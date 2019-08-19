Seven West Media : 2019 SWM Annual Report

Our focus is on creating world-class content that engages audiences at scale and drives growth for our partners and our own businesses.
We create premium entertainment, news and lifestyle content for local and international audiences.
We are Australia's largest producer of premium television. The shows we create are watched in over 190 territories, and are proving to be worldwide hits on global streaming platforms.
Our brands
BROADCAST
DIGITAL
We engage audiences anytime, anywhere, on any platform, and every month 19 million Australians turn to us to be informed, to be inspired and to be entertained.
We are Australia's most-watched television network for a 13th consecutive financial year, and we are also number one in the key advertising demographic of P25-54 across the day.
PRODUCTION & DISTRIBUTION PUBLISHING
Our digital audiences and revenues continue to grow rapidly, accelerated by our data, insights and technology. We are also investing in new disruptive businesses where we can leverage the power of our assets to drive growth.
We continue to evolve our business, reshaping our operations to position us for future success.
We are Seven West Media. We own our future.
OTHER
