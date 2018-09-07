Seven Bank : Notice Regarding Extraordinary Loss and Revision of Forecast (PDF／203KB)

Log in
SEVEN BANK, LTD. (8410)
Seven Bank : Notice Regarding Extraordinary Loss and Revision of Forecast

09/07/2018 | 10:12am CEST

September 7, 2018

Seven Bank, Ltd

Notice Regarding Extraordinary Loss and Revision of Forecast

Seven Bank, Ltd.(Seven Bank, or the Company) plans to announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY18 on November 2, 2018. However, in the process of reviewing its earnings plan for overseas business, it is expected that extraordinary loss will be recorded in its financial results for the second quarter of FY18.

Accordingly, at today's meeting of the Board of Directors, Seven Bank have decided to revise the results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, which was announced on May 11, 2018, as follows.

1 Recognition of extraordinary loss (impairment loss on goodwill, etc.) in consolidated accounting

FCTI, Inc. (FCTI), a consolidated U.S. subsidiary and PT. ABADI TAMBAH MULIA INTERNASIONAL (ATMi),

a consolidated Indonesian subsidiary, are currently promoting Seven Bank's overseas business. However their peformances are below the original plan. Therefore, Seven Bank will review their future plan and record an impairment loss of ¥14,596 million for fixed assets related to both FCTI and ATMi (mainly goodwill generated at the time of the acquisition of shares in FCTI).

2Recognition of extraordinary losses (unrealized losses on shares of subsidiaries) in individual accounts

In line with the above-mentioned revisions to the plan for the overseas business, the Company recognizes the decline in the real value of the shares of the two overseas subsidiaries. It is expected to record an extraordinary loss of ¥21,877 million (calculated on the assumption of ¥110/1 USD and ¥0.900/100 Indonesian rupiah). In addition, unrealized losses on shares of subsidiaries recorded in individual accounts are eliminated in the consolidated financial statements, so there is no affect on the consolidated financial statements.

3Reasons for the revision of the forecasts

In addition to the above extraordinary losses, Seven Bank revised its forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 due to delays in improving profitability in overseas businesses.

4.

Revision of Consolidated Result Forecasts for the First Half of FY18 (April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)

Ordinary income

Ordinary profit

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

Per share Net income

Previously announced outlook (A)

Million Yen

72,600

Million Yen

20,600

Million Yen

13,800

Yen

11.58

Current outlook (B)revised

73,000

20,300

(500)

(0.41)

Increase (decrease) in

B-A

400

(300)

(14,300)

Rate of changes

0.5

(1.4)

(Reference) Results for the Previous Fiscal

Year

62,279

19,898

13,602

11.41

5. Revision of Consolidated Result Forecasts for FY18 (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

Ordinary income

Ordinary profit

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

Per share Net income

Previously announced outlook (A)

Million Yen

146,700

Million Yen

39,800

Million Yen

26,800

Yen

22.49

Current outlook (B)revised

147,200

39,900

12,800

10.74

Increase (decrease) in

B-A

500

100

(14,000)

Rate of changes

0.3

0.2

(52.2)

(Reference) Results for the Previous Fiscal

Year

127,656

38,305

25,301

21.24

6. Revision of Non-Consolidated Result Forecasts for the First Half of FY18(April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)

Ordinary income

Ordinary profit

Net income

Per share Net income

Previously announced outlook (A)

Million Yen

59,900

Million Yen

22,400

Million Yen

15,500

Yen

13.01

Current outlook (B)revised

59,900

22,400

100

0.08

Increase (decrease) in

B-A

0

0

(15,400)

Rate of changes

0

0

(99.3)

(Reference) Results for the Previous Fiscal

Year

58,186

21,507

14,808

12.43

7. Revision of Non-Consolidated Result Forecasts for FY18 (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

Ordinary income

Ordinary profit

Net income

Per share Net income

Previously announced outlook (A)

Million Yen

119,600

Million Yen

42,500

Million Yen

29,400

Yen

24.67

Current outlook (B)revised

119,600

42,500

14,000

11.75

Increase (decrease) in

B-A

0

0

(15,400)

Rate of changes

0

0

(52.3)

(Reference) Results for the Previous Fiscal

Year

116,650

42,262

29,106

24.43

NOTE)Exchange rates

Per USD 1

FY2017 results = 112.16 yen and FY2018 initial plan = 110.00 yen

The revised plan for the first half of fiscal 2018 = 108.67 yen and the revised plan for the full year 2018 = 110.00 yen. Per IDR 100

FY2017 results = 0.838 yen and FY2018 initial plan = 0.900 yen

Revised plan for the first half of fiscal 2018 = 0.790 yen, full-year plan for fiscal 2018 = 0.900 yen

8Credit Dividends

Recognizing that returning incomes to shareholders is one of the most important management policies, Seven Bank has established the basic policy of returning profits to shareholders to ensure that dividends continue to increase steadily.

As for the extraordinary loss, the Company has not changed its forecast for dividends of ¥10 per share, which was announced on May 11, 2018, as a result of the extraordinary and non-cash expenses, the Company's performance, fund position, and financial soundness.

Dividend per share

Aggregate amount of dividends

Total

Payout Ratio (consolidated )

Net assets: Dividend rate (consolidated )

End of first quarter

End of second quarter

End of third quarter

Term end

Total

FY16

FY17

Yen

- -

Yen

4.25 4.75

Yen

- -

Yen

4.75 5.25

Yen

9.00 10.00

Milliom Yen

10,723 11,915

%

42.6

47.0

%

5.6

5.8

FY18 (forecast)

-

5.00

-

5.00

10.00

93.0

(NOTE)Whether or not a revision has been made from the most recently disclosed dividend forecast: No

With the aim of achieving sustainable growth, Seven Bank will continue to promote its overseas business strategy, which we formulated in May 2017. We will not change our policy of "Get U.S. operations on their way, establish a solid platform in Asia."

In particular, in March 2018, FCTI, a U.S. consolidated subsidiary, completed the installation of approximately 8,000

ATMs at 7-Eleven stores in the U.S., which began in August 2017. We will make use of this foundation to achieve income.

Impairment losses expected to be recorded in the consolidated financial statements are mainly losses on goodwill and intangible fixed assets recorded in the consolidated financial statements due to the devaluation of the carrying amount.

On the other hand, unrealized losses on stockholdings of subsidiaries, which are expected to be recorded in individual accounts, are losses resulting from the revaluation of shares of affiliated companies included in the non-consolidated financial statements. The unrealized loss on investments in subsidiaries and shares is eliminated in the consolidated balance sheets, and therefore, there is no affect on consolidated profits and losses.

Impairment losses and unrealized losses on investments in subsidiaries and shares in the consolidated financial statements are different, so the amounts do not coincide.

Impairment losses expected to be recorded in the consolidated financial statements and unrealized losses on shares of subsidiaries expected to be recorded in the non-consolidated financial statements are not accompanied by a decrease in cash nor cash equivalents.

(NOTE)The forecasts presented in this material are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable, and are not intended to be promised for the Company of achieving them. Actual results may differ materially from the forecast depending on a range of factors.

(End of document)

Disclaimer

Seven Bank Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 08:11:05 UTC
