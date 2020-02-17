Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Seven West Media Limited    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/17
0.26 AUD   +1.96%
10:17pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Presentation of Results for the Hal...
PU
10:17pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Media Release for the Half Year end...
PU
10:17pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Appendix 4D and the Half-Year Finan...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Seven West Media : Appendix 4D and the Half-Year Finan...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 10:17pm EST

18 February 2020

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 6, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

By electronic lodgment

Total Pages: 43 (including covering letter)

Dear Sir / Madam

APPENDIX 4D & HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Following is the Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report for the half year ended 28 December 2019.

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of Seven West Media

Warren Coatsworth

Company Secretary

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED ABN 91 053 480 845

50 HASLER ROAD, OSBORNE PARK WA 6017 AUSTRALIA T +61 8 9482 3111 F +61 8 9482 9080

Seven West Media Limited

Appendix 4D

Half Year Financial Report

for the half year ended 28 December 2019

Results for announcement to the market

Restated3

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Movement

Reported

Revenue from ordinary activities

771,718

797,441

Down 3.2%

Other income

706

602

Up 17.3%

Revenue and other income

772,424

798,043

Down 3.2%

(Loss) profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

(66,346)

83,779

N/A

Net (loss) profit for the period attributable to members

(66,346)

83,779

N/A

Additional information

Underlying group EBIT1

119,726

151,152

Down 20.8%

Underlying group EBITDA2

136,577

171,007

Down 20.1%

Significant items before tax (refer Note 5)

(165,575)

(8,587)

N/A

Profit before tax excluding significant items (refer Note 2.1C)

98,191

125,414

Down 21.7%

Profit after tax excluding significant items net of tax

69,265

89,415

Down 22.5%

The current reporting period relates to the period from 30 June 2019 to 28 December 2019 and the previous reporting period relates to the period from 01 July 2018 to 29 December 2018.

Amount per

Franked

amount per

Dividends

security

security

Final dividend 2019 (paid during current reporting period)

nil

nil

Interim dividend 2020

nil

nil

Net tangible assets

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share (cents)

(0)

(0)

Entities over which control was gained or lost during the period

On 13 November 2019, the Group disposed of its investment in Media Beach Pte. Limited.

Note 1: Underlying EBIT is profit before significant items, net finance costs and tax

Note 2: Underlying EBITDA is profit before significant items, net finance costs, tax, depreciation and amortisation

Note 3: Prior year figures have been restated for retrospective transition method of AASB 16 Leases standard

This page was intentionally left blank

Table of Contents

Directors' Report

1

Review of Operations

3

Auditor's Independence Declaration

8

Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

9

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

10

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

11

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

12

Notes to the Financial Statements

13

Directors' Declaration

37

Independent Auditor's Report

38

Directors' Report

Seven West Media Limited

ABN 91 053 480 845

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 28 DECEMBER 2019

The Directors of Seven West Media Limited (the Company) are pleased to present their report together with the consolidated financial statements for the half year ended 28 December 2019 and the review report thereon.

Directors

The Directors of Seven West Media Limited at any time during or since the end of the half year are:

Name

Period of Directorship

Non-Executive

Kerry Matthew Stokes AC

Director since September 2008 and

(Chairman)

Chairman since December 2008

John Henry Alexander

Director since May 2013

Teresa Dyson

Director since November 2017

David Evans

Director since August 2012

Peter Joshua Thomas Gammell

Director from September 2008 to November 2019

Colette Garnsey OAM

Director since December 2018

The Hon. Jeffrey Gibb Kennett AC

Director from June 2015 to November 2019

Michael Malone

Director since June 2015

Ryan Kerry Stokes

Director since August 2012

Michael Ziegelaar

Director since November 2017

Executive

Timothy Worner

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer from June 2015 to August 2019

James Warburton

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer since August 2019

(Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer)

Review of results and operations

A review of operations and of the results of those operations is attached and forms part of this Report.

ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION

For the half year ended 28 December 2019, the Group recorded profit before significant items, net finance costs and tax (EBIT) of $119.7 million. The statutory net loss after tax was $67.0m (including significant items).

SMI data reported the Australian advertising market down 8.5% in the 6 months to 31 December 2019 compared to the previous period. ThinkTV reported the metropolitan FTA market decreased by 7.0% for this period. This market decline drove virtually all of Seven West Media's revenue decline in the half.

Notwithstanding tough advertising market conditions, Seven increased its revenue share to 38.8% from 38.4% in the half. Seven was the #1 FTA network by revenue share during the period. A revised content strategy, outlined in the August 2019 results and 2019 AGM, has been implemented to enhance Seven's audience proposition. The Group expects it will take some time for the impact of the new strategy to positively impact earnings and cash flow.

Growth in the BVOD market in the period was 42%, well ahead of management projections albeit off a low base. The Group continues to look at opportunities to invest in its digital offerings to drive revenue and earnings growth.

1

Directors' Report

Seven West Media Limited

ABN 91 053 480 845

Review of results and operations (continued)

In the ordinary course of business the Group prepares longer term and detailed projections for the next 12 months. Softer than expected market conditions in 2019 and into January 2020 have resulted in such projections for the remainder of FY20 being revised downwards. In response to these softer market conditions and to fund the new content strategy, the Group implemented a $45 million cost out programme, most of which will be realised during the second half of FY20 and into FY21. Transformation remains a core pillar of the Group's strategy and further cost savings are being pursued.

The Group uses best estimate assumptions in the development of projections which include benchmarking against independently sourced information for key assumptions such as the metropolitan free-to-air advertising market.

The Directors note, however, that some of the key assumptions underpinning projections are uncertain due to factors which are outside of the control of the Group. The Directors recognise that these market conditions require action to be accelerated to advance the Group's content strategy, its transformation and its balance sheet. To counter these uncertainties the Directors have approved several actions to accelerate the Group's transformation and debt reduction agenda to ensure adequate headroom with respect to the Group's financial covenants. The Group is reviewing a range of initiatives and asset sales that include:

  • the sale of Redwave completed on 31 December 2019 (post half year end, $28 million net proceeds);
  • the sale of the Pacific operating segment to Bauer for $40 million: the Group is assisting the ACCC with its ongoing enquiries with respect to this transaction and remains confident it will complete the sale during the second half; and
  • further operational cost and cash savings have been identified for execution in the second half which are expected to deliver an additional net $20 million cash benefit in FY21 over and above the $45 million in savings already implemented.

Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration under Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001

The lead auditor's independence declaration is set out on page 8 and forms part of the Directors' Report for the half year ended 28 December 2019.

Rounding

The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/191 and in accordance with that Instrument, amounts in the consolidated financial statements and Directors' Report have been rounded off to the nearest one thousand dollars unless otherwise stated.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.

…………………………..

KM Stokes AC

Chairman

18 February 2020

2

Seven West Media

Review of Operations

Group Performance

Summary of Financial Performance

1HFY20

1HFY19(4)

Change

$m

$m

%(3)

Revenue

771.7

797.4

(3.2%)

Other income

0.7

0.6

17.3%

Share of net profit of equity accounted investees

0.9

0.9

6.6%

Revenue, other income and equity accounted profits

773.3

798.9

(3.2%)

Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation

(636.7)

(627.9)

1.4%

EBITDA (1)

136.6

171.0

(20.1%)

Depreciation and amortisation

(16.9)

(19.8)

(15.1%)

EBIT (2)

119.7

151.2

(20.8%)

Net finance costs

(21.5)

(25.8)

(16.3%)

Profit before significant items and tax

98.2

125.4

(21.7%)

Significant items excluding tax

(165.6)

(8.6)

nm(5)

(Loss) Profit before tax

(67.4)

116.8

nm

Tax benefit (expense)

0.4

(33.4)

nm

(Loss) Profit after tax

(67.0)

83.4

nm

EBITDA margin

17.7%

21.4%

Basic EPS

(4.4 cents)

5.6 cents

Basic EPS excluding significant items net of tax

4.6 cents

6.0 cents

Diluted EPS

(4.4 cents)

5.6 cents

Diluted EPS excluding significant items net of tax

4.6 cents

6.0 cents

  1. EBITDA relates to profit before significant items, net finance costs, tax, depreciation and amortisation.
  2. EBIT relates to profit before significant items, net finance costs and tax.
  3. Change percentages are calculated on whole dollars and not the rounded amounts presented.
  4. Prior year figures have been restated for AASB 16 Leases standard.
  5. "nm" means "not meaningful"

Reconciliation of EBIT to Statutory Profit Before Tax

1HFY20

1HFY19(4)

Change

$m

$m

%

EBIT

119.7

151.2

(20.8%)

Net finance costs

(21.5)

(25.8)

(16.3%)

Significant items excluding tax

(165.6)

(8.6)

nm

(Loss) Profit before tax

(67.4)

116.8

nm

Seven West Media Limited reported a statutory net loss after tax of $67.0 million (including significant items) for the half year ended 28 December 2019. This compares to the previous corresponding half year statutory net profit after tax of $83.4 million.

Underlying net profit after tax of $69.3 million is down 22.5 per cent on the previous half year underlying profit after tax of $89.4 million.

The group delivered revenue of $772.4 million (excluding share of associates), down 3.2 per cent compared with the previous year, and profit before significant items, net finance costs and tax (EBIT) of $119.7 million was down 20.8 per cent on the previous year.

The dividend remains temporarily suspended with a focus on prudent capital management and balance sheet flexibility post relaxation in media ownership legislation.

3

Advertising Market and Revenue Performance

SMI data reported that the Australian advertising market fell 8.5 per cent in the 6 months to 31 December 2019 compared to the previous period. Metropolitan television advertising decreased 7.0 per cent to $1.32 billion for this period based on KPMG ThinkTV data. ThinkTV also reported that advertising revenues from online catch-up and live TV streaming grew 42 per cent YoY during the December half. Seven reported a 39.0 per cent share of the metro Television advertising market among commercial networks for the calendar year and a leading 38.8 per cent share for the half.

Advertising in the digital market also came under pressure, with SMI data indicating a decline of 8.5 per cent for the 6 months period to 31 December 2019 against the prior year. Despite this market decline, SWM's digital revenues continued to grow rapidly and will represent a higher proportion of revenue in the 2020 financial year.

