Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.    3382   JP3422950000

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3382)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon to acquire minority stake in an Indian supermarket chain operator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 01:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

MUMBAI/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is set to snag a 3.58% minority stake in India's Future Retail, which operates more than 1,500 stores in India and owns several supermarket brands, including budget department and grocery store chain, Big Bazaar.

Future Retail said in a regulatory filing late on Thursday that Amazon has agreed to acquire a 49% stake in Future Coupons Ltd. That entity in turn owns a 7.3% interest in Future Retail, according to prior filings.

The companies did not disclose the value of the deal, which gives Amazon a stake in one of India's biggest retail chains, whose stores sell everything from clothes to fresh produce.

The transaction valued Future Retail at a "substantial premium" to its existing market price, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Economic Times reported https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/services/retail/biyani-company-valued-at-rs-43000-crore-amazon-gets-coupons-to-invest-in-future-retail/articleshow/70796729.cms that the deal pegged the Mumbai-based company's value at about 430 billion rupees (4.91 billion pounds) more than double its current market capitalisation of $2.91 billion.

Amazon and Future Retail declined to comment on the value of the transaction that remains subject to regulatory approval.

Future Retail's shares were down 5% at 393 rupees in morning trade in Mumbai, as many investors had expected Amazon to purchase a 10% stake based on previous media reports. The two sides have reportedly been in talks for more than a year.

"The earlier expectation was Amazon would invest via a fresh issue, but now the money's going to the promoter and the company is not benefiting," said Deepak Jasani, senior vice president at HDFC Securities. "People had bought on expectation, and now are selling on the news."

The regulatory filing said the deal gives Amazon the right of first refusal should Future Retail's founder, Kishore Biyani, or his family decide to further trim the 47.02% stake they own in the company, both directly and via entities like Future Coupons that they control.

The online retailer announced plans on Thursday to launch its Amazon Fresh service to select areas in India's tech hub of Bengaluru, the e-commerce company's first such foray into delivering fresh produce in India, seen its last major growth market.

In addition to over 290 Big Bazaar outlets, Future Retail also operates a dozen up-market grocery stores under the banner, Foodhall. Convenience store chain 7-Eleven Inc has also tied up with Future Retail to operate its stores in the country.

The Future Retail transaction marks Amazon's second such move to acquire a stake in an Indian supermarket store operator. Last year, Amazon and Indian private equity firm Samara Capital announced a joint investment in an entity that would give Amazon a stake in Indian supermarket chain More. Amazon also owns a stake in Indian department store chain Shopper's Stop.

Early this year, India revised its e-commerce rules, creating hurdles for Amazon and rival Walmart Inc's e-commerce subsidiary, Flipkart. One revised rule bars an entity in which a foreign e-commerce company or its group companies have a stake from selling on their online platform.

These and other restrictions forced Amazon to alter how it structures some of its equity holdings in the country.

India's revised e-commerce regulations, along with its push to compel multinationals to store data locally, have irked the U.S. government and heightened trade tensions. India has argued the rules are aimed at protecting interests of its small traders and privacy of its citizens.

Ahead of the launch on Wednesday of Amazon's biggest campus in the world, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, Amazon's India head, Amit Agarwal, said India should encourage e-commerce and not try to "define every single guard rail under which it should operate."

(Reporting by Euan Rocha in MUMBAI and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in BENGALURU; Editing by David Gregorio and Stephen Coates)

By Euan Rocha and Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.98% 1805.6 Delayed Quote.20.22%
FUTURE RETAIL LTD -0.64% 413.7 End-of-day quote.-17.57%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -1.00% 3675 End-of-day quote.-23.12%
SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED -1.57% 361.35 End-of-day quote.-33.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LT
01:59aAmazon to acquire minority stake in an Indian supermarket chain operator
RE
08/19APPLE : 7-Eleven launches mobile checkout in New York City
AQ
08/07SEVEN & I : Police arrest another Chinese man over 7pay fraud
AQ
08/01UPDATE2 : Seven-Eleven to end mobile pay service in Sept. after hacking attack
AQ
08/01SEVEN & I : Eleven mobile payment service to end in September
AQ
07/12SEVEN & I : Police arrest 3rd Chinese suspect in 7pay theft case
AQ
07/08SEVEN & I : Taiwan's Tainan mangos win over Japanese hearts
AQ
07/05UPDATE1 : Gov't urges Seven-Eleven to take preventive measures after 7pay fraud
AQ
07/05SEVEN & I : Eleven warns franchise owner over appeal on labor crunch
AQ
07/05SEVEN & I : Chinese suspect tried to buy $6,700 worth of e-cigarettes with 7pay
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 749 B
EBIT 2020 421 B
Net income 2020 215 B
Finance 2020 338 B
Yield 2020 2,63%
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 3 251 B
Chart SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4 557,69  JPY
Last Close Price 3 675,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama Senior Officer-Financial Planning
Katsuhiro Goto Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Junro Ito Director & Managing Executive Officer
Kimiyoshi Yamaguchi Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.12%30 532
SYSCO CORPORATION16.96%37 055
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD22.77%30 730
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-5.64%25 435
TESCO PLC12.31%25 327
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group