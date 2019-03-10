Log in
SEVEN BANK, LTD.

(8410)
Seven Bank : Update Monthly Memo for February

03/10/2019

Seven Bank Monthly trend : FY 2018 (Apr.2018-Mar.2019)

Apr-
18 		May-
18 		Jun-
18 		Jul-
18 		Aug-
18 		Sep-
18 		First half
Number of ATMs installed
at the end of month 		24,435 24,481 24,500 24,556 24,731 24,756 -
ATM
usage
(for the
period) 		Total transactions
(million transactions) 		68.2 70.3 69.5 71.9 71.2 67.8 419.1
Average daily usage
per ATM
(transactions
per ATM per day) 		93.5 93.0 95.1 94.9 93.7 91.8 93.7
Oct-
18 		Nov-
18 		Dec-
18 		Jan-
19 		Feb-
19 		Mar-
19 		Second
half 		Annual
Number of ATMs installed
at the end of month 		24,791 24,888 24,899 24,933 25,083 - -
ATM
usage
(for the
period) 		Total transactions
(million transactions) 		70.2 67.9 74.8 63.7 63.0
Average daily usage
per ATM
(transactions
per ATM per day) 		91.8 91.5 97.3 82.8 90.5
  • Notes:1.ATM usage for the period exclude balance inquiries, e-money charges, PIN changes and daily withdrawal limit changes.
  • Notes:2.Total transactions and Average daily usage per ATM have been truncated at the first decimal place.
  • Notes:3.Average daily usage per ATM = Total transactions / Total ATMs for the period

Disclaimer

Seven Bank Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 02:19:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 139 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 13 228 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 28,60
P/E ratio 2020 12,28
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,56x
Capitalization 376 B
Technical analysis trends SEVEN BANK, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 378  JPY
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuaki Funatake President & Representative Director
Kensuke Futagoishi Chairman
Kazuhiko Ishiguro Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Taku Oizumi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hisanao Kawada Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN BANK, LTD.3.62%3 377
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD2.50%189 774
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 727
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP10.87%54 414
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK17.35%50 231
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD2.01%49 361