Total Revenue ($m's)

1,000

8.7

18.4

800

66.1

57.3

95.6

600

94.3

Other

Seven 78%

Pacific

1H FY20

The West 12%

400

628.5

603.3

The West

Pacific 7%

Seven

Other 3%

200

0

1H FY19

1H FY20

Cost Management

Excluding significant items, total Group costs (including depreciation and amortisation) for the 6 months to 28 December 2019 increased 0.9 per cent, with cost savings in The West and Pacific being offset by cost growth in Seven attributable to content investment and Studios.

Costs in the Seven business, including digital and Seven Studios, increased 2.3 per cent with cost growth from content investment and cost growth in Seven Studios offset by annualised cost savings initiatives across the business, including the impact of the headcount reduction implemented in 2019. Excluding new third-party productions and the consolidation of 7Beyond into Studios earnings, Seven's costs were broadly flat. The West and Pacific recorded cost reductions of 4.8 per cent and 10.7 per cent respectively.

Operating Costs ($m's)

800

9.0

14.4

Other

600

61.4

54.8

82.5

86.6

Pacific

Seven 77%

400

The West 13%

1H FY20

The

Pacific 8%

West

483.2

494.4

Seven

Other 2%

200

0

1H FY19

1H FY20

The charts above exclude the impact of significant items and Corporate costs.

4

EBITDA and Operating Margins

Seven West Media delivered EBITDA for the six-month period to 28 December 2019 of $136.6 million on an underlying basis, 20.1 per cent lower than the prior year, at an EBITDA margin of 17.7 per cent. Seven's EBITDA accounted for 86 per cent of total group EBITDA for the period.

EBITDA ($m's)

200

5.6

150

14.5

4.3

Other

3.5

13.0

Pacific

Seven 86%

100

The

1H FY20

The West 9%

158.7

Pacific 2%

West

123.3

Seven

Other 3%

50

0

1H FY19

1H FY20

The charts above exclude the impact of significant items and Corporate costs.

Balance Sheet

At 28 December 2019 Seven West Media had net assets of $20.9 million.

Group net debt at the end of the period stood at $569.5 million. The Group's net debt to EBITDA ratio at 28 December 2019 was 2.5x EBITDA (June 2019: 2.3x). The group received the $28 million cash contribution from the sale of Redwave Radio after the first half reporting period. Including this contribution, group debt was $541.5 million, representing a 2.4x net debt to EBITDA on the last 12 months' trading. The company remains highly focused on working down its debt position.

Review of Businesses

A summary of the performance of Seven West Media's key business units for the half year ending 28 December 2019 is set out below.

Seven

While advertising market conditions have been challenging in the period, Seven has performed strongly in capturing a leading share of the market. Seven was the #1 FTA network by revenue share during the first half of financial year 2020, increasing share to 38.8 per cent from 38.4 per cent in the prior period. However, given predominantly the weaker advertising conditions, Seven's revenue declined 4 per cent in the period.

Seven's leading News and Sport programming continues to outperform, with a revitalised entertainment schedule in 2020 set to bring a number of well established, as well as new and exciting franchises, to primetime viewing.

The transformation of Seven's television business is continuing at pace. At the heart of our strategy for growth is a focus on creating and securing the best local and global content, and capitalising on our position as Australia's largest producer of premium video content.

Strategic priorities in the business unit include, 1) focusing on content led growth by revitalising our entertainment programming, driving greater ratings and revenue share performance; 2) growing digital streaming and video on demand revenue; 3) continuing to grow Seven Studios' earnings by capitalising on the growing demand for quality content; 4) redefining our working practices to become more efficient and effective.

5

7 News is Australia's most watched news service and further increased its leadership during the year, increasing its viewing share in every market for weeknight news during calendar 2019. Sunrise was not only Australia's most- watched breakfast show for the 14th consecutive year, but also grew its overall audience and commercial share in every market during the year.

Meanwhile, The Morning Show celebrated its 12th birthday in style this year as the most-watched morning show, while growing its share of viewing. The Morning Show has won every year it has been on air.

Seven's coverage of the most watched Winter and Summer sports in AFL and Cricket continues to be robust. AFL audience for the 2019 season increased by 3 per cent and continues to reach over 4 million national viewers each round. Seven's second Summer of Cricket continues to build on its strong maiden coverage, delivering audience growth of 12.5 per cent for Test matches.

In an environment where audiences are becoming increasingly dispersed, the resiliency of News and Sport in commanding the attention of national audiences is unchallenged.

Costs in the Seven business, including digital and Seven Studios, increased 2.3 per cent with cost growth from content investment and Seven Studios cost growth offset by cost savings initiatives across the business, including the impact of the headcount reduction implemented in 2019. Excluding new third party productions, Seven's costs were broadly flat.

Overall EBIT for Seven declined 25.1 per cent to $108.9 million.

Seven Studios

In 2019 Seven Studios created and produced nearly 1,000 hours of premium television across all genres and sold into 190 territories across the globe. Revenue from program sales and third party productions rose 19.6 per cent to $53.2 million compared to the previous corresponding period. The growth in revenue was attributable to the consolidation of 7Beyond into Studios' earnings during the period. Adjusting for the consolidation of 7Beyond which was not included in the prior period, revenue declined 1.1 per cent.

Due to timing factors, higher margin program sales declined in the period with these sales and therefore EBIT, expected to be weighted to the second half of this financial year.

Momentum in the Seven Studios business continues to build as the business capitalises on increasing demand for quality content, particularly from global streaming players. As the large studios reclaim more of their content for their direct to consumer offerings, these streaming providers will need to source increased content from other external parties, such as Seven Studios. During 2019 Seven Studios was commissioned for a number of productions by global video streaming providers, including Amazon's first major Australian commission and Facebook.

Returning formats also continued to perform strongly. 7Beyond's My Lottery Dream Home consistently ranks among the top 10 cable programs in its timeslot among upscale P25-54 year olds and Women 25-54 on HGTV in the US. The Casketeers is also in pre-production for its fourth season.

Digital

Having formally launched our Broadcast Video on Demand (BVOD) streaming platform 7plus at the beginning of 2018, audience adoption has scaled rapidly. In the 2019 calendar year BVOD consumption on 7plus grew 33 per cent. The BVOD market accelerated revenue growth in the July to December period, increasing 42 per cent year on year.

In March, Seven launched 7NEWS.com.au. The site delivered a record monthly Unique Audience of 9.3 million Australians in January and is in the top 4 news sites in the country, beating other long-established news sites.

Seven continues to improve its digital audience targeting capabilities, unifying insights and data analytics across the group, and using third-party partnerships to further accelerate audience insights.

Seven delivered robust digital revenue growth during the period, increasing by 58 per cent in 1HFY20 compared to the prior period. Digital EBIT grew 205 per cent during the period.

6

Publishing

Seven's portfolio of news brands in WA make it the pre-eminent media company in the state. All together The West Australian, The Sunday Times, Community News Group and PerthNow.com.au reach 92.7 per cent of the population each month (emmaCMV for 12 months to September 2019). According to Roy Morgan survey data for the 12- months to September 2019, The West readership Monday to Friday increased 2% compared to double digit declines for print newspaper peers on average across Australia.

Advertising conditions in Western Australia remain challenging. The West Australian Newspapers revenue declined

1.4 per cent and costs were flat. These results included the first full 6 months contribution of Community News Group, which was acquired in May 2019.

The West Australian launched its online paywall in June 2019 with subscriptions tracking ahead of plan. Following this success, the paywall will be rolled out into regional markets in 2020.

The West continues to evolve its business model in the context of continued challenging economic conditions in Western Australia and structural changes in print media. In the period the business delivered $7 million in net cost savings, however this was offset by the addition of Community News Group costs.

During the period, Seven announced the sale of Pacific Magazines to Bauer Media pending ACCC approval. On 19 December the ACCC raised preliminary competition concerns related to the sale and published a Statement of Issues outlining these concerns.

Seven continues to work collaboratively with the regulator while the Statement of Issues is reviewed with a final decision scheduled for 2 April 2020.

Other Business and New Ventures

Other Business and New Ventures assets include Red Live, as well as our investments in early stage businesses, including Airtasker, SocietyOne, HealthEngine, Startsat60 and Huddle.

The reach and effectiveness of Seven's media assets has driven significant growth for our portfolio of early stage businesses, with portfolio value up 27 per cent to $103 million during the half year. This portfolio includes Australia's #1 Peer to Peer Lender, SocietyOne; #1 GP booking platform, HealthEngine; and #1 Peer to Peer Job Marketplace, Airtasker.

On 31 December 2019 SWM sold the Redwave Radio assets in Western Australia to Southern Cross Austero for a price of $28 million.

7

Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration under Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001

To the Directors of Seven West Media Limited

I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, in relation to the review of Seven West Media Limited for the half-year ended 28 December 2019 there have been:

  1. no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements as set out in the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
  2. no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.

KPMG

Duncan McLennan

Partner

Sydney

18 February 2020

KPMG, an Australian partnership and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.

Liability limited by a scheme approved under

8

Professional Standards Legislation.

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income

For the half year ended 28 December 2019

Restated*

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Notes

$'000

$'000

Revenue

3

771,718

797,441

Other income

3

706

602

Revenue and other income

772,424

798,043

Expenses

4

(653,601)

(647,738)

Impairment of intangible assets

5

(61,565)

-

Impairment of right of use assets

5

(3,726)

-

Impairment of other assets

5

(41,123)

-

Onerous contracts

5

(51,810)

-

Costs related to investments

5

(7,351)

-

Share of net profit of equity accounted investees

8

903

847

(Loss) profit before net finance costs and tax

(45,849)

151,152

Finance income

593

808

Finance costs

(22,128)

(26,546)

Write off of unamortised refinancing cost

5

-

(8,587)

(Loss) profit before tax

(67,384)

116,827

Tax benefit (expense)

6

359

(33,423)

(Loss) profit for the half year

(67,025)

83,404

Other comprehensive income (expense)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges

804

(206)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

15

125

Tax relating to items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

(241)

62

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

(279)

-

Other comprehensive income (expense) for the half year, net of tax

299

(19)

Total comprehensive (expense) income for the half year attributable to owners of the Company

(66,726)

83,385

Total comprehensive (expense) income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(66,047)

83,760

Non-controlling interests

(679)

(375)

Total comprehensive (expense) income for the year

(66,726)

83,385

Earnings per share for (loss) profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company

Basic earnings per share

7

(4.4 cents)

5.6 cents

Diluted earnings per share

7

(4.4 cents)

5.6 cents

*The Group has adopted AASB 16. Refer Note 20.1 for more detail.

