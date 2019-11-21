Log in
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3382)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia's Metcash flags end to 7-Eleven supply deal, shares plummet

0
11/21/2019 | 09:42pm EST

Metcash Ltd on Friday said convenience store chain 7-Eleven will not renew its supply agreement with the Australian grocery distributor after their contract ends in August 2020, prompting its shares to mark their worst session in 17 months.

The contract with 7-Eleven will not be renewed as both companies were unable to meet a deal on supply requirements on the Australian east coast, especially regarding delivery routes and scheduling, Metcash said.

"Metcash determined these requirements would lead to supply being uneconomic for its convenience business," the grocery distributor said in a statement, adding that it remains in discussions with the Japanese-American brand to continue supply in Western Australia.

Shares of the distributor dropped as much as 12.2%, their worst session since May 2018 after the announcement, in contrast to a 0.6% rise in the ASX 200 benchmark index.

Metcash said total convenience annual sales to 7-Eleven were about A$800 million (420.71 million pounds), and that it would be "assessing opportunities to help offset the future earnings impact" from the development.

Primarily held by Tokyo-listed Seven & I Holdings Co, 7-Eleven operates in Australia through a franchise agreement with the Withers and Barlow family.

7-Eleven Australia had come under scrutiny in 2015 after an Australian Broadcasting Corp report accused the firm of letting franchisees threaten workers with deport
ation if they complained of being paid as little as half the minimum wage.https://reut.rs/35iZbs6

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
METCASH LIMITED 2.36% 3.04 End-of-day quote.23.67%
S&P/ASX 200 0.57% 6710.1 Real-time Quote.20.68%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -1.29% 4070 End-of-day quote.-14.85%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 728 B
EBIT 2020 421 B
Net income 2020 214 B
Finance 2020 315 B
Yield 2020 2,37%
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 3 593 B
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4 634,62  JPY
Last Close Price 4 070,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Katsuhiro Goto Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Junro Ito Director & Managing Executive Officer
Kimiyoshi Yamaguchi Director & General Manager-Corporate Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.85%33 491
SYSCO CORPORATION27.39%40 726
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED33.82%33 096
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.9.11%29 290
TESCO PLC22.36%29 247
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%22 466
