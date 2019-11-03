Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Seven West Media Limited    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/01
0.41 AUD   +2.50%
10/20SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Agreement to sell Pacific Magazines
PU
10/17SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Merger of Seven West Media and Prim...
PU
10/16SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Studios Recognised for Intern...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Seven West Media : Partners line up for Seven's second...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 07:33pm EST

Monday, 4th November 2019

Partners line up for Seven's second

Summer of Cricket

The Seven Network, Australia's Home of Cricket, today confirmed its key partners for the 2019-20 Summer of Cricket. A suite of new and returning partners have joined Seven's Summer of Cricket, as the Network ramps up its second summer of coverage.

Natalie Harvey, Seven's Network Sales Director, said: "We had a great first Summer of Cricket and the upcoming Summer is set to be even better. We've got multiple returning sponsors who all see the incredible business impact a partnership with Seven's Cricket brings."

Returning as partners this summer include KFC, Bunnings and P&O. All three partners saw tremendous results over the 2018-19 summer, on the back of the dominant reach of 7CRICKET. Joining as new partners for the 2019-20 summer include Optus and Huddle.

Test Match days during Seven's first Summer of Cricket delivered an average daytime commercial share of 54.4%, and primetime commercial shares averaging 37.5% during Big Bash League matches. This dominance extended to key demographics, with commercial shares of 56% for P25-54, 61.7% for P18-39 and 63.3% for M18+, during the daytime Test Match coverage. Across the whole Summer of Cricket, Seven reached 14.8 million Australians

  • nearly 60% of Australia's total population.i

Seven's Summer of Cricket is already underway, with the Women's Twenty20 International between Australia and Sri Lanka on September 29, and the Women's Big Bash League, which launched on Friday, October 18. The first Men's Test Match, Australia v Pakistan, starts Thursday, November 21 and the Men's Big Bash League commences on Tuesday, December 17.

Lewis Martin, Seven's Head of Sport, said: "We've already seen how incredible this Summer of Cricket will be, with stunning performances like those from Alyssa Healy giving us a preview of what we can expect.

"We can't wait to bring the Cricket, Australia's favourite Summer sport, to the audiences our partners crave and all Australians."

When combined with 7NEWS, Australia's most-watched 6.00 pm news service, Sunrise, Australia's most-watched breakfast show for the 16 years running, and The Latest, Australia's only late-night news bulletin, Seven's Summer of Cricket will provide unmatched reach this Summer, delivering exceptional results for our partners.

Seven's continuing coverage of the 2019-20 Summer of Cricket will be live and free across the screens of Seven.

The full list of partners for the 2019-20 summer of Cricket on Seven include:

  • AHM
  • Alinta
  • Bunnings
  • Chemist Warehouse
  • Domain
  • Gillette
  • Harvey Norman
  • Huddle
  • KFC
  • Lion
  • Optus
  • P&O
  • Specsavers
  • Toyota
  • Woolworths

End.

For more details:

Jack McLintock

Corporate and Government Affairs

T: 0450 608 022

  1. jmclintock@seven.com.au
  1. Source: OzTAM, Metro, Seven's Cricket: 1/12/18-4/2/2019, Network National Reach Estimate based on Metro +
    Regional for at least a minute of Seven's Cricket coverage. Daytime 0600-1800, Primetime 1800-2400. Data: Cons7.

2

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 00:32:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
10/20SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Agreement to sell Pacific Magazines
PU
10/17SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Merger of Seven West Media and Prim...
PU
10/16SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Studios Recognised for Intern...
PU
10/08SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Appoints Charlotte...
PU
08/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Appendix 4E & Year End Results Anno...
PU
08/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 2019 SWM Annual Report
PU
08/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Presentation of Results
PU
08/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Full Year Financia...
PU
08/15SEVEN WEST MEDIA : announces leadersh...
PU
07/03SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Channel 7 consolidates Facebook spo...
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 516 M
EBIT 2020 190 M
Net income 2020 109 M
Debt 2020 486 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 5,88x
P/E ratio 2021 6,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,69x
Capitalization 618 M
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,46  AUD
Last Close Price 0,41  AUD
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Warburton Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Kerry Matthew Stokes Chairman
Warwick Owen Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Peter Joshua Thomas Gammell Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ryan Kerry Stokes Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED-27.27%427
FOX CORPORATION-32.69%19 961
DISCOVERY, INC.10.23%18 568
HUYA INC.50.26%5 074
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.24.24%4 505
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-45.30%4 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group