9

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 28 December 2019

Restated*

Restated*

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Dec 2018

Notes

$'000

$'000

$'000

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

114,542

90,455

99,566

Trade and other receivables

230,604

262,798

250,880

Program rights and inventories

192,242

193,269

216,334

Contract assets

5,833

3,566

1,179

Asset held for sale

17

17,316

-

36,102

Other assets

24,827

12,454

21,617

Total current assets

585,364

562,542

625,678

Non-current assets

Program rights

499

15,857

1,998

Equity accounted investees

8

11,493

12,850

3,812

Other financial assets

9

83,393

60,552

60,553

Property, plant and equipment

123,715

126,554

144,532

Intangible assets

10

487,428

565,478

1,030,350

Right of use assets

19

110,527

117,051

120,170

Deferred tax assets

34,517

13,667

-

Other assets

5,416

7,178

9,273

Total non-current assets

856,988

919,187

1,370,688

Total assets

1,442,352

1,481,729

1,996,366

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

229,632

270,534

224,585

Lease liabilities

19

8,479

7,744

7,039

Provisions

149,498

105,425

85,444

Deferred income

11,516

7,192

10,197

Contract liabilities

24,907

21,368

15,910

Borrowings

13

956

1,045

-

Current tax liabilities

9,766

1,575

11,351

Total current liabilities

434,754

414,883

354,526

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

11,791

10,011

21,463

Lease liabilities

19

166,662

167,414

168,435

Provisions

115,699

147,681

130,401

Contract liabilities

9,542

12,792

10,500

Deferred tax liabilities

-

-

15,704

Borrowings

13

683,053

653,839

688,592

Total non-current liabilities

986,747

991,737

1,035,095

Total liabilities

1,421,501

1,406,620

1,389,621

Net assets

20,851

75,109

606,745

EQUITY

Share capital

11

3,405,666

3,393,546

3,393,546

Reserves

15,095

14,640

16,702

Non-controlling interests

(89)

398

(2,634)

Accumulated deficit

(3,399,821)

(3,333,475)

(2,800,869)

Total equity

20,851

75,109

606,745

*The Group has adopted AASB 16. Refer Note 20.1 for more detail.

10

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the half year ended 28 December 2019

Foreign

Cash flow

Equity

Reserve

currency

Non-

Share

hedge

compensation

for own

translation

Fair value

Accumulated

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

shares

reserve

reserve

deficit

Total

interests

equity

Notes

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 30 June 2018

3,393,546

(1,080)

2,544

(597)

(322)

16,079

(2,860,965)

549,205

(1,071)

548,134

Effect of adoption of new AASB 16 accounting standard*

-

-

-

-

-

-

(23,683)

(23,683)

-

(23,683)

Balance at 30 June 2018 (restated)

3,393,546

(1,080)

2,544

(597)

(322)

16,079

(2,884,648)

525,522

(1,071)

524,451

Profit (loss) for the half year

-

-

-

-

-

-

83,779

83,779

(375)

83,404

Cash flow hedge gains (losses) taken to equity

-

(206)

-

-

-

-

-

(206)

-

(206)

Foreign currency translation differences

-

-

-

-

125

-

-

125

-

125

Tax relating to items that may be reclassified subsequently to P&L

-

62

-

-

-

-

-

62

-

62

Other comprehensive income (expense) for the half year, net of tax

-

(144)

-

-

125

-

-

(19)

-

(19)

Total comprehensive income (expense) for the half year

-

(144)

-

-

125

-

83,779

83,760

(375)

83,385

Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners

Share based payment expense

-

-

97

-

-

-

-

97

-

97

Disposal of NCI

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,188)

(1,188)

Total transactions with owners

-

-

97

-

-

-

-

97

(1,188)

(1,091)

Balance at 29 December 2018

3,393,546

(1,224)

2,641

(597)

(197)

16,079

(2,800,869)

609,379

(2,634)

606,745

Balance at 29 June 2019

3,393,546

(3,555)

2,877

(597)

(164)

16,079

(3,305,446)

102,740

398

103,138

Effect of adoption of new AASB 16 accounting standard*

-

-

-

-

-

-

(28,029)

(28,029)

-

(28,029)

Balance at 30 June 2019 (restated)

3,393,546

(3,555)

2,877

(597)

(164)

16,079

(3,333,475)

74,711

398

75,109

Profit (loss) for the half year

-

-

-

-

-

-

(66,346)

(66,346)

(679)

(67,025)

Cash flow hedge gains (losses) taken to equity

-

804

-

-

-

-

-

804

-

804

Foreign currency translation differences

-

-

-

-

15

-

-

15

-

15

Tax relating to items that may be reclassified subsequently to P&L

-

(241)

-

-

-

-

-

(241)

-

(241)

Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other

9

-

-

-

-

-

(279)

-

(279)

-

(279)

comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income (expense) for the half year, net of tax

-

563

-

-

15

(279)

-

299

-

299

Total comprehensive income (expense) for the half year

-

563

-

-

15

(279)

(66,346)

(66,047)

(679)

(66,726)

Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners

Issue of ordinary shares

12,120

-

-

-

-

-

-

12,120

-

12,120

Share based payment expense

-

-

156

-

-

-

-

156

-

156

Disposal of NCI

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

192

192

Total transactions with owners

12,120

-

156

-

-

-

-

12,276

192

12,468

Balance at 28 December 2019

3,405,666

(2,992)

3,033

(597)

(149)

15,800

(3,399,821)

20,940

(89)

20,851

*The Group has adopted AASB 16. Refer Note 20.1 for more detail.

11

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the half year ended 28 December 2019

Restated*

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Notes

$'000

$'000

Cash flows related to operating activities

Receipts from customers

888,644

905,648

Payments to suppliers and employees

(845,726)

(809,958)

Dividends received from equity accounted investees

8

2,800

480

Interest and other items of similar nature received

464

779

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(13,181)

(15,617)

Interest paid on lease liability

(7,236)

(7,224)

Income taxes paid, net of tax refunds

(12,049)

(4,287)

Net operating cash flows

13,716

69,821

Cash flows related to investing activities

Payments for purchases of property, plant and equipment

(10,968)

(11,365)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

5,163

507

Payments for intangibles

(4,602)

(4,603)

Payments for other investments

(2,000)

(1,024)

Payments for equity accounted investees

(540)

-

Loans issued to equity accounted investees

(2,384)

(1,778)

Net investing cash flows

(15,331)

(18,263)

Cash flows related to financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings

91,000

76,000

Repayment of borrowings

(62,000)

(167,407)

Payment of lease liabilities

(3,298)

(2,748)

Net financing cash inflows (outflows)

25,702

(94,155)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

24,087

(42,597)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the half year

90,455

142,163

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the half year

114,542

99,566

*The Group has adopted AASB 16. Refer Note 20.1 for more detail.

12

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

This half year financial report is for the Group consisting of Seven West Media Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries. The half year financial report is a general purpose financial report and is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 29 June 2019 and any public announcements made by Seven West Media Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

1.1 Basis of preparation

This half year financial report is for the reporting period ended 28 December 2019 and has been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting, the Corporations Act 2001 and with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

It does not include all notes of the type normally included within the annual financial report and therefore cannot be expected to provide as full an understanding of the financial performance, financial position and financing and investing activities of the Group as the full financial report.

New accounting policies adopted for the year are disclosed in Note 20.

This half year financial report has been prepared on the basis of historical cost except for assets described in Note 14.

1.2 Key cash flow considerations

ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION

For the half year ended 28 December 2019, the Group recorded profit before significant items, net finance costs and tax (EBIT) of $119.7 million. The statutory net loss after tax was $67.0m (including significant items).

SMI data reported the Australian advertising market down 8.5% in the 6 months to 31 December 2019 compared to the previous period. ThinkTV reported the metropolitan FTA market decreased by 7.0% for this period. This market decline drove virtually all of Seven West Media's revenue decline in the half.

Notwithstanding tough advertising market conditions, Seven increased its revenue share to 38.8% from 38.4% in the half. Seven was the #1 FTA network by revenue share during the period. A revised content strategy, outlined in the August 2019 results and 2019 AGM, has been implemented to enhance Seven's audience proposition. The Group expects it will take some time for the impact of the new strategy to positively impact earnings and cash flow.

Growth in the BVOD market in the period was 42%, well ahead of management projections albeit off a low base. The Group continues to look at opportunities to invest in its digital offerings to drive revenue and earnings growth.

In the ordinary course of business the Group prepares longer term and detailed projections for the next 12 months. Softer than expected market conditions in 2019 and into January 2020 have resulted in such projections for the remainder of FY20 being revised downwards. In response to these softer market conditions and to fund the new content strategy, the Group implemented a $45 million cost out programme, most of which will be realised during the second half of FY20 and into FY21. Transformation remains a core pillar of the Group's strategy and further cost savings are being pursued.

The Group uses best estimate assumptions in the development of projections which include benchmarking against independently sourced information for key assumptions such as the metropolitan free-to-air advertising market.

The Directors note, however, that some of the key assumptions underpinning projections are uncertain due to factors which are outside of the control of the Group. The Directors recognise that these market conditions require action to be accelerated to advance the Group's content strategy, its transformation and its balance sheet. To counter these uncertainties the Directors have approved several actions to accelerate the Group's transformation and debt reduction agenda to ensure adequate headroom with respect to the Group's financial covenants. The Group is reviewing a range of initiatives and asset sales that include:

  • the sale of Redwave completed on 31 December 2019 (post half year end, $28 million net proceeds);
  • the sale of the Pacific operating segment to Bauer for $40 million: the Group is assisting the ACCC with its ongoing enquiries with respect to this transaction and remains confident it will complete the sale during the second half; and
  • further operational cost and cash savings have been identified for execution in the second half which are expected to deliver an additional net $20 million cash benefit in FY21 over and above the $45 million in savings already implemented.

13

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)

1.3 Use of estimates and judgements

The preparation of the half year financial report requires the use of certain accounting estimates and assumptions. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the preliminary half year financial report, are disclosed below.

Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that may have a financial impact on the Group and that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.

The Group makes estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The resulting accounting estimates will, by definition, seldom equal the related actual results. The estimates and assumptions that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets within the remainder of this financial year are discussed below.

1.3.A. Recoverable amounts of receivables

The provision for impairment of receivables assessment requires a degree of estimation and judgement. The level of provision is assessed by taking into account the recent sales experience, the ageing of receivables, historical collection rates and specific knowledge of the individual debtor's financial position.

