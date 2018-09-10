Seven Bank : Update Monthly Memo for August
09/10/2018 | 04:07am CEST
Seven Bank Monthly trend : FY 2018 (Apr.2018-Mar.2019)
Apr-
18
May-
18
Jun-
18
Jul-
18
Aug-
18
Sep-
18
First half
Number of ATMs installed
at the end of month
24,435
24,481
24,500
24,556
24,731
-
ATM
usage
(for the
period)
Total transactions
(million transactions)
68.2
70.3
69.5
71.9
71.2
Average daily usage
per ATM
(transactions
per ATM per day)
93.5
93.0
95.1
94.9
93.7
Oct-
18
Nov-
18
Dec-
18
Jan-
19
Feb-
19
Mar-
19
Second
half
Annual
Number of ATMs installed
at the end of month
-
-
ATM
usage
(for the
period)
Total transactions
(million transactions)
Average daily usage
per ATM
(transactions
per ATM per day)
Notes:1.ATM usage for the period exclude balance inquiries, e-money charges, PIN changes and daily withdrawal limit changes.
Notes:2.Total transactions and Average daily usage per ATM have been truncated at the first decimal place.
Notes:3.Average daily usage per ATM = Total transactions / Total ATMs for the period
Disclaimer
Seven Bank Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 02:06:04 UTC
