SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/17
0.26 AUD   +1.96%
Seven West Media : Presentation of Results for the Hal...

02/17/2020 | 10:17pm EST

18 February 2020

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 6, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

By electronic lodgment

Total Pages: 21 (including covering letter)

Dear Sir / Madam

PRESENTATION OF HALF YEAR RESULTS

Following is the Presentation of Results for the half year ended 28 December 2019.

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of Seven West Media

Warren Coatsworth

Company Secretary

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED ABN 91 053 480 845

50 HASLER ROAD, OSBORNE PARK WA 6017 AUSTRALIA T +61 8 9482 3111 F +61 8 9482 9080

1H20 Summary

Presentation on 18 February 2020 Results for the half year ended 28 December 2019 17

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 03:16:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 490 M
EBIT 2020 185 M
Net income 2020 100 M
Debt 2020 488 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,96x
P/E ratio 2021 4,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 400 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,40  AUD
Last Close Price 0,26  AUD
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Warburton Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Kerry Matthew Stokes Chairman
Jeffrey Peter Howard Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Kerry Stokes Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
David Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED-22.73%264
FOX CORPORATION1.97%22 810
DISCOVERY, INC.-7.73%20 434
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.7.48%5 814
HUYA INC.17.27%4 608
TEGNA INC.1.32%3 668