1.3.B. Recoverable amounts of program rights

The Group recognises program rights at the earlier of when cash payments are made or from the commencement of the rights period of the contract. These are capitalised and amortised over the useful life of the content. The assessment of the appropriate carrying value of these rights requires estimation by management of the forecast future cash flows which will be derived from that content. This estimate is based on a combination of market conditions and the value generated from the broadcast of comparable programs.

1.3.C. Recoverable amounts of intangible assets and investments

The Group tests annually whether investments, goodwill and intangibles with indefinite useful lives have suffered any impairment in accordance with the Group accounting policy. The recoverable amounts of cash-generating units have been determined based on value-in-use and fair value less cost to sell approaches. These calculations require the use of estimates and assumptions.

1.3.D. Recoverable amounts of property, plant and equipment

The estimation of useful life, residual value and depreciation methods require some judgement and are reviewed at least annually. An asset's carrying amount is written down immediately to its recoverable amount if the asset's carrying amount is greater than its estimated recoverable amount. Gains and losses on disposals are determined by comparing the proceeds with carrying amount. These are included in the income statement.

1.3.E. Restructuring and redundancy provisions

The provision for restructuring and redundancy is in respect of amounts payable in connection with restructuring and redundancies, including termination benefits, on-costs, outplacement and consultancy services.

Termination benefits are payable when employment is terminated before the normal retirement date, or when an employee accepts voluntary redundancy in exchange for these benefits. The Group recognises termination benefits when it is demonstrably committed to either terminating the employment of current employees according to a detailed formal plan without possibility of withdrawal or providing termination benefits as a result of an offer made to encourage voluntary redundancy.

14

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)

1.3.F. Onerous provisions

The Group has recognised an onerous contract provision in relation to a number of specific non-cancellable purchase contracts for television programs and sporting broadcast rights. The majority of the provision relates to legacy output deals for US content and the Tokyo Olympics. The onerous losses arise over the next six years aligned with the expected broadcast date of the programs and events.

Key assumptions made concerning future events are:

  • The economic benefits expected to be received under the contracts is based on the historical benefits received on similar television programming and sports rights, adjusted to reflect the Group's expectation of future growth rates for the advertising market;
  • The costs of fulfilling the contract are estimated with reference to contractual rates and historical incremental costs of similar programming assumed to increase by CPI; and
  • The expected term of the legacy output deals is estimated based on current US market ratings performance and historical series life of similar programming.

1.3.G. Current and deferred taxes

In determining the amount of current and deferred tax, the Group takes into account the impact of uncertain tax positions and whether additional taxes and interest may be due. This assessment relies on estimates and assumptions and may involve a series of judgements about future events. New information may become available that causes the Group to change its judgement regarding the adequacy of existing tax liabilities. Such changes to tax liabilities will impact tax expense in the period that such a determination is made.

1.3.H. Share-based payments

The Group measures the cost of equity transactions with employees by reference to the fair value of equity instruments at the date at which they are granted and conditions of the grant. The estimate also requires determination of the most appropriate inputs into the valuation model including the expected life of the share options, volatility and dividend yield and making assumptions about them.

1.4 Comparatives

Comparative information is reclassified where appropriate to enhance comparability.

1.5 Leases

The Group has adopted AASB 16 Leases effective for the period ending 28 December 2019. AASB 16 has been applied fully retrospectively and comparatives for the prior periods have been restated. The impact of the adoption of AASB 16 Leases is disclosed in Note 20.1.

15

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

2. SEGMENT INFORMATION

2.1A. Description of segments

For management purposes, the Group is organised into business units based on its products and services and has four reportable segments, as follows:

Reportable segment

Description of Activities

Television

Production and operation of commercial television programming and stations.

The West

Publishers of newspapers and insert magazines in Western Australia; Quokka (weekly classified advertising publication);

Colourpress; Digital publishing and West Australian Publishers.

Pacific

Publisher of magazines in print and digital editions.

Other Business and New Ventures

Made up of equity accounted investees including TX Australia, Oztam, Starts at 60, Radio (radio stations broadcasting in

regional areas of Western Australia) until reclassified to asset held for sale (in FY20) and RED Live.

The chief operating decision makers, responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, have been identified as the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, Business Segment Chief Executive Officers and other relevant members of the executive team.

Segment performance is evaluated based on a measure of profit / (loss) before significant items, net finance costs and tax.

Revenue from external sales is predominantly to customers in Australia and total segment assets are predominantly held in Australia.

Total assets and liabilities by segment are not provided regularly to the chief operating decision makers and as such, are not required to be disclosed.

2.1B. Segment information

Other

Business and

New

Corporate

Total

Television

The West

Pacific

Ventures

[A]

Half year ended 28 December 2019

REF

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Advertising revenue

491,689

52,481

14,791

5,169

-

564,130

Circulation revenue

-

27,698

40,810

-

-

68,508

Program sales

53,196

-

-

-

-

53,196

Affiliate fees

52,911

-

-

-

-

52,911

Rendering of services

-

9,114

-

58

-

9,172

Other revenue

4,996

4,790

1,650

12,365

-

23,801

Revenue from continuing operations

602,792

94,083

57,251

17,592

-

771,718

Other income

517

179

10

-

-

706

Share of net profit of equity accounted investees

-

-

-

903

-

903

Revenue, other income and share of net profit

of equity accounted investees

603,309

94,262

57,261

18,495

-

773,327

Expenses

(480,055)

(81,258)

(53,816)

(14,156)

(7,465)

(636,750)

Profit (loss) before significant items, net finance costs,

tax, depreciation and amortisation

123,254

13,004

3,445

4,339

(7,465)

136,577

Depreciation and amortisation

[B]

(14,389)

(1,223)

(956)

(262)

(21)

(16,851)

Profit (loss) before significant items, net finance costs and tax

108,865

11,781

2,489

4,077

(7,486)

119,726

Half year ended 29 December 2018 (restated)*

Advertising revenue

515,893

52,801

18,941

7,523

-

595,158

Circulation revenue

-

28,703

45,023

-

-

73,726

Program sales

45,108

-

-

-

-

45,108

Affiliate fees

55,883

-

-

-

-

55,883

Rendering of services

-

11,480

-

59

-

11,539

Other revenue

10,491

2,563

2,083

890

-

16,027

Revenue from continuing operations

627,375

95,547

66,047

8,472

-

797,441

Other income

574

13

13

2

-

602

Share of net profit of equity accounted investees

608

-

-

239

-

847

Revenue, other income and share of net profit

of equity accounted investees

628,557

95,560

66,060

8,713

-

798,890

Expenses

(469,828)

(81,133)

(60,553)

(8,837)

(7,532)

(627,883)

Profit (loss) before significant items, net finance costs,

tax, depreciation and amortisation

158,729

14,427

5,507

(124)

(7,532)

171,007

Depreciation and amortisation

[B]

(13,393)

(5,463)

(797)

(193)

(9)

(19,855)

Profit (loss) before significant items, net finance costs and tax

145,336

8,964

4,710

(317)

(7,541)

151,152

  1. Corporate is not an operating segment. The amounts presented above are unallocated costs.
  2. Excludes program rights amortisation which is treated consistently with Media Content (refer Note 4).

*The Group has adopted AASB 16. Refer Note 20.1 for more detail.

16

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

2. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)

2.1C. Other segment information

The chief operating decision makers assess the performance of the segments based on a measure of profit / (loss) before significant items, net finance costs and tax.

Restated*

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Notes

$'000

$'000

Reconciliation of profit (loss) before significant items, net finance costs and tax

Profit (loss) before significant items, net finance costs and tax

119,726

151,152

Finance income

593

808

Finance costs

(22,128)

(26,546)

Profit (loss) before tax excluding significant items

98,191

125,414

Significant items before tax

5

(165,575)

(8,587)

Profit (loss) before tax

(67,384)

116,827

*The Group has adopted AASB 16. Refer Note 20.1 for more detail.

3. REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME

Accounting policy

Revenue recognition and measurement

The Group derives revenue from the transfer of goods and services. Revenue recognition is based on the delivery of performance obligations and an assessment of when control is transferred to the customer. Revenue is recognised either when the performance obligation in the contract has been performed ('point in time' recognition) or 'over time' as control of the performance obligation is transferred to the customer.

Customer contracts can have a wide variety of performance obligations, from production contracts to format licences and distribution activities. For these contracts, each performance obligation is identified and evaluated. Under AASB 15 the Group needs to evaluate if a distribution right is a right to access the content (revenue recognised over time) or represents a right to use the content (revenue recognised at a point in time). The Group has determined that most distribution revenues are satisfied at a point in time due to there being limited ongoing involvement in the use of the rights following its transfer to the customer.

The transaction price, being the amount to which the Group expects to be entitled and has rights to under the contract is allocated to the identified performance obligations. The transaction price will also include an estimate of any variable consideration where the Group's performance may result in additional revenues based on the achievement of agreed targets such as audience targets. Variable consideration is not recognised until the performance obligations are met.

Revenue is stated exclusive of GST and equivalent sales taxes.

17

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

3. REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME (continued)

Accounting policy

Revenue recognition criteria for the Group's key classes of revenue are as follows:

Class of revenue

Recognition criteria

Timing of recognition

[A]

Advertising

- Television Advertising is generated from selling spot airtime and is recognised

At the point in time when

at the point of transmission.

the advertisement is

- The West and Pacific Advertising is generated from selling space in the

broadcast or published.

newspaper or magazine and is recognised at the point of publication.

[B]

Circulation

Circulation revenue is generated through the distribution and sale of

At the time the

newspapers and magazines to third party consumers. Recognised on delivery

newspapers and

of the newspaper or magazine to the customer and the right to be

magazines are distributed.

compensated has been obtained.

  1. Program sales includes:

(i) Programme production

Revenue generated from the programmes produced for broadcasters in

At the point in time when

Australia and internationally and is recognised at the point of delivery of an

obligations have been

episode and acceptance by the customer.

accepted by the

customers.

(ii) Distribution royalty

A licence is granted for the transmission of a programme in a stated territory,

Recognised on delivery of

media and period and revenue is recognised at the point when the contract is

rights to the customer.

signed, the content is available for download and the licence period has

started.

[D]

Affiliate fees

Affiliate fees earned through the transmission of network channels in a stated

Recognised over time as

territory. Recognised in the period of the broadcast feed to the affiliates in line

conditions are met over

with the contract terms and conditions.

the contract life.

[E]

Rendering of services

The revenue is recognised when the service has been performed. These

At the point in time the

services mainly relate to printing and are generally delivered over a period of

services are delivered.

time.

