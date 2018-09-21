Sevan Marine : Key information relating to the proposed extraordinary dividend and resolved share capital reductions

Please see the attached notice for key date information regarding the NOK 2.00 and the NOK 0.50 per share capital reduction distributions and the proposed NOK 6.00 per share extraordinary cash dividend distribution.

Key date information extraordinary dividend and share capital reduction attachment

***

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CEO, Sevan Marine ASA

reese.mcneel@sevanmarine.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.