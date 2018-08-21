Log in
PRT: Affiliation Agreement Extension between PRT and SWM

08/21/2018 | 01:52am CEST

Tuesday August 21, 2018

Seven West Media and Prime Media Group

extend their affiliation

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) and Prime Media Group (ASX: PRT) today announced that they have agreed terms to extend their long-standing program supply arrangements.

The agreement, which is effective from 1st July 2018 and runs for five years, recognises current market terms and reflects Seven's ongoing investment in content and sporting rights.

Seven West Media's CEO Tim Worner said: "Our partnership with Prime, which now runs over 30 years, is one that we value tremendously. It delivers great results for both organisations, and ensures millions of viewers in regional and rural Australia can enjoy Seven's market-leading news, entertainment and sport programming."

Ian Audsley CEO of Prime said "Seven has made substantial up-front investments in key sports rights and uniquely Australian content to drive audience performance in an increasingly competitive environment. We recognise that these investments form the cornerstone to Prime's leading position in regional television. Accordingly, we have increased our contribution to these investments and we are delighted to further extend our relationship with Seven.'

End.

For more details:

Stephen Browning

John Palisi

Head of Corporate Affairs, SWM

Company Secretary, PRT

T: 0432 961 773

T: 0407 880 231

E: stbrowning@seven.com.au

E: john.palisi@primemedia.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's leading integrated media companies, with a market-leading presence in broadcast television, magazine and newspaper publishing and online.

The company is the home to many of Australia's leading media businesses - Seven, 7TWO and 7mate, 7flix, Pacific Magazines, The West Australian, The Sunday Times and Yahoo7, and the biggest content brands including My Kitchen Rules, House Rules, Home and Away, Sunrise, the Australian Football League, Cricket Australia, Tennis Australia, the Olympic Games, Better Homes and Gardens, marie claire, Who, PerthNow, racing.com and 7plus.

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 23:51:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