[F]

Other revenue includes:

Government grants

Recognised initially as deferred income when it is highly probable that the

grant will be received. This may include the following:

(i) cash grants or funding

Recognised when all attaching conditions will be complied with.

Recognised at the point in

time the conditions have

been complied with.

(ii) reimbursement of expense

Recognised over the periods necessary to match the costs that it is intended to

Recognised over the

compensate.

period.

(iii) reimbursement for cost of asset

Recognised over the lifetime of the asset on a systematic basis.

Recognised over the

period.

Rental income

Rental income is derived through the leasing of assets and the benefits are to

Revenue is recognised

be transferred over time.

over the life of the lease.

Dividends

Dividend revenue is recognised when the right to receive payment is

At the point in time the

established.

dividend is declared.

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Sales revenue

Advertising revenue

564,130

595,158

Circulation revenue

68,508

73,726

Program sales

53,196

45,108

Affiliate fees

52,911

55,883

Rendering of services

9,172

11,539

Other revenue

23,801

16,027

Total revenue

771,718

797,441

Other income

Net (loss) gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other intangibles

(77)

175

Sundry income

783

427

Total other income

706

602

18

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

Restated*

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

4. EXPENSES

Notes

$'000

$'000

Expenses

Depreciation and amortisation (excluding program rights amortisation)

(16,851)

(19,855)

Advertising & marketing expenses

(20,086)

(19,348)

Printing, selling & distribution (including newsprint and paper)

(34,563)

(38,660)

Media content (including program rights amortisation)

(307,232)

(293,765)

Employee benefits expense (excluding significant items)

(182,504)

(190,413)

Raw materials and consumables used (excluding newsprint and paper)

(3,630)

(3,659)

Repairs and maintenance

(10,489)

(8,922)

Licence fees

(15,607)

(16,634)

Rental expense relating to operating leases

(1,949)

(1,030)

Other expenses from ordinary activities

(60,690)

(55,452)

Total expenses

(653,601)

(647,738)

Depreciation and amortisation

Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(11,306)

(14,721)

Right of use assets

19

(5,545)

(5,134)

Television program rights amortisation

(47,660)

(54,935)

Total depreciation and amortisation

(64,511)

(74,790)

*The Group has adopted AASB 16. Refer Note 20.1 for more detail.

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

5. SIGNIFICANT ITEMS

REF

$'000

$'000

Profit before tax expense includes the following specific expenses for which disclosure is relevant

in explaining the financial performance of the Group:

Impairment of intangible assets

[A]

(61,565)

-

Impairment of right of use assets

(3,726)

-

Impairment of other assets

[B]

(41,123)

-

Onerous contracts

[C]

(51,810)

-

Costs related to investments

(7,351)

-

Write off of unamortised refinancing cost

[D]

-

(8,587)

Total significant items before tax

(165,575)

(8,587)

Tax benefit

29,285

2,576

Total significant items net of tax

(136,290)

(6,011)

  1. The impairment was recognised as a result of changes to key assumptions in the Group's cash flow forecasts. Refer Note 10.1 for details.
  2. The amount relates to impairment of program rights and other Television assets.
  3. Onerous contract costs relate to Cricket programming.
  4. The amount relates to capitalised refinancing costs written off following the November 2018 debt refinance. This includes previously unamortised refinancing costs of $2.8m and benefit capitalised as a result of transition to AASB 9 of $5.8m.

Restated*

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

6. TAX EXPENSE

$'000

$'000

Reconciliation of tax expense to pre-tax statutory (loss) profit before tax

(67,384)

116,827

Tax at the Australian tax rate of 30% (2018: 30%)

20,215

(35,048)

Tax effect of amounts which are not (deductible) taxable in calculating taxable income:

Share of net profit of equity-accounted investees

90

236

Deferred tax assets not recognised in relation to impairment of assets

(19,747)

-

Non-assessable income

2,454

1,919

Other non-deductible items

(2,385)

7

Adjustments for tax of prior periods

(268)

(537)

Tax benefit (expense)

359

(33,423)

*The Group has adopted AASB 16. Refer Note 20.1 for more detail.

19

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

7. EARNINGS PER SHARE

Accounting policy

Basic earnings per share

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the net profit (loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the financial year.

Diluted earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the figures used in the determination of basic earnings per share to take into account the after tax effect of interest and other financing costs associated with dilutive potential ordinary shares and the weighted average number of additional ordinary shares that would have been outstanding assuming the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares.

Retrospective adjustments

If the number of ordinary or potential ordinary shares outstanding increases as a result of a capitalisation, bonus issue or share split, or decreases as a result of a reverse share split, the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for all periods presented shall be adjusted retrospectively. In addition, basic and diluted earnings per share of all periods presented shall be adjusted for the effects of errors and adjustments resulting from changes in accounting policies, accounted for retrospectively.

Restated*

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Basic earnings per share

(Loss) profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company

(4.4 cents)

5.6 cents

Diluted earnings per share

(Loss) profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company

(4.4 cents)

5.6 cents

$'000

$'000

Earnings used in calculating earnings per share

(Loss) profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company used in calculating basic and diluted

earnings per share

(66,346)

83,779

Number

Number

Weighted average number of shares used as the denominator

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the half year used in the calculation of basic and

diluted earnings per share

1,509,498,121

1,507,840,662

*The Group has adopted AASB 16. Refer Note 20.1 for more detail.

20

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

8. EQUITY ACCOUNTED INVESTEES

Accounting policy

An associate is an entity, other than a subsidiary, over which the Group has significant influence but not control. Significant influence is the power to participate in the financial and operating decisions of the entity with shareholding generally being between 20 per cent and 50 per cent of the voting rights.

A jointly controlled entity is an entity in which the Group holds an interest under a contractual arrangement where the Group and one or more other parties undertake an economic activity that is subject to joint control.

Measurement

Interests in associates and jointly controlled entities are accounted for using the equity method. They are initially recognised at cost plus the investor's share of retained post- acquisition profits, impairment and other changes in net assets, until significant influence or joint control ceases.

Dividends received or receivable from equity accounted investees are recognised in the consolidated financial statements as a reduction in the carrying amount of the investment.

When the Group's share of losses equals or exceeds its interest in an equity accounted investee, including any other unsecured long-term receivables, the Group does not recognise further losses, unless it has incurred obligations or made payments on behalf of the investee.

Unrealised gains arising from transactions with equity accounted investees are eliminated against the investment to the extent of the Group's interest in the investee. Unrealised losses are eliminated in the same way as unrealised gains, but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment.

Impairment

Equity accounted investees are tested for impairment annually or when indicators of impairments exist.

Ownership interest

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Name of entity

REF

Principal activities

Reporting date

%

%

Crowdspark Limited (formerly Newzulu Limited)

Online news provider

30 June

21.9

21.9

Health Engine Pty Limited

Online health directory

30 June

16.3

16.3

New You Group Pty Limited (trading as Kochie Money Makeover)

Provider of general financial advice

30 June

50.0

50.0

NPC Media Pty Limited

Playout and content managements services

30 June

50.0

50.0

Oscar Winter Pty Limited

[A]

Online retail jewellery business

30 June

-

33.3

Oztam Pty Limited

Ratings service provider

31 December

33.3

33.3

Starts at 60 Pty Limited

Online social network for seniors

30 June

35.3

35.3

TX Australia Pty Limited

Transmitter facilities provider

30 June

50.0

50.0

[A] Oscar Winter Pty Limited has been deregistered on 18 December 2019.

Below is the summarised financial information for the Group's associates and jointly controlled investments.

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

REF

$'000

$'000

Net loss for the year (continuing operations)

(5,490)

(3,442)

Group's share of profit (loss) for the half year

[B]

903

847

[B] Share of profit (loss) is based on ownership percentages ranging from 16.3% to 50.0% for each equity accounted investee.

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

$'000

$'000

Movements in carrying amounts of equity accounted investments

Carrying amount at the beginning of the period

12,850

3,445

Impairment of equity accounted investees

-

(2,252)

Share of profit of investees after tax

903

1,141

Dividends received

(2,800)

(880)

Acquisitions and other movements

540

11,396

Carrying amount at the end of the period

11,493

12,850

The carrying amount of each investment is based on the fair value of investments at acquisition date adjusted for equity accounted profits, dividends, impairments and any other movement since acquisition.

The Group has not recognised losses in relation to its interests in equity accounted investees as the Group has no obligation in respect of these losses.

21

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

9. OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS

Accounting policy

The Group classifies its investments in the following categories: financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI) and amortised cost financial assets. The classification depends on the Group's business model for managing the financial asset as well as its contractual cash flow characteristics.

Management has determined the financial assets relating to other investments to be classified at FVTOCI. Gains or losses arising from changes in the value of the financial asset are taken to the fair value reserve. Accordingly, any gains or losses realised on the sale of these assets remain in the fair value reserve rather than being transferred to the profit or loss. Dividends are recognised as income in profit or loss unless the dividend clearly represents a recovery of part of the cost of the investment.

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

$'000

$'000

Movements in carrying amounts of other financial assets

Carrying amount at the beginning of the period

60,552

28,384

Effect of adoption of new AASB 9 accounting standard (1 July 2018)

-

22,971

Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

(279)

-

Acquisitions

23,120

9,197

Carrying amount at the end of the period

83,393

60,552

Other financial assets represent equity investments in listed and unlisted entities. Refer to Note 14 for details of the fair value measurement for these assets under the accounting standard AASB 13 Fair Value Measurement.

22

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

10. INTANGIBLE ASSETS

Accounting policy

Goodwill

Goodwill acquired in a business combination is initially measured at cost. Cost is measured as the consideration and transaction cost of the business combination minus the net fair value of the acquired and identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities. Following initial recognition, goodwill is measured at cost less any accumulated impairment losses.

Intangible Assets

Intangible assets acquired separately are measured on initial recognition at cost. The cost of intangible assets acquired in a business combination is their fair value at the date of acquisition.

Following initial recognition, intangible assets are carried at cost less amortisation and any impairment losses. The useful lives of intangible assets are assessed as either finite or indefinite. Intangible assets with finite lives are amortised on a straight line basis over their useful life and tested for impairment whenever there is an indication that they may be impaired. Intangible assets with indefinite lives are tested for impairment annually. The amortisation period and method is reviewed at least annually.

