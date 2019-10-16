Seven West Media : Studios Recognised for Intern...

Thursday, October 17 2019

Seven Studios Recognised for International Success

Seven Studios, the content production division of Seven West Media, was last night awarded the Premier's New South Wales Export Award for Creative Industries.

The Award acknowledges outstanding international success across all creative industries, including music and performing arts, film, television and radio, software and interactive content such as VR and AR, writing, publishing and print media, architecture and design, and visual arts.

Therese Hegarty, CEO of Seven Studios, said: "With our productions reaching over 190 countries globally across broadcast and streaming platforms, Seven Studios has established itself as a truly global player. This award coincides with Seven Studios furthering its international presence at MIPCOM 2019 in Cannes, France, selling our productions to a global audience.

"The Premier's New South Wales Export Award for Creative Industries is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the Seven Studios team. From writers, producers, directors and crew, as well as the world-renowned Australian stars that features in our productions, Australia has the very best talent in the world, and this award demonstrates that."

"Seven Studios is thrilled to be recognised with this prestigious award, and we celebrate with our team both in Australia and abroad that have made this possible."

The 2019 Premier's NSW Export Awards is an annual program which aims to recognise excellence in the export of goods and services by NSW business. The Awards acknowledge the important contribution of businesses to the economy through job creation and increased prosperity for the community and for the state.

As an award winner, Seven Studios automatically progresses as national finalists to the Australian Export Awards. The Australian Export Awards is a national program where industry winners from all states and territories compete for an Australian industry award, including the coveted Australian Exporter of the Year.

For more information on the Awards, visit https://exportaward.com.au/nsw/newentry/.

About Seven Studios

Seven Studios is the content production division of Seven West Media. Its productions can be seen in more than 190 countries worldwide, via deals with global platforms.

In 2019, the group will create and produce more than 1,000 hours of premium television across all programming genres from oﬃces in Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles, Auckland and London. Major projects include My Kitchen Rules, Border Security, House Rules and Home and Away.