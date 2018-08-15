Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.    3382   JP3422950000

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (3382)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Seven & i : Monthly business performance has been uploaded.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 08:16am CEST

Last update: August 15, 2018

Fiscal Year ending February 28, 2019 (March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019)


Seven-Eleven Japan　 10th
Other companies　 15th

　　(in the case of holidays, the following business day)
Fiscal Year ending February 28, 2019 (March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019) (YOY : %)
(Note) 1. From FY2019 onward, Seven-Eleven Japan will change its disclosure to exclude the impact of prepaid card in its figures.
2. Figures of YOY for 7-Eleven, Inc. are calculated in U.S. dollars.
YOY for existing store sales represent YOY for merchandise sales of existing stores in the U.S.
YOY for total store sales represent YOY for merchandise sales of franchised stores and corporate stores.

Backnumber

Monthly Business Performance information of prior periods you can see from here.

Disclaimer

Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 06:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LT
08:16aSEVEN & I : Monthly business performance has been uploaded.
PU
08/14Japan's Don Quijote rides high on rule-breaking reputation
RE
08/10SEVEN & I : Monthly business performance has been uploaded.
PU
07/25SEVEN & I : 7-Eleven at odds with franchisees over new agreements
AQ
07/24SEVEN & I : 7-Eleven Offers Tongues O' Fun for 'Stick Out Your Tongue Day'
AQ
07/20Japan's Kansai region a major battleground for gas and electric utilities
RE
07/20SEVEN & I : Dobbs visits Cookeville with Steelers training camp looming
AQ
07/19SEVEN & I : Eleven aborts plan to serve draft beer after viral reaction overwhel..
AQ
07/17SEVEN & I : Monthly business performance has been uploaded.
PU
07/10SEVEN & I : Monthly business performance has been uploaded.
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
07/05Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd. ADR 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/11Hey Hon; Can You Run To The Toot N' Scoot And Pick Me Up Some Shares? 
04/09Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/11WALL STREET BREAKFAST : CEOs Warn Of DACA Hit To Economy 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 6 645 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 218 B
Finance 2019 196 B
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 18,77
P/E ratio 2020 16,10
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 4 032 B
Chart SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5 543  JPY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama Senior Officer-Financial Planning
Katsuhiro Goto Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Junro Ito Director & Managing Executive Officer
Kimiyoshi Yamaguchi Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.44%36 223
SYSCO CORPORATION22.16%35 677
TESCO24.25%33 260
AHOLD DELHAIZE13.44%29 382
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD8.06%28 294
KROGER10.93%24 012
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.