A summary of the policies applied to the Group's intangible assets is as follows:

Useful life

Amortisation method used

Internally generated or

acquired

Goodwill

Indefinite

No amortisation

Acquired

Television licences

Indefinite

No amortisation

Acquired

The West mastheads

Indefinite

No amortisation

Acquired

Radio licences

Indefinite

No amortisation

Acquired

Pacific mastheads

Indefinite

No amortisation

Acquired

Trademark

Finite (10-15 years)

Amortised on a straight line basis over its useful life

Acquired

Pacific licences

Finite (8 - 25 years)

Amortised on a straight line basis over the period of the licence

Acquired

Computer software

Finite (3 - 15 years)

Amortised on a straight line basis over its useful life

Internally generated and

acquired

23

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

10. INTANGIBLE ASSETS (continued)

Computer

Licences

Mastheads

software

Goodwill

Trademark

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Half year ended 28 December 2019

Net carrying amount at the beginning of the half year

540,660

-

23,810

926

82

565,478

Additions

-

-

4,599

-

-

4,599

Amortisation charge

-

-

(3,686)

-

-

(3,686)

Acquisition (disposal) of controlled entity

[A]

-

-

-

-

(82)

(82)

Reclassification to assets held for sale

[B]

(17,316)

-

-

-

-

(17,316)

Impairment

[C]

(61,565)

-

-

-

-

(61,565)

Net carrying amount at the end of the half year

461,779

-

24,723

926

-

487,428

Comprised of:

Cost

1,490,692

264,887

116,904

1,237,009

-

3,109,492

Accumulated amortisation and impairment

(1,028,913)

(264,887)

(92,181)

(1,236,083)

-

(2,622,064)

Year ended 29 June 2019

Net carrying amount at the beginning of the year

955,660

37,913

34,317

4,494

1,578

1,033,962

Additions

-

-

13,593

-

13

13,606

Disposals

-

-

(93)

-

-

(93)

Amortisation charge

-

-

(10,891)

-

(9)

(10,900)

Acquisition (disposal) of controlled entity

[D]

-

-

(319)

8,694

(1,500)

6,875

Impairment

[C]

(415,000)

(37,913)

(12,797)

(12,262)

-

(477,972)

Net carrying amount at the end of the year

540,660

-

23,810

926

82

565,478

Comprised of:

Cost

1,508,008

264,887

55,735

1,237,009

122

3,065,761

Accumulated amortisation and impairment

(967,348)

(264,887)

(31,925)

(1,236,083)

(40)

(2,500,283)

  1. Trademark disposed relates to the disposal of Media Beach Pte. Limited on 13 November 2019.
  2. Western Australian Regional Radio Licences have been reclassified to assets held for sale.
  3. The Group assessed the recoverable amount for each of the Cash Generating Units ('CGUs') and groups of CGUs being Television, The West (Metro and Regional) and Pacific businesses. Refer to 10.1A for further details.
    The impairments were recognised as a result of the following changes to key assumptions in the Group's cash flow forecasts:
    Television
    • Short term market conditions for traditional Free to Air television metro advertising market
      The West
    • Further declines in circulation and advertising revenue in print publishing businesses
  2. The Group acquired Goodwill relating to 7Beyond Media Limited and Community Newspaper Group Limited. Trademark disposed relates to the disposal of The Mentor Platform Pty Limited on 31 July 2018.

24

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

10. INTANGIBLE ASSETS (continued)

10.1 Impairment of non-financial assets

Accounting policy

Goodwill and intangible assets that have an indefinite useful life are not subject to amortisation and are tested annually for impairment, or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that they might be impaired. Assets are grouped at the lowest levels for which there are separately identifiable cash inflows which are largely independent of the cash inflows from other assets or groups of assets (cash generating units or CGUs). Other assets are reviewed for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. An impairment loss is recognised for the amount by which the asset's carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the higher of an asset's fair value less cost to sell and its value in use.

In calculating the recoverable value, the cash flows include projections of cash inflows and outflows from continuing use of the CGU's assets. For value in use model, the cash flows are estimated for the assets of the CGU in their current condition and discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects the current market assessments of the risks specific to the CGU. For fair value less cost to sell model, the recoverable amount is calculated by using discounted cash flow projections based on financial budgets and forecasts covering a five-year period with a terminal growth rate applied thereafter.

Non-financial assets other than goodwill that suffered an impairment are reviewed for possible reversal of the impairment at each reporting date. Impairment losses are recognised in profit and loss unless the asset has previously been revalued, in which case the impairment is recognised as a reversal to the extent of that previous revaluation with any excess recognised in the profit and loss.

The Group performs its impairment testing at least annually for intangible assets with indefinite useful lives. At each reporting date reviews are performed for indications of impairment for the Group's assets with indefinite lives. Where an indication of impairment is identified, a formal impairment assessment is performed.

The Group assessed the recoverable amount for each of the Cash Generating Units ('CGUs') and groups of CGUs being Television, The West (Metro and Regional) and Pacific businesses. A CGU is the group of assets at the lowest level for which there are separately identifiable cash inflows. CGU groups are an aggregation of CGUs which have similar characteristics.

Management and the Directors reviewed the carrying values of all intangible assets at reporting date to ensure that no amounts were in excess of their carrying amounts.

10.1A. Allocation of goodwill and indefinite life assets

For the purpose of impairment testing, intangible assets with indefinite lives, including goodwill, are allocated to the Group's operating divisions which represent the lowest level within the Group at which the assets are monitored for internal management purposes.

Licences,

Goodwill

masthead

Total

Allocation of CGU Groups

$'000

$'000

$'000

Half year ended 28 December 2019

Television

-

461,779

461,779

The West (Metro and Regional)

-

-

-

Pacific

-

-

-

Other Business and New Ventures

926

-

926

Total goodwill and indefinite life assets

926

461,779

462,705

Year ended 29 June 2019

Television

-

523,344

523,344

The West (Metro and Regional)

-

-

-

Pacific

-

-

-

Other Business and New Ventures

926

17,316

18,242

Total goodwill and indefinite life assets

926

540,660

541,586

25

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

10. INTANGIBLE ASSETS (continued)

10.1B. Impairment of cash generating units ('CGUs') including goodwill and indefinite life assets

In accordance with the Group's accounting policies, the Group has evaluated whether the carrying amount of a CGU or group of CGUs exceeds its recoverable amount as at 28 December 2019. The Group has determined the CGUs to be Television, The West (Metro and Regional) and Pacific businesses.

Valuation Methods

Television

The recoverable amount was determined using a value-in-use model by discounting the future cash flows expected to be generated from the continuing use of these CGUs.

The West and Pacific

In prior periods, The West and Pacific mastheads, licences and goodwill have been fully written down. In allocating the impairment to individual non- current assets within the CGUs, their recoverable amount was not reduced below their fair value less cost of disposal; notably for property related assets. Management's assessment has shown no indicators of impairment reversal in the current period.

Key components of the calculation and the basis for each CGU are detailed below:

  1. Cash flows

Year 1 cash flows are based upon budgets for the next 6 months. Future cash flows are based on the following assumptions:

Television

    • The advertising market growth rates are assumed to be consistent with industry market participant expectations and long-term industry growth rates.
    • The Company's share of Metro Free to Air advertising takes into account historical share performance and management's expectation of share in forward periods, taking into consideration the impact of programming across the schedule.
    • Expenses are assumed to increase by CPI and known fixed increases for specific program rights.
  2. Terminal growth factor

A terminal growth factor that estimates the long term growth for that CGU is applied to the year 5 cash flows into perpetuity. These terminal growth rates do not exceed long term expected industry growth rates. The terminal growth factor for each CGU is detailed below.

  1. Discount rate

The discount rate is an estimate of the pre-tax rate that reflects current market assessment of the time value of money and the risks specific to the CGU. The pre-tax and post-tax discount rates applied to the CGU's cash flow projections are detailed below.

Terminal growth factor

Discount rate

Discount rate

(pre-tax)

(post-tax)

Dec-19

Jun-19

Dec-19

Jun-19

Dec-19

Jun-19

Television

0.5%

0.5%

16.1%

15.9%

9.5%

9.5%

10.1C. Impact of possible changes in key assumptions

The values assigned to the key assumptions represent management's assessment of future performance in each CGU based on historical experience and internal and external sources. The estimated recoverable amounts are highly sensitive to key assumptions.

Following the impairment analysis performed on the Television CGU, the recoverable amounts are equal to the carrying amounts. Therefore, any adverse movements in key assumptions would lead to changes in the carrying amount.

26

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

11. SHARE CAPITAL

Accounting policy

Ordinary shares are classified as equity.

Incremental costs directly attributable to the issue of new shares or options are shown in equity as a deduction, net of tax, from the proceeds. Ordinary shares are fully-paid and have no par value. They carry one vote per share and the right to dividends. They bear no special terms or conditions affecting income or capital entitlements of the shareholders.

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

REF

$'000

$'000

1,538,034,368 (June 2019: 1,508,034,368) Ordinary shares fully paid

[A]

3,405,666

3,393,546

[A] The Group issued 30 million ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.404 per share on 19 December 2019.

Ordinary shares entitle the holder to participate in dividends and the proceeds on winding up the company in proportion to the number of and amounts paid on the shares held. On a show of hands every holder of ordinary shares present at a meeting in person or by proxy, is entitled to one vote, and upon a poll each share is entitled to one vote.

12. DIVIDENDS

Accounting policy

Provision is made for the amount of any dividend declared, being appropriately authorised and no longer at the discretion of the entity, on or before the end of the reporting period but not distributed at the end of the reporting period.

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

No final dividend was declared for the 2019 financial year.

-

-

No interim dividend was declared in the current or prior year.

-

-

13. BORROWINGS

Accounting policy

Borrowings are initially recognised at fair value, net of transaction costs incurred. Borrowings are subsequently measured at amortised cost. Any difference between the proceeds (net of transaction costs) and the redemption amount is recognised in profit or loss over the period of the borrowings. Any related accrued interest is included in trade payables and accruals.

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

REF

$'000

$'000

CURRENT

Third party loan

956

1,045

NON-CURRENT

Bank loans - unsecured, net of unamortised refinancing costs

[A]

683,053

653,839

[A] The unsecured bank loans are net of unamortised refinancing costs totalling $946,000 (June 2019: $1,160,000).

27

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

14. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

The fair value of financial assets and liabilities must be estimated for recognition and measurement or for disclosure purposes. The carrying amounts of financial instruments disclosed in the statement of financial position approximate to their fair values. AASB 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures requires disclosure of fair value measurements by level of the following fair value measurement hierarchy:

  1. quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1)
  2. inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (as prices) or indirectly (derived from prices) (level 2), and
  3. inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs) (level 3).

