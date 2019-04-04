Log in
Japan's 7-Eleven to replace leader as it considers changing 24-hour policy

04/04/2019 | 12:46am EDT
A man uses a mobile phone outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's biggest retail group Seven & i Holdings said it is replacing the head of its 7-Eleven convenience store business, amid pressure to abandon its 24-hour store policy due to a shortage of workers.

Seven-Eleven Japan Vice President Fumihiko Nagamatsu will replace President Kazuki Furuya, the company said on Thursday.

The move follows a campaign by disgruntled franchise owners struggling to keep stores staffed around the clock amid the tightest labour market in 40 years.

Complaints by the store owners, some of whom were forced to work amid massive snowstorms or in the wake of a family death, attracted nationwide attention and prompted some politicians to call for change.

Faced with such pressure, the company in March began testing shorter hours at 10 of its more than 20,700 stores. Rival FamilyMart said earlier this week that it was partnering with Panasonic Corp to incorporate a range of labour-saving technologies.

The 7-Eleven chain, originating in the United States but is now Japanese-owned, has grown since the 1970s as their 24-hour accessibility proved a perfect match with densely populated Japan and its late-night work culture.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD 0.71% 2822 End-of-day quote.-79.40%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 0.39% 991.5 End-of-day quote.3.28%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1.24% 4237 End-of-day quote.-11.36%
