Seven West Media : Partners line up for Seven's second...

Monday, 4th November 2019

Partners line up for Seven's second

Summer of Cricket

The Seven Network, Australia's Home of Cricket, today confirmed its key partners for the 2019-20 Summer of Cricket. A suite of new and returning partners have joined Seven's Summer of Cricket, as the Network ramps up its second summer of coverage.

Natalie Harvey, Seven's Network Sales Director, said: "We had a great first Summer of Cricket and the upcoming Summer is set to be even better. We've got multiple returning sponsors who all see the incredible business impact a partnership with Seven's Cricket brings."

Returning as partners this summer include KFC, Bunnings and P&O. All three partners saw tremendous results over the 2018-19 summer, on the back of the dominant reach of 7CRICKET. Joining as new partners for the 2019-20 summer include Optus and Huddle.

Test Match days during Seven's first Summer of Cricket delivered an average daytime commercial share of 54.4%, and primetime commercial shares averaging 37.5% during Big Bash League matches. This dominance extended to key demographics, with commercial shares of 56% for P25-54, 61.7% for P18-39 and 63.3% for M18+, during the daytime Test Match coverage. Across the whole Summer of Cricket, Seven reached 14.8 million Australians

nearly 60% of Australia's total population. i

Seven's Summer of Cricket is already underway, with the Women's Twenty20 International between Australia and Sri Lanka on September 29, and the Women's Big Bash League, which launched on Friday, October 18. The first Men's Test Match, Australia v Pakistan, starts Thursday, November 21 and the Men's Big Bash League commences on Tuesday, December 17.

Lewis Martin, Seven's Head of Sport, said: "We've already seen how incredible this Summer of Cricket will be, with stunning performances like those from Alyssa Healy giving us a preview of what we can expect.

"We can't wait to bring the Cricket, Australia's favourite Summer sport, to the audiences our partners crave and all Australians."

When combined with 7NEWS, Australia's most-watched 6.00 pm news service, Sunrise, Australia's most-watched breakfast show for the 16 years running, and The Latest, Australia's only late-night news bulletin, Seven's Summer of Cricket will provide unmatched reach this Summer, delivering exceptional results for our partners.

Seven's continuing coverage of the 2019-20 Summer of Cricket will be live and free across the screens of Seven.