The following table shows the valuation techniques and measurement level inputs used to assess the fair value of financial assets and financial liabilities at 28 December 2019.

Type

Valuation Technique

Measurement

Amount

Level

Other Financial Assets -

The fair value is based on quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for

Level 1

$9,281,000

Listed Entities

identical assets or liabilities that can be accessed at the measurement date.

The fair value is calculated as the present value of the estimated future cash flows.

Estimates of future floating-rate cash flows are based on quoted swap rates,

future prices and interbank borrowing rates. Estimated cash flows are discounted

Interest Rate Swaps and

using a yield curve constructed from similar sources and which reflects the

relevant benchmark interbank rate used by market participants for this purpose

Level 2

The interest rate cash flow

Collars

when pricing interest rate swaps. The fair value estimate is subject to a credit risk

hedges and foreign exchange

adjustment that reflects the credit risk of the Group and of the counterparty; this

cash flow hedges in aggregate

is calculated based on credit spreads derived from current credit default swap or

amount to $6,403,000

bonds prices.

(June 2019: $8,082,000).

Forward Exchange

The fair value is determined using quoted forward exchange rates at the reporting

date and present value calculations based on high credit quality yield curves in the

Level 2

Contracts

respective currencies.

Other Financial Assets -

The fair value is based on the equity price established in the most recent round of

equity financing and consideration of any other key changes in the investment

Level 3

$74,112,000

Unlisted Entities

which requires a level of judgement.

Intangible Assets

Refer to Note 10.1B for detail.

Asset Held For Sale

Refer to Note 17 for detail.

15. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

The Group's tax liabilities have been calculated based on currently enacted legislation. Any changes to the tax law or interpretations (including proposed changes already announced) may require changes to the calculation of the tax balances shown in the financial statements.

Participation in media involves particular risks associated with defamation litigation and litigation to protect media rights. The nature of the Group's activities is such that, from time to time, claims are received or made by the Group. The directors are of the opinion that there are no material claims that require disclosure of such a contingent liability.

16. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On 31 December 2019, the Group completed the sale of their Western Australian Regional Radio business (Redwave Media). Proceeds from disposal of $28 million were received on completion, and a pre-tax gain on sale of approximately $7.0m will be recognised in the second half of FY20.

28

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

17. ASSET HELD FOR SALE

Accounting policy

Accounting for asset held for sale

Non-current assets and disposal groups (assets and liabilities relating to an activity that is to be sold) are classified as 'held for sale' if their carrying amount is to be recovered principally through a sales transaction rather than through continuing use. The reclassification takes place when the assets are available for immediate sale and the sale is highly probable. These conditions are usually met as from the date on which a letter of intent or agreement to sell is ready for signing. Non-current assets held for sale and disposal groups are measured at the lower of carrying amount and fair value less costs to sell. Non-current assets held for sale are not depreciated or amortised.

The Group transferred $17.3 million of Western Australian Regional Radio non-current assets to assets held for sale during the period. These assets were sold on 31 December 2019, further disclosure is provided in Note 16.

As disclosed to the ASX on 21 October 2019, the Group announced it has signed a binding agreement to sell Pacific Magazines for cash consideration of $40 million. On 19 December 2019, the ACCC raised preliminary competition concerns with regards to this sale (refer to ASX media release dated 19 December 2019). As at 28 December 2019, the sale has not completed and is subject to ACCC clearance. The Group has not recognised any adjustment to Pacific Magazines non-current assets, or discontinued operations as a result of ongoing ACCC discussions.

18. SIGNIFICANT NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

The Group engaged in the following significant non-cash investing and financing activities during the year:

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

REF

$'000

$'000

Non-cash investing (outflow) inflow

Acquisition of other financial assets

(21,120)

(8,175)

Total non-cash investing (outflow) inflow

(21,120)

(8,175)

Non-cash financing (outflow) inflow

Issue of ordinary shares as consideration for acquisition of other financial assets

[A]

12,120

-

Total non-cash financing (outflow) inflow

12,120

-

  1. The Group issued $12.1 million of shares in exchange for the acquisition of $12.1 million of shares in Prime Media Group Limited on 19 December 2019.

29

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

19. LEASES

The Group leases many assets including offices, equipment, transmission towers and satellites.

The associated right of use assets for these leases were measured on a retrospective basis as if AASB 16 had always been applied. The recognised right of use assets relate to the following types of assets:

Right of use assets

Plant &

Comm-

Building

Equipment

unications

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Half year ended 28 December 2019

Net carrying amount at the beginning of the half year

107,590

658

8,803

117,051

Additions

2,145

70

508

2,723

Depreciation charge

(4,271)

(116)

(1,158)

(5,545)

Impairment

(3,726)

-

-

(3,726)

Effects of movement in exchange rates

24

-

-

24

Net carrying amount at the end of the half year

101,762

612

8,153

110,527

Year ended 29 June 2019 (restated)

Net carrying amount at the beginning of the year

113,079

229

10,879

124,187

Additions

2,701

580

135

3,416

Depreciation charge

(8,190)

(151)

(2,211)

(10,552)

Net carrying amount at the end of the year

107,590

658

8,803

117,051

Half year ended 29 December 2018 (restated)

Net carrying amount at the beginning of the half year

113,079

229

10,879

124,187

Additions

679

438

-

1,117

Depreciation charge

(3,982)

(54)

(1,098)

(5,134)

Net carrying amount at the end of the half year

109,776

613

9,781

120,170

Lease liabilities

The following tables show the discounted lease liabilities included in the Group statement of financial position and a maturity analysis of the contractual undiscounted lease payments:

Restated

Restated

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Dec 2018

Lease liabilities

$'000

$'000

$'000

Current

8,479

7,744

7,039

Non-current

166,662

167,414

168,435

Total lease liabilities

175,141

175,158

175,474

Dec 2019

Maturity analysis - contractual undiscounted lease payments

$'000

Less than one year

22,086

One to five years

85,772

More than five years

244,587

Total undiscounted lease payments

352,445

30

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

20. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES

New and amended standards and interpretations issued but not yet effective

The Group has not early adopted any standards, interpretations or amendments that have been issued but are not yet effective.

Tentative agenda decisions that if issued will impact the Group in the current and prior period

In December 2019, the IFRS interpretation committee issued tentative agenda decision Multiple Tax Consequences of Recovering an Asset (AASB 112 Income Taxes) which considers how an entity determines the tax base of an asset with two distinct tax consequences over its life (taxable economic benefits from use and capital gains on disposal or expiry). The Group identified that assets which would fall into the category above include Television and Radio Licences which at 28 December 2019 had a carrying value after impairment of $479.1m (29 June 2019: $540.7m).

The tentative decision proposes that in these circumstances an entity identifies independent temporary differences (and deferred taxes) that reflect these distinct tax consequences. This agenda decision does not align with the accounting policy currently applied.

The Group has considered the impact of the accounting policy change on the results reported in the current and comparative reporting periods and determined that the above changes would apply to the SWM Group. Should the tentative agenda decision be issued by the committee it would result in the Group retrospectively adjusting the deferred tax accounting for acquired indefinite life assets, specifically Television and Radio Licences. As at 28 December 2019, the impact of this change in accounting policy would be to increase deferred tax liabilities by $143.7m (29 June 2019: $162.2m).

New and amended standards and interpretations

The following accounting standards and interpretations have been issued and are effective for the Group for the period beginning 30 June 2019.

AASB 16 Leases

The impact of the adoption of AASB 16 on the Group's consolidated financial statements are detailed in Note 20.1.

Several other amendments and interpretations apply for the Group for the first time for the period beginning 30 June 2019, but do not have an impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group.

20.1 Accounting policies adopted during the period

AASB 16 Leases

On adoption of AASB 16, the Group recognised right of use assets and lease liabilities on the statement of financial position in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of AASB 117 Leases. In the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the rental charge is now replaced by depreciation of the right of use asset and interest on the lease liability.

The impact of the adoption of AASB 16 is disclosed in Note 20.1.A to 20.1.F, and Note 20.2. Specifically, the tables in Note 20.1.A and 20.1.B set out the line-by-line impact of AASB 16 on the comparative period statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the half year ended 29 December 2018, and the comparative period statement of financial position as at 29 June 2019 and 29 December 2018.

31

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

20. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES (continued)

20.1.A. Impact on Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the half year ended

29 December 2018

AASB 16

Reported

impact

Restated

REF

$'000

$'000

$'000

Revenue

797,441

-

797,441

Other income

602

-

602

Revenue and other income

798,043

-

798,043

Expenses

[A]

(652,123)

4,385

(647,738)

Share of net profit of equity accounted investees

847

-

847

Profit before net finance costs and tax

146,767

4,385

151,152

Finance income

808

-

808

Finance costs

(18,758)

(7,788)

(26,546)

Write off of unamortised refinancing cost

(8,587)

-

(8,587)

Profit before tax

120,230

(3,403)

116,827

Tax expense

(34,444)

1,021

(33,423)

Profit for the half year

85,786

(2,382)

83,404

Other comprehensive income (expense)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges

(206)

-

(206)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

125

-

125

Tax relating to items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

62

-

62

Other comprehensive (expense) income for the half year, net of tax

(19)

-

(19)

Total comprehensive income for the half year attributable to owners of the Company

85,767

(2,382)

83,385

Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:

Owners of the Company

86,142

(2,382)

83,760

Non-controlling interests

(375)

-

(375)

Total comprehensive income for the year

85,767

(2,382)

83,385

Earnings per share for profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company

Basic earnings per share

5.7 cents

(0.1) cents

5.6 cents

Diluted earnings per share

5.7 cents

(0.1) cents

5.6 cents

  1. AASB 16 impact on expenses includes decrease in rental expense relating to operating leases of $9,519,000 and increase in depreciation and amortisation of $5,134,000.

