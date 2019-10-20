Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Seven West Media Limited    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/18
0.385 AUD   +1.32%
06:41pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Agreement to sell Pacific Magazines
PU
10/17SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Merger of Seven West Media and Prim...
PU
10/16SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Studios Recognised for Intern...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Seven West Media : Agreement to sell Pacific Magazines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

21 October 2019

Agreement to sell Pacific Magazines

Seven West Media Limited (SWM) (ASX:SWM) has today announced it has signed a binding agreement to sell Pacific Magazines (Pacific Magazines) to Bauer Media for a cash consideration of $40 million (pre-adjustments and leave provisions), which represents a 4.9x EV/EBITDA multiple based on the 2019 financial year. The sale is expected to complete by the end of the calendar year, subject to ACCC approval.

The proceeds of the sale will be used to pay down debt, improving SWM's balance sheet flexibility and simplifying the organisation to focus on its content led growth strategy.

SWM and Bauer Media have also entered into commercial arrangements to mutually benefit both parties, including advertising spend commitments, the ongoing production of Better Homes and Gardens television programme, and sharing lifestyle content under a long-term agreement. In addition, SWM will receive $6.6 million of advertising on Bauer Media assets over three years.

James Warburton, Managing Director and CEO of SWM said, "The sale of Pacific Magazines is another major initiative aligned with our strategy to improve balance sheet flexibility and simplify the operating model to enable greater focus on growth initiatives. The team at Pacific have been at the forefront of our groups transformation and have done a tremendous job at repositioning their business, but there can be no doubt that there is a greater future within a larger scaled magazine group."

Ends.

For further Information please contact:

Investor / Analyst:

Media:

Alan Stuart

Tim Allerton

astuart@seven.com.au

tallerton@citypublicrelations.com.au

02 8777 7211

0412 715 707

Seven West Media Limited ABN91 053 480 845 50 Hasler Road, Osborne Park WA 6017 Australia T +61 8 9482 3111 F +61 8 9482 9080

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 22:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
06:41pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Agreement to sell Pacific Magazines
PU
10/17SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Merger of Seven West Media and Prim...
PU
10/16SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Studios Recognised for Intern...
PU
10/08SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Appoints Charlotte...
PU
08/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 2019 SWM Annual Report
PU
08/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Presentation of Results
PU
08/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Appendix 4E & Year End Results Anno...
PU
08/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Full Year Financia...
PU
08/15SEVEN WEST MEDIA : announces leadersh...
PU
07/03SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Channel 7 consolidates Facebook spo...
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 520 M
EBIT 2020 191 M
Net income 2020 109 M
Debt 2020 484 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 5,52x
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 580 M
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,46  AUD
Last Close Price 0,39  AUD
Spread / Highest target 68,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Warburton Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Kerry Matthew Stokes Chairman
Warwick Owen Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Peter Joshua Thomas Gammell Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ryan Kerry Stokes Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED-30.91%397
FOX CORPORATION-33.06%19 808
DISCOVERY, INC.12.00%18 866
HUYA INC.38.89%4 690
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.25.70%4 475
TEGNA INC.44.80%3 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group