corporate Holding Pte Limited, the holding company of SEVAK Limited by the controlling shareholders to continue to help in overall oversight of the business.

Disclaimer

S i2i Limited published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 00:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SEVAK LIMITED
08:03pCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :Cessation as Executive Chairman and Group ..
PU
2018S I2I : Si2i – Announcement
PU
2016S I2I LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2014S I2I : Change - Change in Corporate Information::Change of Auditor from Ernst &..
PU
2014S I2I : Result of extraordinary general meeting
PU
2014S I2I : Extraordinary/Special General MeetIng::Voluntary
PU
2014S I2I : Change in Corporate Information Announcement
PU
2014S I2I : Financial Statements and Related Announcement :: FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
PU
2014S I2I : General Announcement :: APPOINTMENT OF LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
PU
2014S I2I : General announcement :: results of annual general meeting
PU
More news
Chart SEVAK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SEVAK Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVAK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Maneesh Tripathi Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Office
Rakesh Khera Chief Financial Officer
Tushar Pritamlal Doshi Independent Non-Executive Director
Doraraj S. Lead Independent Director
Chada Anitha Reddy Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVAK LIMITED0.00%20
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.91%235 207
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.16%86 168
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.43%78 585
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.40%44 935
BCE INC.3.71%41 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group