Seven Bank : Reaches Turnkey Agreement with Nanto Bank on their Off-premise ATMs (PDF／156KB)

SEVEN BANK, LTD.
Seven Bank : Reaches Turnkey Agreement with Nanto Bank on their Off-premise ATMs

12/26/2018 | 02:45am CET

Seven Bank, Ltd. December 26, 2018

Seven Bank Reaches Turnkey Agreement with

Nanto Bank on their Off-premise ATMs

-First deal with a regional bank; replacement of off-premise ATMs starts in 2019-

Seven Bank, Ltd. (hereinafter "Seven Bank"; headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Yasuaki Funatake) announced today that it reached an agreement with the Nanto Bank, Ltd.

(hereinafter "Nanto Bank"; headquarters: Nara City, Nara Prefecture; President: Takashi Hashimoto) to provide a full turnkey service for Nanto's off-premise ATMs.

Based on the agreement, Seven Bank will replace Nanto's ATMs installed outside office/branch premises (mainly those located at stations and universities) with its own ATMs in 2019, to operate them jointly with Nanto Bank. The number of these ATMs will be increased in a phased manner, depending on the frequency of use by customers and operational efficiency. This turnkey agreement is intended to offer a comprehensive ATM management service, including cash demand forecasting, cash replenishment, ATM troubleshooting, etc. It will not only provide an optimized service but also significantly contribute to the reduction of operation and maintenance costs.

Seven Bank has entered into a number of ATM installation and operation agreements with companies such as Nomura Securities and Shinsei Bank. It now operates 449 ATMs for 26 entities (as of the end of June 2018). The agreement reached this time is the first agreement with a regional bank to operate a multiple number of ATMs collectively.

In the future, Seven Bank will continue to utilize its ATM network infrastructure and operational/ management know-how to reduce partner financial institutions' burden in operating and managing their ATMs, as well as to improve customer convenience.

For more details, please see below.

  • 1. Installation period: The replacement starts in 2019 and continues sequentially.

  • 2. Service hours: ATM service hours may vary depending on the opening hours of the facilities where the ATM is installed.

  • 3. Service details:

    • (1) Withdrawal, deposit, and balance inquiry for a Nanto Bank account

    • (2) Partner deposit-taking financial institutions

      Transactions using a card issued in Japan or a smartphone with more than 600 financial institutions including banks, shinkin banks, credit cooperatives, labor banks, JA Bank, JF Marine Bank, Shoko Chukin Bank, securities companies, life insurance companies, credit card companies, credit

companies, consumer finance companies, business loan providers, and fund transfer service providers

  • (3) Cards issued overseas

    VISA, Mastercard, UnionPay, American Express, JCB, Discover, and Diners Club

  • (4) Electronic money nanaco, e-money issued by a transportation company, and Rakuten Edy

Disclaimer

Seven Bank Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 01:44:05 UTC
