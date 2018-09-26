Log in
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD (SWM)
SXL: SCA to outsource television playout to NPC Media

09/26/2018 | 01:36am CEST

ASX RELEASE

26 SEPTEMBER 2018

SOUTHERN CROSS AUSTEREO TO OUTSOURCE TELEVISION PLAYOUT

SERVICES

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX: SXL) (Southern Cross Austereo or SCA) today announced it will transfer its Canberra broadcast playout operation in 2020 to NPC Media, a joint venture between the Nine and Seven Networks. NPC will provide SCA with playout services for an initial period of seven years.

The decision comes after SCA sold its Canberra site in 2016 with a four-year lease-back, and at the end of the capital expenditure lifecycle for SCA's current broadcast playout equipment.

The new playout solution allows SCA to collaborate with peers Nine and Seven to create an industry leading back-office solution, in a facility that will be developed to include full technical back-up.

SCA has program supply agreements with the Nine, Seven and Ten Networks and broadcasts 105 television signals into regional Australia, covering all states and territories other than Western Australia. This extensive television footprint will mean that SCA will be NPC's largest customer.

"With almost identical playout requirements, it makes sense for our businesses to pool resources", said SCA Chief Operating Officer, John Kelly

"Given SCA already broadcasts Nine and Seven programs and uses their brands, the move is a logical step to consolidate back office functions. It will not only enable us to reduce operational costs, but also to streamline processes, promote collaboration and increase productivity".

SCA will lease a new office facility in Canberra to house the employees unaffected by the change. With playout operations transitioning to NPC, some current roles will become redundant.

"We are working closely with affected employees to maintain operations during the transition and to support them in identifying new opportunities as the transition is completed", said John Kelly.

SCA aims to complete the relocation of its Canberra broadcast operation by 30 June 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Media:

Nick McKechnie

Madeleine Maher

Chief Financial Officer

Corporate Communications Manager

Tel: 03 9922 2001

Tel: 03 9252 1043

Mob: 0439 002 693

Southern Cross Media Group Limited

Level 2, 257 Clarendon Street

Telephone

+61 3 9252 1019

ABN 91 116 024 536

South Melbourne VIC 3205

Fax

+61 3 9252 1270

Australia

Internet

www.southerncrossaustereo.com.au

Southern Cross Austereo comprises Southern Cross Media Group Limited and its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 23:35:03 UTC
