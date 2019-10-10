Log in
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3382)
Japan's Seven & I shares surge on plan to cut 3,000 jobs, shut stores

10/10/2019 | 10:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A shopper is seen behind a Seven & I Holdings' logo at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Japan's Seven & I Holdings Co rose nearly 6% on Friday after the retail group said it will shut or relocate nearly 1,000 7-Eleven convenience stores and cut about 3,000 jobs as part of a group-wide restructuring.

The company said it will also lower franchise fees at its 7-Eleven convenience stores and offer owners more assistance to keep them open 24 hours, a move likely to hit margins.

The company has faced complaints by franchise owners, some of whom were forced to keep working amid massive snowstorms or in the wake of a family death, attracting nationwide attention and scrutiny from regulators.

It also announced on Thursday that it will accelerate closures of some Ito-Yokado supermarkets as well as poor-performing department stores under the Sogo and Seibu brands.

As a result, the company plans to cut around 3,000 jobs throughout the group over the next few years. It workforce totaled 144,628 employees as of end-February.

Seven & I Holdings reiterated its forecast of a rise 2% in annual operating profit to 420 billion yen ($3.89 billion), putting it on track for a its ninth consecutive year of record earnings.

Shares of the company rose as much as 5.9% in morning trade, their highest intraday gain in almost three years, to 4,409 yen, compared with a 0.8% rise on the Nikkei 225 average.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 755 B
EBIT 2020 421 B
Net income 2020 215 B
Finance 2020 315 B
Yield 2020 2,31%
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 3 683 B
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4 650,00  JPY
Last Close Price 4 163,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Katsuhiro Goto Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Junro Ito Director & Managing Executive Officer
Kimiyoshi Yamaguchi Director & General Manager-Corporate Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.91%33 809
SYSCO CORPORATION24.72%40 013
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED25.97%30 972
TESCO PLC19.57%27 036
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.0.75%26 683
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%23 775
