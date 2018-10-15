Log in
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Seven & i : Monthly business performance has been uploaded.

10/15/2018 | 08:23am CEST

Last update: October 15, 2018

Fiscal Year ending February 28, 2019 (March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019)


Seven-Eleven Japan　 10th
Other companies　 15th

　　(in the case of holidays, the following business day)
Fiscal Year ending February 28, 2019 (March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019) (YOY : %)
(Note) 1. From FY2019 onward, Seven-Eleven Japan will change its disclosure to exclude the impact of prepaid card in its figures.
2. Figures of YOY for 7-Eleven, Inc. are calculated in U.S. dollars.
YOY for existing store sales represent YOY for merchandise sales of existing stores in the U.S.
YOY for total store sales represent YOY for merchandise sales of franchised stores and corporate stores.

Backnumber

Monthly Business Performance information of prior periods you can see from here.

Disclaimer

Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 06:22:01 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 6 626 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 217 B
Finance 2019 220 B
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 20,03
P/E ratio 2020 17,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 4 297 B
Managers
NameTitle
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama Senior Officer-Financial Planning
Katsuhiro Goto Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Junro Ito Director & Managing Executive Officer
Kimiyoshi Yamaguchi Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.93%38 316
SYSCO CORPORATION13.32%35 662
TESCO3.66%27 935
AHOLD DELHAIZE4.55%26 229
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD1.21%25 806
KROGER-1.93%21 323
