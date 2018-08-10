Log in
SEVEN BANK, LTD. (8410)
Seven Bank : Update Monthly Memo for July

08/10/2018 | 03:10am CEST

Seven Bank Monthly trend : FY 2018 (Apr.2018-Mar.2019)

Apr-
18 		May-
18 		Jun-
18 		Jul-
18 		Aug-
18 		Sep-
18 		First half
Number of ATMs installed
at the end of month 		24,435 24,481 24,500 24,556 -
ATM
usage
(for the
period) 		Total transactions
(million transactions) 		68.2 70.3 69.5 71.9
Average daily usage
per ATM
(transactions
per ATM per day) 		93.5 93.0 95.1 94.9
Oct-
18 		Nov-
18 		Dec-
18 		Jan-
19 		Feb-
19 		Mar-
19 		Second
half 		Annual
Number of ATMs installed
at the end of month 		- -
ATM
usage
(for the
period) 		Total transactions
(million transactions)
Average daily usage
per ATM
(transactions
per ATM per day)
  • Notes:1.ATM usage for the period exclude balance inquiries, e-money charges, PIN changes and daily withdrawal limit changes.
  • Notes:2.Total transactions and Average daily usage per ATM have been truncated at the first decimal place.
  • Notes:3.Average daily usage per ATM = Total transactions / Total ATMs for the period

Disclaimer

Seven Bank Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 01:09:05 UTC