32

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

20. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES (continued)

20.1.B. Impact on Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 29 June 2019

As at 29 December 2018

AASB 16

AASB 16

Reported

impact

Restated

Reported

impact

Restated

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

90,455

-

90,455

99,566

-

99,566

Trade and other receivables

262,798

-

262,798

250,880

-

250,880

Program rights and inventories

193,269

-

193,269

216,334

-

216,334

Contract assets

3,566

-

3,566

1,179

-

1,179

Asset held for sale

-

-

-

36,102

-

36,102

Other assets

12,454

-

12,454

21,617

-

21,617

Total current assets

562,542

-

562,542

625,678

-

625,678

Non-current assets

Program rights

15,857

-

15,857

1,998

-

1,998

Equity accounted investees

12,850

-

12,850

3,812

-

3,812

Other financial assets

60,552

-

60,552

60,553

-

60,553

Property, plant and equipment

126,554

-

126,554

144,532

-

144,532

Intangible assets

565,478

-

565,478

1,030,350

-

1,030,350

Right of use assets

-

117,051

117,051

-

120,170

120,170

Deferred tax assets

1,759

11,908

13,667

-

-

-

Other assets

7,178

-

7,178

9,273

-

9,273

Total non-current assets

790,228

128,959

919,187

1,250,518

120,170

1,370,688

Total assets

1,352,770

128,959

1,481,729

1,876,196

120,170

1,996,366

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

288,704

(18,170)

270,534

242,791

(18,206)

224,585

Lease liabilities

-

7,744

7,744

-

7,039

7,039

Provisions

105,425

-

105,425

85,444

-

85,444

Deferred income

7,192

-

7,192

10,197

-

10,197

Contract liabilities

21,368

-

21,368

15,910

-

15,910

Borrowings

1,045

-

1,045

-

-

-

Current tax liabilities

1,575

-

1,575

11,351

-

11,351

Total current liabilities

425,309

(10,426)

414,883

365,693

(11,167)

354,526

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

10,011

-

10,011

21,463

-

21,463

Lease liabilities

-

167,414

167,414

-

168,435

168,435

Provisions

147,681

-

147,681

130,401

-

130,401

Contract liabilities

12,792

-

12,792

10,500

-

10,500

Deferred tax liabilities

-

-

-

26,737

(11,033)

15,704

Borrowings

653,839

-

653,839

688,592

-

688,592

Total non-current liabilities

824,323

167,414

991,737

877,693

157,402

1,035,095

Total liabilities

1,249,632

156,988

1,406,620

1,243,386

146,235

1,389,621

Net assets

103,138

(28,029)

75,109

632,810

(26,065)

606,745

EQUITY

Share capital

3,393,546

-

3,393,546

3,393,546

-

3,393,546

Reserves

14,640

-

14,640

16,702

-

16,702

Non-controlling interests

398

-

398

(2,634)

-

(2,634)

Accumulated deficit

(3,305,446)

(28,029)

(3,333,475)

(2,774,804)

(26,065)

(2,800,869)

Total equity

103,138

(28,029)

75,109

632,810

(26,065)

606,745

33

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

20. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES (continued)

20.1.C. Impact on Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

AASB 16 has no impact on the total cash flow for the period ended 29 December 2018 or cash and cash equivalents at the end of the same period. Cash flows related to operating activities increased as operating lease rental expenses are no longer recognised as operating cash outflows. Cash outflows are instead split between interest paid on lease liabilities in operating cash flows and principal repayments on lease liabilities in financing cash flows as shown in the below extract. Line items that were not affected by the change in accounting policy have not been included below.

For the half year ended

29 December 2018

AASB 16

Reported

impact

Restated

$'000

$'000

$'000

Cash flows related to operating activities

Payments to suppliers and employees

(819,930)

9,972

(809,958)

Interest paid on lease liability

-

(7,224)

(7,224)

Net operating cash flows

67,073

2,748

69,821

Cash flows related to financing activities

Payment of lease liabilities

-

(2,748)

(2,748)

Net financing cash flows

(91,407)

(2,748)

(94,155)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(42,597)

-

(42,597)

20.1.D. Impact on segment disclosures

The following operating segments were affected by the change in accounting policy:

For the half year ended 29 December 2018

AASB 16 Impact*

Other

Business and

Reported

New

Restated

Total

Television

The West

Pacific

Ventures

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Expenses

(637,402)

8,270

45

1,144

60

(627,883)

Profit (loss) before significant items, net finance

costs, tax, depreciation and amortisation

161,488

8,270

45

1,144

60

171,007

Depreciation and amortisation

(14,721)

(4,617)

(40)

(439)

(38)

(19,855)

Profit (loss) before significant items, net finance costs

and tax

146,767

3,653

5

705

22

151,152

*Corporate is not an operating segment and was not affected by the change in accounting policy.

20.1.E. Reconciliation of operating lease commitments to lease liabilities on 29 June 2019

$'000

Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 29 June 2019

155,912

Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application

93,139

(Less): short-term and low value leases recognised on a straight line basis as expense

(2,053)

Add/(less): adjustments as a result of a different treatment of extension options

84,072

Lease liability recognised as at 29 June 2019

175,158

Of which are:

Current lease liabilities

7,744

Non-current lease liabilities

167,414

175,158

34

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

20. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES (continued)

20.1.F. Amounts recognised in profit or loss

The following table includes the expenses recorded under AASB 16:

Lease expense under AASB 16

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Interest on lease liabilities

7,716

7,788

Expenses relating to short-term leases

254

134

Expenses relating to leases of low-value assets, excluding short-term leases of low-value assets

1,695

896

20.2 The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for

As a lessee

The Group leases various offices, equipment, transmission towers and satellites. Rental contracts are typically made for fixed periods of 1 to 10 years, but may have extension options as described in (iii) below. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.

At inception of a contract, the Group assesses whether a contract is, or contains, a lease. A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration.

The Group recognises a right of use asset and a lease liability at the lease commencement date.

(i) Right of use asset

The right of use asset is initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any initial direct costs incurred and an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located, less any lease incentives received.

The right of use asset is subsequently depreciated using a straight-line method from the commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the right of use asset or the end of the lease term. The right of use asset is tested for impairment if there are any indicators of impairment.

(ii) Lease liability

The lease liability is measured at the present value of the lease payments, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease, or if that rate cannot be readily determined, the Group's incremental borrowing rate.

Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability comprise:

  • fixed payments, including in-substance fixed payments;
  • the exercise price under a purchase option if the Group is reasonably certain to exercise;
  • penalties for early termination if the lease term reflects the Group exercising a break option; and
  • lease payments in an optional renewal period if the Group is reasonably certain to exercise an extension option or not exercise a break

option.

The lease liability is subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. It is remeasured, with a corresponding adjustment to the right of use asset, when there is a change in future lease payments resulting from a rent review, change in an index or rate such as inflation, or change in the Group's assessment of whether it is reasonably certain to exercise a purchase or extension option or not exercise a break option.

35

Seven West Media Limited

Half Year Financial Report

28 December 2019

20. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES (continued)

20.2 The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for (continued)

  1. Extension options

Extension options are included in a number of office and equipment leases across the Group. These terms are used to maximise operational flexibility in terms of managing contracts. The majority of extension options held are exercisable only by the Group and not by the respective lessor. In determining the lease term, management considers all facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive to exercise an extension option. Extension options are only included in the lease term if the lease is reasonably certain to be extended. The Group reassesses whether it is reasonably certain to exercise the options if there is a significant event or significant changes in circumstances within its control.

(iv) Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets

The Group has elected not to recognise right of use assets and lease liabilities for leases where the total lease term is less than or equal to 12 months, or for leases considered to be low value. The payments for these leases are recognised in the statement of profit or loss on a straight- line basis over the lease term.

(v) Practical expedients applied

In applying AASB 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following expedients permitted by the standard:

  • the accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 30 June 2019 as short-term leases
  • the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right of use asset at the date of initial application, and
  • the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease.

The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date the Group relied on its assessment made applying AASB 117 and Interpretation 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease.

36

Directors' Declaration

Seven West Media Limited

ABN 91 053 480 845

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 28 DECEMBER 2019

In the opinion of the Directors of Seven West Media Limited (the Company):

  1. the consolidated financial statements and notes set out on pages 9 to 36 are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:
    1. giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 28 December 2019 and of its performance for the half year ended on that date; and
    2. complying with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134: Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001;
  3. there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors

…………………………..

KM Stokes AC

Chairman

18 February 2020

37

Independent Auditor's Review Report

To the shareholders of Seven West Media Limited

Report on the Half-year Financial Report

Conclusion

We have reviewed the accompanying

Half-year Financial Report of Seven

West Media Limited.

Based on our review, which is not an audit, we have not become aware of any matter that make us believe that the Half- year Financial Report of Seven West Media Limited is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:

  • giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 28 December 2019 and of its performance for the Half-year ended on that date; and
  • complying with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001.

The Half-year Financial Report comprises:

  • Consolidated statement of financial position as at 28 December 2019;
  • Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, Consolidated statement of changes in equity and Consolidated statement of cash flows for the Half-year then ended;
  • Notes 1 to 20 comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information; and
  • The Directors' Declaration.

The Group comprises Seven West Media Limited (the Company) and the entities it controlled at the Half-year end or from time to time during the Half-year.

Responsibilities of the Directors for the Half-year Financial Report

The Directors of the Company are responsible for:

  • the preparation of the Half-year Financial Report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001; and
  • such internal control as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the Half-year Financial Report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

38

Auditor's responsibility for the review of the Half-year Financial Report

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Half-year Financial Report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, we have become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the Half-year Financial Report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 28 December 2019 and its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As auditor of Seven West Media Limited, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.

A review of a Half-year Financial Report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

KPMG

Duncan McLennan

Partner

Sydney

18 February 2020

39

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 03:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
10:17pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Presentation of Results for the Hal...
PU
10:17pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Media Release for the Half Year end...
PU
10:17pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Appendix 4D and the Half-Year Finan...
PU
10:17pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : release interim fi...
PU
2019SEVEN WEST MEDIA : ACCC Statement of Issues regarding ...
PU
2019SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Prime Media deal not opposed
AQ
2019SEVEN WEST MEDIA : announces CFO succ...
PU
2019SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Statement on the Morrison Governmen...
PU
2019SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Partners line up for Seven's second...
PU
2019SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Agreement to sell Pacific Magazines
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 490 M
EBIT 2020 185 M
Net income 2020 100 M
Debt 2020 488 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,96x
P/E ratio 2021 4,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 400 M
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,40  AUD
Last Close Price 0,26  AUD
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Warburton Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Kerry Matthew Stokes Chairman
Jeffrey Peter Howard Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Kerry Stokes Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
David Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED-22.73%264
FOX CORPORATION1.97%22 810
DISCOVERY, INC.-7.73%20 434
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.7.48%5 814
HUYA INC.17.27%4 608
TEGNA INC.1.32%3 668
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group