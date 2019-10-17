Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Seven West Media Limited    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/17
0.38 AUD   +2.70%
05:24pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Merger of Seven West Media and Prim...
PU
10/16SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Studios Recognised for Intern...
PU
10/08SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Appoints Charlotte...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Seven West Media : Merger of Seven West Media and Prim...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 05:24pm EDT

Merger of Seven West Media and Prime Media,

and Divestment of WA Radio Assets

18 October 2019: Seven West Media Limited (SWM) (ASX:SWM) has today announced two strategic initiatives that will transform the company and position the network as the leading wholly-owned commercial premium broadcast, video and news network across Australia, reaching over 18 million people each month. This includes:

  • Merging SWM with Prime Media Group Limited (Prime) (ASX:PRT) through a 100% scrip-based Prime scheme of arrangement; and
  • Divestment of SWM's Western Australian radio assets (Redwave) to Southern Cross Media for cash consideration of $28 million, representing an FY19 Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple of 8x.

The announced strategic initiatives will also strengthen SWM's balance sheet and improve key debt metrics.

Merger of Seven West Media and Prime Media

The recommended transaction:

  • Establishes the network as the leading wholly-owned commercial premium broadcast, video and news network in the country through the potential to reach over 90 per cent of Australia's population each month and provide seamless access for advertisers
  • Is expected to generate significant synergies and be EPS accretive for all SWM and Prime shareholders on a pro forma basis following the realisation of expected cost synergies of $11 million on an annualised basis and excluding any one-off transaction and integration costs
  • Provides Prime shareholders with the opportunity to maintain industry exposure while benefiting from being part of a larger and more relevant national platform and sharing in the upside from the synergies gained

SWM and Prime have entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which it is proposed that SWM will acquire all Prime's issued shares through a Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) under which Prime shareholders will receive 0.4582 SWM shares for each Prime share that they hold (Proposed Transaction). Following completion of the Proposed Transaction, existing SWM shareholders will own 90% of the combined entity, with Prime shareholders holding the remaining 10%.

The combined business will be led by James Warburton, SWM Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, and will be chaired by Kerry Stokes AC, Chairman of SWM.

The merger of SWM and Prime will deliver significant value creation by:

  • providing advertisers with a single platform that will deliver superior audience reach across metropolitan and regional markets;
  • unlocking the revenue potential of regional audiences;
  • enhancing the audience proposition through re-investment in content and expanding the digital delivery of SWM's offering in regional markets; and
  • generating expected cost synergies of $11 million on an annualised basis and potential revenue upside. The costs savings are expected to be fully realised within 12-18 months from completion of the Proposed Transaction.

1

The directors of Prime have unanimously recommended that Prime shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to an independent expert concluding that the Scheme is in the best interest of Prime shareholders. Subject to those same qualifications, each Prime director has indicated that he or she intends to vote all Prime shares held or controlled by them in favour of the Scheme.

Commenting on the Proposed Transaction, SWM's Chairman Kerry Stokes AC said: "SWM and Prime have had a longstanding relationship and are key partners in the industry. The combined group will cement our position as Australia's leading content provider and presents excellent value to shareholders."

Prime's Chairman John Hartigan commented: "The Prime Board has carefully considered the Proposed Transaction and believes it is in the best interests of Prime shareholders. It represents an exciting opportunity for Prime shareholders to maintain their exposure to the broadcast television industry in a stronger and larger combined group that is more relevant and resilient."

SWM's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer James Warburton said: "The Proposed Transaction is a game changer for advertisers and media buyers and cements SWM's position as the superior advertising offering. Overnight, SWM will be the leading wholly-owned commercial premium network that amasses a monthly Australian audience reach of 18 million people."

The Scheme Implementation Deed contains customary terms and conditions on which SWM and Prime propose to implement the Scheme. Implementation of the Scheme is subject to conditions including:

  • the independent expert concluding that the Scheme is in the best interest of Prime shareholders;
  • Prime shareholder approval;
  • Court approval; and
  • regulatory approvals (including ACMA and ACCC).

The Scheme Implementation Deed contains customary exclusivity provisions including no-shop and no-talk restrictions as well as a notification obligation, with the no-talk obligation subject to the Prime directors' fiduciary obligations. The Scheme Implementation Deed also details the circumstances in which Prime may be required to pay a reimbursement fee to SWM, and in which SWM may be required to pay a reimbursement fee to Prime.

Full details of the conditions to the Scheme and other agreed terms are set out in the Scheme Implementation Deed, a copy of which is attached to this announcement.

It is anticipated that Prime shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on the Scheme at a shareholder meeting to be held in mid December 2019 (with final Court approval for the Scheme to be sought in December 2019). Subject to the conditions being satisfied, the Scheme is targeted to be implemented in early 2020.

SWM is being advised by Stanton Road Partners as financial adviser and Herbert Smith Freehills as legal counsel.

2

Divestment of Non-Core WA Radio Assets

SWM has agreed to divest its Western Australian radio assets (Redwave) to Southern Cross Media for cash consideration of $28 million, representing an FY19 Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple of 8x.

Concluding Remarks

The divestment of Redwave together with the merger with Prime will strengthen SWM's balance sheet as the company targets leverage below 2.0x.

"Through these actions, SWM will have a strengthened balance sheet, lower debt levels and improved efficiency in the delivery of content across a range of metropolitan and regional platforms," concluded Mr Warburton.

Analyst / Investor Call

Time:

10:00am AEST, Friday, 18 October 2019

Dial-In Details:

1. Dial your access number:

Local Connect:

+61 2 8373 3507

Australia Toll Free:

1800 175 864

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800 963 435

Malaysia Toll Free:

1800 816 793

New Zealand Toll Free:

0800 444 845

Singapore Toll Free:

8006 162 312

United Kingdom Toll Free:

0808 234 1368

United States Toll Free:

1855 823 0291

2. Enter passcode followed by #:

Passcode:

8498580

For further information please contact:

Investor / Analyst:

Media:

Alan Stuart

Tim Allerton

astuart@seven.com.au

tallerton@citypublicrelations.com.au

02 8777 7211

0412 715 707

3

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 21:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
05:24pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Merger of Seven West Media and Prim...
PU
10/16SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Studios Recognised for Intern...
PU
10/08SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Appoints Charlotte...
PU
08/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Presentation of Results
PU
08/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Appendix 4E & Year End Results Anno...
PU
08/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 2019 SWM Annual Report
PU
08/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Full Year Financia...
PU
08/15SEVEN WEST MEDIA : announces leadersh...
PU
07/03SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Channel 7 consolidates Facebook spo...
PU
05/26SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Rob Hotchin appointed Digital GSM -...
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 520 M
EBIT 2020 191 M
Net income 2020 109 M
Debt 2020 484 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 5,36x
P/E ratio 2021 6,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 573 M
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,46  AUD
Last Close Price 0,38  AUD
Spread / Highest target 71,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Warburton Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Kerry Matthew Stokes Chairman
Warwick Owen Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Peter Joshua Thomas Gammell Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ryan Kerry Stokes Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED-31.82%377
FOX CORPORATION-33.52%19 746
DISCOVERY, INC.12.37%18 884
HUYA INC.55.36%5 246
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.23.75%4 551
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-47.38%3 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group