MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3382)
News 
News

Japan's Seven & i says considering deals after reported Speedway talks

02/20/2020 | 02:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Seven & I Holdings is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo

Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings Co confirmed on Thursday that it was considering acquisitions after reports that it was in talks to buy Marathon Petroleum Corp's Speedway gas stations, sending its shares down 8.8%.

Seven & i, which runs the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, said in a statement it had not decided on any acquisitions. But it did not deny reports by Bloomberg and Nikkei that it was in exclusive talks to buy the Speedway business in the United States for $22 billion.

Bloomberg said a deal could be announced as soon as next week.

The news comes as the convenience store business, whose high margins and strong growth were the envy of the rest of Japan's retail sector for years, faces market saturation, sluggish consumer spending and competition from Amazon.com.

The 7-Eleven chain has also been under pressure to review its 24-hour policy amid a tight labour market and analysts have said it makes sense for the company to focus more on the U.S. market.

Seven & i bought around 1,000 U.S.-based stores from Sunoco LP for $3.1 billion in 2018.

The convenience store business originated in the United States, but is now owned by the Japanese group, which also owns supermarket chain Ito-Yokado.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.68% 2170.22 Delayed Quote.17.45%
NIKKEI 225 0.34% 23479.15 Real-time Quote.0.13%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.02% 4296 End-of-day quote.8.76%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 719 B
EBIT 2020 423 B
Net income 2020 214 B
Finance 2020 315 B
Yield 2020 2,25%
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 3 461 B
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4 796,67  JPY
Last Close Price 4 296,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,89%
EPS Revisions
