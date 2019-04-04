Japan's 7-Eleven to replace leader as it considers changing 24-hour policy

Seven-Eleven Japan Vice President Fumihiko Nagamatsu will replace President Kazuki Furuya, the company said on Thursday.

The move follows a campaign by disgruntled franchise owners struggling to keep stores staffed around the clock amid the tightest labour market in 40 years.

Complaints by the store owners, some of whom were forced to work amid massive snowstorms or in the wake of a family death, attracted nationwide attention and prompted some politicians to call for change.

Faced with such pressure, the company in March began testing shorter hours at 10 of its more than 20,700 stores. Rival FamilyMart said earlier this week that it was partnering with Panasonic Corp to incorporate a range of labour-saving technologies.

The 7-Eleven chain, originating in the United States but is now Japanese-owned, has grown since the 1970s as their 24-hour accessibility proved a perfect match with densely populated Japan and its late-night work culture.

