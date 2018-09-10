Seven & i : Monthly business performance has been uploaded.

Last update: September 10, 2018
Fiscal Year ending February 28, 2019 (March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019)
Seven-Eleven Japan
10th
Other companies
15th
(in the case of holidays, the following business day)
(YOY : %)
(Note)
1.
From FY2019 onward, Seven-Eleven Japan will change its disclosure to exclude the impact of prepaid card in its figures.
2.
|
Figures of YOY for 7-Eleven, Inc. are calculated in U.S. dollars.
YOY for existing store sales represent YOY for merchandise sales of existing stores in the U.S.
YOY for total store sales represent YOY for merchandise sales of franchised stores and corporate stores.
Disclaimer
