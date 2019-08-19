Log in
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD

(SWM)
08/19
0.385 AUD   -3.75%
Seven West Media : 2019 SWM Annual Report

08/19/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

Seven West Media

Contents

Our Strategy

Corporate Social

Who We Are

2

Responsibility

Our Strategic Framework

4

Risk, Environment & People

25

The Year Ahead

6

Seven in the Community

31

Executive Letter

Letter from the Chairman

Review of Operations

Group Performance -

Key Outcomes and Summary

of Financial Performance

Group

Seven Network

Seven Studios

Digital Platforms

Publishing

Other Businesses &

New Ventures

Governance

8

Board of Directors

35

Corporate Governance

Statement

39

Directors' Report

53

10

Remuneration Report

57

Auditor's Independence

12

Declaration

83

16

18 Financial Statements

20

Financial Statements

84

22

Directors' Declaration

137

Independent Auditor's Report

138

24

Company Information

142

Investor Information

143

Shareholder Information

144

Strategy Our

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

2019 Report Annual Limited Media West Seven

1

Who we are

Create. Engage. Grow.

Our focus is on creating world-class content that engages audiences at scale and drives growth for our partners and our own businesses.

We create premium entertainment, news and lifestyle content for local and international audiences.

We are Australia's largest producer of premium television. The shows we create are watched in over 190 territories, and are proving to be worldwide hits on global streaming platforms.

Our brands

BROADCAST

DIGITAL

2

We engage audiences anytime, anywhere, on any platform, and every month 19 million Australians turn to us to be informed, to be inspired and to be entertained.

We are Australia's most-watched television network for a 13th consecutive financial year, and we are also number one in the key advertising demographic of P25-54 across the day.

PRODUCTION & DISTRIBUTION PUBLISHING

Our digital audiences and revenues continue to grow rapidly, accelerated by our data, insights and technology. We are also investing in new disruptive businesses where we can leverage the power of our assets to drive growth.

We continue to evolve our business, reshaping our operations to position us for future success.

We are Seven West Media. We own our future.

OTHER

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 23:46:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 559 M
EBIT 2019 212 M
Net income 2019 123 M
Debt 2019 542 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 4,78x
P/E ratio 2020 4,56x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 580 M
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,52  AUD
Last Close Price 0,39  AUD
Spread / Highest target 76,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Worner Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kerry Matthew Stokes Chairman
Warwick Owen Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Peter Joshua Thomas Gammell Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ryan Kerry Stokes Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD-27.27%409
FOX CORP0.00%20 479
DISCOVERY INC12.97%19 019
HUYA INC - ADR56.91%5 299
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-27.25%4 675
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC19.56%4 335
