NEWS RELEASE: 9/10/2019

SEVEN WEST MEDIA APPOINTS CHARLOTTE VALENTE

IN NEWLY CREATED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLE

Seven's Managing Director and CEO, James Warburton, today announced the appointment of Ms Charlotte Valente in the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer of the group, effective October 21, 2019.

Ms Valente joins the newly streamlined, eight person senior management team reporting directly to Mr Warburton.

Mr Warburton said "Charlotte will bring a strong viewer and client focus to this newly created, senior role in the group, with a focus on launching Seven's new marketing initiatives, as well as enhancing the look and feel of the brand.

"I worked with Charlotte at APN Outdoor, where she was instrumental in implementing a successful change strategy to help move the company from an asset-led to an audience-first business, a similar role she will perform at Seven.

"The CMO role is a first for Seven and will cover a broad range of viewer and business facing marketing initiatives, including data analytics, on-air promotions, digital optimisation and public relations", he added.

Ms Valente has worked in strategic marketing roles with range of leading media and marketing organisations including APN Outdoor, Big Red Group and Adshel in Australia and the BBC and The Guardian Media Group internationally.

She said "I am delighted to work with James again and be a part of Seven's transformation towards a more audience- centric group, with a strong focus on delivering engaging broadcast and digital content.

"Integrating Seven's multiple platforms to provide an accessible and captivating media offering will be my main priority", she added.

The appointment of Ms Valente will be followed by two others - Chief Digital Officer and Chief Content Officer - to be part of the new senior management team, joining Kurt Burnette (Chief Revenue Officer), Mr Bruce McWilliam (Commercial Director), Warwick Lynch (Chief Financial Officer), Katie McGrath (Chief People and Culture Officer) and Maryna Fewster (CEO - SWM WA).

Mr Warburton said "Charlotte's appointment and creation of a leaner management team are all parts of our transformation strategy for the group, more details of which will be revealed at our upfronts on October 23".

For Further Information:

Tim Allerton 0412 715 707